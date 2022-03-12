If you want to add some flair to your wardrobe, consider a pair of flare pants. The best flare pants (also known as bell-bottoms) come in a wide variety of styles, ranging from retro pairs that hearken back to the ’70s to crisp ones that would fit seamlessly into any contemporary closet. In any case, you’ll want your flares to fit your personal aesthetic, whether you prefer a sleek, structured silhouette or more relaxed one.

There are flares made for any situation or occasion, ranging from casual to professional. If you’re a fan of basics you can wear in a ton of different ways, consider snagging a pair in a neutral color like cream, navy, brown, or black. If you want to keep it low-key and casual, you might want to stick to a pair of flare jeans — and there are plenty of denim styles to choose from. When comfort is a top priority, you might prefer a pair made from a stretchy ribbed-knit or leggings material.

Alternatively, a more streamlined pair can stand in for your favorite dress pants is a versatile option for fancier settings. For special occasions or simply whenever you want to make your outfit pop, opt for flare pants in a bright or unique material, or with unexpected design details. You can find cute flares featuring fun prints, textured fabrics like velvet and leather, light-catching sequins, or even dramatic hems that draw the eye.

No matter your vibe or aesthetic, there’s an ideal pair of flares for you. Ahead, shop the best flare pants — all on Amazon for your convenience.

1 A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Flare Jeans In 25+ Colors Sidefeel Flare Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon These pull-on flare jeans have garnered more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, and they come in more than a dozen colors ranging from earthy shades like green and a rusty brown hue, to classic denim shades. You can also snag them in versions with unique features, including pockets or intentional rips at the knees, so you’re likely to find one option that speaks to your personal style. All are made from a blend of cotton and polyester, and reviewers have noted that the elastic waist can fall anywhere between mid-rise and low-rise. Shoppers have attested that the flares are easy to dress up or down, too. Just keep in mind that many reviewers have suggested that these jeans run long, so if you’re on the petite side, you might have to get them hemmed (or hem the pants yourself). Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles & colors: 26 One shopper wrote: “I never wear jeans. I’m a sweatpants wearing kind of mom. I NEVER wear jeans. They’re always so restricting feeling [...] but these jeans are a game changer! Already bought another pair and love them! First time in over 35+yrs I can finally say I LOVE MY JEANS!”

2 A Cropped Pair Of Ribbed-Knit Flare Pants Verdusa Ribbed Knit Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pair of ribbed-knit flare pants are both chic and comfy, according to reviewers. The elastic waistband and relaxed silhouette up the cozy factor, while the dainty lettuce hem makes the flares look and feel more elevated than regular sweatpants. While the knit ribbing might remind you of a thick sweater, one reviewer described it as a “thinner more breathable material.” Wear them while lounging at home or going on a quick coffee run with a friend. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles & colors: 3 One shopper wrote: “I lOVE these pants! They’re comfy and easy to style. [...] they are stretchy and the material is really good for such a small price!”

3 A Pair Of Cropped Flared Levi’s Jeans Levi’s Crop Flare Jeans Amazon $59 See On Amazon This pair of cropped flare jeans is prime for showcasing footwear, and the high-waist cut would work great with everything from your most comfortable T-shirts to your crispest button-downs. The flares have a relaxed silhouette and are made from cotton, polyester, and a touch of elastane, leading one reviewer to describe them as “the most comfy and best fitting jeans.” Many reviewers have mentioned they fit true to size, too. Available sizes: 23 — 38

Available styles & colors: 5 One shopper wrote: “It’s my favorite jeans, just fits perfectly! Very comfortable and stretchy.”

4 A Pair Of Flare Yoga Pants In 50+ Shades ODODOS Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These flare yoga pants are marketed as a “bootcut,” but many reviewers have described them as flares. They have a high-rise waistband and the polyester-spandex fabric has four-way stretch which one shopper wrote is “opaque and of perfect thickness.” Shoppers have worn them everywhere from the gym to casual office settings, and one reviewer raved that they’re “great to throw into a suitcase for travel and can be worn for exercise or for a night out on the town.” The flares come in more than 50 shades, including solid and patterned options, as well as versions that have a criss-cross waistband that cuts into a V shape in the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles & colors: 52 One shopper wrote: “I love these yoga pants. I like the boot cut since it is not too flared but not too fitted -- just right. I have purchased several pairs of these pants in different colors.”

5 A Pair Of Crushed Velvet Pants Under $15 ShopMyTrend Bell Bottom Pants Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you’re feeling fancy — even if you don’t want to spend a ton — opt for these velvet flare pants under $15. The plush crushed velvet will make you look and feel like a million bucks, while the pull-on waist and polyester-spandex material promise comfort and stretch. The crushed velvet version of the pants come in this classic black and other jewel-toned hues (but you can also snag the flares in a variety of non-velvet hues and patterns). According to reviewers, you might have to alter the length of the pants if you’re on the petite side, as they may run on the long side. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles & colors: 51 (including non-velvet options) One shopper wrote: “If you are looking for cute velvet pants, look no further. Buy these right now. They are so comfortable, not see-through, and everyone will compliment you on your bold and fun fashion choice. I am buying more colors ASAP.”

6 A Pair Of Distressed Jeans With A Subtle Flare Resfeber Ripped Flare Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon If ripped jeans are more your thing, these high-rise ones feature just the right amount of distressing at the knees, making them easy to dress down for a trip to the grocery store or dress up for a night out. They’re made to fit close through the knee then kick out to “more of a flare [than] a bootcut” — making them ideal for those who want to dip their toes into the flare-pants trend before fully committing to a more extreme version. The stretchy denim is made from cotton and spandex, and available in light and dark washes. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available styles & colors: 5 One shopper wrote: “I've ordered so many flare jeans and none of them seem to fit right. Too large, too long [...] They fit perfectly. They aren't too long and the material is high quality.”

7 These Comfortable Flared Dress Pants Ginasy Flare Dress Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon These flare dress pants are further proof that comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. One reviewer wrote that “they are comfy and stretchy like yoga pants, but they look like dress pants.” The high-rise, cropped flares feature a pull-on waistband and 5% spandex for optimum mobility. Style them with a silk blouse or, when the occasion calls for it, a chunky knit sweater to polish off your look. They’re available in three office-friendly neutral colors: black, navy, and beige. It’s worth mentioning that some reviewers have recommended sizing up — a consideration to keep in mind as you shop for your perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles & colors: 3 One shopper wrote: “I work in a really hot climate, so even just leaving the office during the day can be uncomfortable. These will work great as appropriate office wear and not too claustrophobic as full pants! great material, hugs the body well, and the pockets are full size so actually usable. The flare makes them that much cuter!”

8 A Pair Of Flare Pants With A Dramatic Hem MakeMeChic Flare Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These flare pants are made with a hem that’s cut higher in the front, resulting in a dramatic ruffle effect. The flowy pants are woven from a soft fabric material, which one reviewer mentioned is “substantial [and] not too flimsy.” Another shopper wrote that the pants “are slightly stretchy, but not so stretchy that it gets looser as you wear them.” Style the flares with a fitted top, or try experimenting with textures and pairing it with a slouchy knit sweater. Choose from solid and patterned versions of these pants (though not all have the same type of hem). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large, including a Tall option

Available styles & colors: 5 One shopper wrote: “Don’t hesitate to buy these pants!!! They were beyond my expectations and the fit is truly amazing [...] the flare opening is perfect.”

9 A Capri-Length, Flared Pair Of Yoga Pants Yogipace Cropped Kick Flare Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pair of cropped yoga pants offers the comfort of your favorite leggings with a fun flared hem. They’re made with a blend of polyester and spandex with four-way stretch, and one reviewer raved that they’re “comparable to my LuLulemon cropped flares! (But way cheaper!)” The flares have a wide waistband, along with a drawstring closure so you can customize the fit. These feature subtle side pockets that are perfect for toting around your workout essentials, but you can get ones without pockets as well. Choose from navy or black, from three different inseams, and in pairs with a full flare or a slight one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including 20-inch, 22-inch, and 24-inch inseams)

Available styles & colors: 8 One shopper wrote: “These cropped yoga pants are so great that I bought a second pair! Super comfy, well made! Best pair of yoga pants that I ever bought!!”

10 A Pair Of Classic Flare Jeans ARIAT Katie Flare Jean Amazon $95 See On Amazon These flare jeans combine a classic silhouette with a stretchy denim fabric made with cotton and 6% Lycra. They’re so comfortable that one reviewer even compared them to wearing sweatpants. The flares are super versatile, with a high-waist cut that can transition seamlessly from casual to polished looks with the right pieces, solidifying it as a sartorial workhorse. Available sizes: 25 — 34, including Short options

Available styles & colors: 1 One shopper wrote: “Comfortable enough to work in and they look nice enough to wear to the office paired with a nice shirt.”

11 A Pair Of Flare Pants In Retro-Inspired Prints Daisy Del Sol Flare Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These printed pants command attention and come in a variety of ’70s-inspired patterns, from paisley to flowers. If you prefer to wear more understated pieces, there are also solid colors to choose from. To add to their air of ease, the high-rise pants feature an elastic waistband and a polyester-spandex fabric, which many reviewers have agreed is soft and comfortable. Let these pants do all the talking and pair them with a neutral top. The pants do run long, according to shoppers, so you might need to run them to the tailor or, as one reviewer suggested, “wearing cute platforms or heels” so the hems don’t drag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles & colors: 21 One shopper wrote: “The colors were exciting. The stretch is amazing. The bell bottoms were flirty and fun.”

12 A Pair Of Flare Yoga Pants With Extra Pockets YOHOYOHA Yoga Leggings With Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon These flared yoga pants come with four pockets — two in the front and two on the back. The pockets are roomy enough for stowing multiple items, like your phone, house keys, and some cash. The pants are made from 100% polyester, and one reviewer described the fabric as “perfect with stretch and thickness,” and plenty of shoppers have also attested that the material isn’t see-through. They also come in three different inseams so you can find the right length for you. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large (including 29-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch inseam options)

Available styles & colors: 2 One shopper wrote: “Nothing negative to say about these pants. It's hard to find just the right yoga pants. All the others I've tried were too flared. These are the perfect yoga pants. I wear them to work. They look fabulous on me! I do a lot of moving, bending, and running at my job. I don't feel restricted. They are perfect!”

13 A Pair Of Pretty Sequined Flare Pants AZOKOE Sequin Bell Bottom Trousers Amazon $43 See On Amazon These sequin flare pants might make you think of disco yet they still feel decidedly of the moment. The polyester-spandex pants are covered with shimmering sequins, and they’re replete with a stretchy waistband. Pair the pants, which come in neutral and bolder colors, with a silk blouse or a blazer with a tee underneath — either way, it’s a party. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles & colors: 7 One shopper wrote: “I may never take them off. [...] They are so ridiculously fabulous. Very comfortable, sequins can be scratchy, but these are not.”