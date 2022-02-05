When it’s cold outside, you can trust the best fleece-lined leggings and tights to help you to stay warm and comfortable in your preferred fabric type and thickness. While a toasty fleece lining is guaranteed with all of these leggings and tights, you’ll want to pay close attention to the material used to construct the exterior of either type of garment in order to choose an option that best aligns with your needs. Picks made from cotton will be soft and extra breathable (aka nice and cozy for lounging!), while options with polyester tend to be moisture-wicking and more workout-friendly. Most options include some spandex for stretch, too. If you’re looking for tights, be sure to think about whether you want a footed or footless pick, and consider how sheer or opaque you’d like them to be. Take note of each pick’s denier — a higher denier equals a more opaque, warm, and thick tight — and choose an option that’s best for you. While some tights will be sheerer than others, note that no fleece-lined tight will be totally sheer.

Fleece-lined leggings and tights come in a range of color and style options so you’ll be able to find a pair that you love — you even can find picks that mimic the look of denim or faux leather! Also, some pairs feature design details that may be of interest. For example, picks with pockets (which can sometimes be zippered) are handy for keeping essentials within reach, and high-waisted options will reliably stay in place during workouts and should appeal to anyone who prefers a high rise. Some picks even boast water-resistant capabilities to help keep you dry even if it lightly rains or snows. If you need a pair of leggings or tights that are extra warm, be on the lookout for picks that are lined with thicker, fluffier sherpa fleece.

These 11 pairs of leggings and tights are the ultimate cold-weather staples — and Amazon reviewers adore them.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Fleece-Lined Leggings

With a knockout 4.4-star rating overall after 20,000-plus reviews, these fleece-lined leggings from BALEAF are clearly a favorite on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. For one, the leggings are made from a combination of polyester and spandex, so they’re breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. They also feature two side pockets — perfect for stashing essentials like your keys or phone — and even a hidden waistband pocket. This pick is a bit higher waisted than average leggings, making them plenty comfortable to wear during both workouts and lounging.

Choose from a variety of solid colored options, some of which are pocketless or feature a water-resistant material.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are by far my favorite legging that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold. They are my go to for running errands on the weekend and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that its shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cottony leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Tights That Come In Petite & Tall Sizes

With petite and tall options available, these fleece-lined tights from Berkshire will likely work well for many types of bodies — and that’s something to be excited about, since they’re incredibly cozy! The footed tights are made from a combination of nylon and spandex, and they feature an elastic waistband for easy on and off. At 70 denier, this pick is reasonably opaque, but still sheerer and thinner than the other tights on this list.

Choose from four color options: black, chocolate, dark gray, and navy.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased three pairs of these wonderful tights. They are extremely opaque, very warm in the New England autumn, spring, and winter, and incredibly comfortable. They are smooth on the outside and super soft on the inside because of the thin fleece lining -- which keeps you warm but is both breathable and not bulky at all. Furthermore, I wear them weekly and they are still perfect after a year.”

Available sizes: Petite, medium, tall, 1-2X, and 3X-4X

3. A Pair Of High-Waisted, Fleece-Lined Leggings

Fans of high-waisted picks will absolutely adore these fleece-lined leggings from 90 Degree By Reflex, which hit just above the belly button. A knockout pick on Amazon — with a 4.5-star rating overall after 12,000-plus reviews — these leggings are made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex. The brushed interior is super soft, and the full length (the leggings have a 28-inch inseam) will help to ensure that you stay toasty even as temperatures drop.

Choose from a variety of style and color options. (FYI, some are not fleece-lined, so double check before you order!) Some two-packs are available, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “WOW! So, I have spent a [fair] amount of time looking for leggings that are thick enough that they don't rip right away and most importantly, ones that aren't [sheer]. FINALLY, I have found them. I have a couple other pairs of fleece lined leggings, but they really aren't that great in comparison. These are super comfortable and really do the trick. I have worn them to the gym and worn them to work. They are true to size and do have lots of stretch.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4. A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Make A Great Base Layer

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these fleece-lined leggings are soft, stretchy, and warm without being too thick — the ideal pick for a base layer during outdoor adventures. But the plusses don’t end there; if you want, you can buy the leggings with a matching thermal top to create a long underwear set. It’s designed to wick moisture and retain heat, so you never get too hot or cold.

This pick comes in several colors, and you can purchase the leggings or top separately, or as a set.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “They are very soft, comfortable and well made. They don’t squeeze my body, as a previous brand did. The grey color is lovely. Update: I just wore them in Alaska while dog mushing, and it was around -30. I wore them underneath my fleece lined snow pants. They kept me warm. I also wore them underneath my jeans, while walking around outside. They were perfect.”

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

5. A Pair Of Thick Fleece-Lined Tights

These 180-denier fleece-lined tights from VERO MONTE are thick, opaque, and warm for those days when you need to fend off frigid temperatures. The footed tights are made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, and feature a stay-put elastic waistband.

Choose from wine, beige, or black color options, or grab a two-pack with two black pairs or a black pair and a navy blue pair.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20 degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well.”

Available sizes: Small-Medium and Large-X-Large

6. A Pair Of Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

Want the appearance of leather leggings without the cold feeling that comes with it? Opt for this faux leather pick from ATTRACO, which feature the chic liquid look but with a fleece lining for warmth. The sleek, slim, and slightly stretchy (thanks to the spandex and polyester blend) leggings boast an elastic waistband for comfort and even a hidden pocket to stash small essentials.

Not a fan of black? This pick comes in other faux leather color options, as well as faux snakeskin styles that aren’t fleece lined. Wash these inside out in cold water, and tumble dry low.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These faux leather leggings are EVERYTHING!!! They fit like a glove and hug your curves perfectly!! [...] They are fleece lined so they slide on with ease and are warm enough to wear in the winter here in Minnesota. I wore them out to dinner with my husband and they looked fantastic! They can be worn with sneakers or with heels, dressed up or down, literally the best and by far my favorite pair of leggings that I currently own! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! Do yourself a favor and get them! You will NOT regret it!”

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

7. A Pair Of Water-Resistant Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Drawstring

In snow, rain, or sleet, you’ll be super glad that you wore these leggings from Yogipace, which boast a water-resistant fabric to help keep you dry. The fleece lining certainly ups the comfort level of this pick, as it is amazingly soft and designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Another major plus of this pick? It features an elastic waistband with an internal drawstring, allowing you to adjust it as needed. A zippered pocket in the back keeps your essentials secure and within reach, and a hidden pocket in the waistband is perfect for stashing extra-small items.

Choose from either black or navy blue, and from a variety of inseam lengths.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “LOVE these leggings. Just wore them multiple days in a row on a trip to Iceland, was wishing I had brought 3 more pairs! Could not believe how warm yet breathable they were. Kept up great with movement, fluctuating temps, and iffy weather. Was also worried about water resistance, but never felt wet even though it rained the whole trip and we went behind waterfalls.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, with 25 to 36 inch inseams

8. A Budget-Friendly 3-Pack Of Fleece-Lined Leggings

Don’t want to dish out major dough for fleece-lined leggings? This pick from American Casual comes with three pairs for under $30 — a major steal! And while these pants may only come in black and don’t have any pockets, they’re still plenty soft and warm on the inside due to the lining, and they boast a moisture-wicking exterior that’s made from polyester. Spandex ensures that this pick has some stretch, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Soft, comfortable and a great value! I wear these fleece lined leggings with tunics and long shirts. [...] Thick material, and can be worn without worrying about "see-through".”

Available sizes: Small-Medium — 1X-2X

9. A Pair Of Extra-Warm Sherpa Fleece Leggings

With the sherpa fleece lining, these leggings from niyokki are certainly the coziest option on this list and will help you stay warm in even the coldest of weather. Another positive? Amazon reviewers confirm that the leggings are super comfortable to wear, since they aren’t too bulky, plus they’re stretchy enough that you can move without restriction. The wide waistband ensures this pick stays in place.

Choose from two color options — black or gray.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The pants are terrific. Actually sherpa (thick) fleece with great feel and slim profile.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10. A 2-Pack Of Footless Fleece-Lined Tights

Prefer footless tights? Opt for this pick from G&Y, which comes with two pairs of footless tights that boast a cozy, soft fleece lining to help you stay warm. Made from a combination of polyester and spandex, the tights are stretchy for comfort and are 100 denier so they’re opaque and moderately thick. One Amazon reviewer wrote that “I was amazed by how SOFT these are,” while another called them “durable, comfortable, warm.”

Choose from packs with different colors like nude, black, navy, or burgundy.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These opaque fleece lined tights are very warm and nice to wear with dresses, skirts,[...] under pants, and jeans.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11. A Fleece-Lined Jegging

This fleece-lined pick from HUE has the appearance of true denim (it even has a faux fly, button, and front pockets), but in reality, it’s a pair of ultra-comfortable leggings that’ll keep you warm. Made from a combination of cotton, polyester, spandex, and rayon, the jeggings are soft, yet stretchy. They boast functional back pockets to stash small items like your phone.

Choose from either ink wash or black color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love that these fleece lined leggings provide tons of warmth but aren't super bulky. The five pocket jean style has false front pockets which I so appreciate. Who needs the extra bulk. The back pockets are real and perfect for holding your mobile device.”