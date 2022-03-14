From work to workouts, the best flowy tank tops are a wardrobe staple you’ll constantly reach for. The best picks are made from your preferred type of fabric and feature a comfortable fit — some picks are roomier than others, so consider just how flowy you want your top to be and select an option accordingly. With tons of design details to choose from, like decorative backs, buttons accents, and a variety of necklines, you’ll surely find a top that matches your personal style.

When it comes to fabric choice, consider where you’ll be wearing your tank top. For casual wear or lounging, a tank made from soft and breathable materials like cotton will be ultra comfortable. And for workouts (or if you’re someone who sweats often), a pick that’s made from moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester will help you stay dry. Hoping for a dressier tank top to wear to work or for a night out? Look for a fabric like polyester or rayon in a chiffon texture — they can be dressed up or down. Often, these fabrics are paired with spandex for stretch.

There’s a ton of variety when it comes to the design details of flowy tank tops. For straps, choose from options ranging from thinner, barely-there spaghetti straps to thicker ones that provide a bit more support. Consider different necklines, too — including a lower cut V-neck, a classic round neck, or a more unique higher neckline — and lengths, like longer tunics that toe the line between a top and a dress. Pay attention to the hem, too: Some tank tops are cut straight, while others are curved for added interest. Like support? Consider a flowy tank top with a built-in bra. In terms of aesthetics, you’ll find picks with buttons, beaded straps, lace, racerbacks, and more. And of course, there are plenty of colors and patterns, ranging from basics like white, gray, or black to fun designs that stand out.

Amazon has many tank top options, but beware — not all of them fit the bill when it comes to flowiness. To help you out, I scoured listings and reviews to determine that these eight picks are the best flowy tank tops you can get.

1. A Flowy Chiffon Tank Top With Beaded Straps

Dress it up, dress it down — you’ll want to wear this flowy tank top all around, and Amazon reviewers certainly feel the same, giving this pick a solid 4.4-star rating overall, after more than 6,500 reviews. Made from polyester chiffon, the top boasts a variety of design details, including gorgeous beaded straps, a pleated front, and a rounded neckline. It has a tunic length that might hit around your upper thighs, depending on your height.

Choose from a wide range of different solid color options or even a few tie-dye patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is a really nice tank top. The beading is subtle but very pretty to give it a little something special. It's very flowy material, but the pleating at the top keeps it from looking too boxy. I'm really pleased with the purchase!”

2. A Fan-Favorite Flowy Tank Top For Workouts

With an incredible 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon after 12,000-plus ratings, this flowy tank top is a favorite on the site, particularly for workout enthusiasts. And it’s easy to see why. For one, this pick is made from a combination of polyester and spandex, so it dries quickly when you sweat and has just the right amount of stretch. Plus, the loose and flowy fit won’t restrict your movements in the slightest. Other notable design features include a rounded scoop neck, a racerback with airy mesh detailing, and a dropped hem.

Choose from nearly 20 different color options, including dark green, black, rose, royal blue, and more.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this top so much that I bought it in another color too! Great fit and very comfortable for working out. Wicks sweat well and is not a tight fit, it's flowy in the mid-section, but not overly so.”

3. A Cotton-Blend Tank Top In Lots Of Fun Prints

This tank top from JOELLYUS is made from a cotton blend and is incredibly lightweight and breathable with a touch of stretch — you’ll love how it feels on your skin. When it comes to the fit, this pick is ultra-flowy, ensuring that it’s comfortable to wear, too. The tunic-length top features a round neckline, pleating on the front, and thin spaghetti straps.

Choose from a variety of fun pattern options — including florals, tie dye, stripes, oh my! — plus some solid colors, too, if that’s more your thing.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Fits amazing and looks great. Super light and flowy. Will buy again!”

4. A Flowy Tank Top With A Built-In Bra

If you prefer a top with a built-in bra, this pick from 32 DEGREES boasts this feature, with non-removable molded cups that provide actual support. Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this tank top is moisture-wicking with a fair amount of stretch. The rounded neck and pleated front add some extra flair. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for a good fit.

Choose from 10 solid-color options, including indigo, black, purple, and white.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Working on getting every color. Love these that much. BUILT IN BRA! The fabric is soft and cool. [...] The fact that the straps are adjustable is great attention to detail. Flowy is what it is all about. [...] Can tie into a knot, tuck into shorts, or let hang free.”

5. A Flowy Tank Top With A Lace Hem

The lace hem and floral appliqués on this tank top from Anna-Kaci are totally swoon-worthy; it’s the perfect vintage-meets-modern look. The tunic-length top features an A-line shape, so it flows away from the body for an ultra-loose fit, and the wider straps offer a bit more support compared to spaghetti straps. This pick has a rounded neckline that’s cut a little bit higher than many, if you prefer more coverage in that area.

Choose from six color options, all of which have a heathered color.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is so pretty-I have another in the pink they are both beautiful fitted in bodice area and flowy in hip area. The lace is gorgeous. [...] Worth the price.”

6. A Cotton Tank Top With An Irregular Hem

Made from 95% cotton, this tank top is soft, breathable, and lightweight — it feels totally dreamy. In terms of fit, Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick is very loose, so it flits and flows with every step taken. Plus, it has a handkerchief-style hemline that curves to enhance the flowy effect. This tank top boasts a rounded neckline, spaghetti straps, and a sporty racerback.

Choose from eight solid color options, including neutrals like gray, black, and white, and fun pops of color like blue and orange-red.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This tank is great! I've been looking for a flowy-swing type of shirt and have bought a quite a few shirt with this description and had high hopes. This one is exactly what I was looking for. [...] It's swings and it swirls, it works [great] for dancing! I plan to wear it with leggings or a pencil skirt. I like it so much I bought two more! Looking for a shirt with some movement? This is the one.”

7. A Flowy Tank Top With A Higher Neck

This tank top is a versatile piece you can rock year round. Wear it alone during the warmer months or layered with your favorite jacket or cardigan when temperatures drop. Unique features of this pick include a high neckline and a curved hem (the highest point hits right at the hips). The flowy tank top is made from a combination of polyester, cotton, and rayon, so it’s soft and smooth to the touch. All of this for less than $20? I’ll take multiples, please — and it comes in eight different colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this shirt! Great in the summer when it's hot and in the winter I throw a cardigan sweater over it. They are nice and flowy! Great purchase!”

8. A Waffle-Knit Tank Top

With a 4.3-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 4,000 reviews, many reviewers describe this flowy tank top as soft and comfortable. Featuring a waffle-knit design, the tank top is made from a combination of polyester and spandex, so it’s a little stretchy. Some standout features include a v-neckline, thicker straps, and a curved hem. This tank top is a bit longer than a standard tank, though it’s not quite a tunic, so if that’s what you’re seeking, consider a few of the above options instead.

Choose from a range of solid colors and some prints like florals, camo, and tie-dye, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect. Soft and flowy. Fits perfectly. I got two, I might get more!”