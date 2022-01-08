Every year, I develop what I refer to as seasonal amnesia. I forget that eventually all warmth will disappear, replaced by sleet and snow. Faced with the challenge of staying warm and dry while remaining stylish, I remember: fur-lined boots. Whether lined in real or faux fur, the best fur-lined boots imbue a sense of power, preparation, and unparalleled warmth, allowing you to step into the elements while still looking cute.

If it’s a true-blue winter boot you’re after, look for protective features like a rubber treaded sole and a waterproof or water-resistant exterior. Consider shaft height, as well; if you’re in a very cold or snowy area, an extra-tall shaft can offer much-needed protection — think of it like a scarf, but for your calves. But if you’re not necessarily braving blizzards, you can get a bit more adventurous with your style. Try something polished, like a fur-lined Chelsea boot, clog boot, or a tough motorcycle boot that can take you straight from work to dinner. And details like buckles, laces, and surprising colors completely change the energy of a piece, and offer a reprieve from winter’s monotony.

Consider the type of fur lining you want, too. This list includes both genuine fur and faux-fur options. Real versus faux doesn’t always result in a price discrepancy — for instance, the premium winter boot brand Sorel uses faux fur, but they land on the pricier end of the spectrum. Rather, that decision is a personal one. And some styles are heavier on the fur than others — some feature fully lined interiors, while others may be lined in another cozy material, like microfleece, but feature a fur trim as an accent.

Warm, functional, and truly stylish winter-ready boots await. Scroll on to shop 16 of the best fur-lined boots on the market right now.

1 These Quilted Fur-Lined Snow Boots That Can Stand Up To The Worst Weather Polar Faux Fur Snow Boots Amazon $55 See On Amazon Fully lined in fluffy faux-fur, these Polar snow boots are prepared for winter’s worst. One of the style’s thousands of fans on Amazon wrote “they kept my feet nice and dry and warm,” and another confirmed that they remain “totally waterproof” in blizzard-like conditions. The anti-skid rubber sole will help prevent slipping on very icy days, too, but my favorite detail may be the side zipper — it can be hard enough leaving the house in subzero temperatures, without spending ages lacing up a boot, and this boot will have you out the door in seconds. There are plenty of fun color and pattern options, too — some have contrasting laces, and others feature a faux sherpa lining — so your personality can shine on even in wintry weather. Available sizes: 6 — 12

2 A Pair Of Calf-Height UGGS With The Sweetest Bow Detail Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot Amazon $75 See On Amazon When you think of fur-lined boots, your mind probably jumps to that pair of chestnut brown UGGS you wore down to the bone in high school. Well, guess what? UGGS are cool again! If you want to revive the trend with a fresh pair (and, honestly, why wouldn’t you) — albeit with a twist, plus less of an investment — consider this mid-calf pair from Koolaburra by UGG. They cost a good $100 less than the classic style; but with their full sheepskin lining, suede uppers, and deliciously cushiony insole, they boast all the coziness of the originals. The adorable bows adorning the sides are sure to put a pep in your step. They come in a spate of classic colors (chestnut brown included), but I find the dove gray shade particularly charming. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Fur-Lined Version Of A Classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot Dr. Martens 2976 Lenore Chelsea Boot Amazon $160 See On Amazon Dr. Martens updated their cult-favorite Chelsea boot with this faux fur-lined version. The waxed leather only looks better when it gets a little dinged up, so you can brave the elements unconcerned; and the full, white faux fur lining peeks out just a touch, so you get some fun contrast while also keeping your feet insulated. The sole is thickly treaded to prevent slippage on icy days, and of course you’ll get that iconic yellow Dr. Martens stitching. The classic silhouette is sure to look incredible with everything from slinky skirts to cropped pants (I’ve got the unlined version and wear them basically with everything). Available sizes: 5 — 14

4 These Popular Fur-Lined Boots With An Extra-High Shaft Sorel Joan of Arctic Winter Boot Amazon $210 See On Amazon Sorel’s fan-favorite Joan of Arctic boots are an excellent option for anyone about to come in close contact with serious weather. They’re lined with felt and feature a faux fur cuff to keep your feet warm and dry; and with their waterproof suede uppers and extra high shaft, you can fearlessly tread through snow. The molded vulcanized rubber sole offers improved traction to prevent slippage, too. That contrasting neutral shaft and sole will look great when worn with denim and chunky sweaters — I dream about throwing these on over some thick winter leggings and a plush, fleecy sweatshirt and bounding out to play in some freshly fallen snow. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 A Pair Of Fan-Favorite, Waterproof Fur-Lined Boots With Great Traction Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot Amazon $80 See On Amazon These boots from Columbia are fully waterproof, in addition to being lined with premium insulation and trimmed in cozy faux fur, so you know your feet will be protected. One reviewer wrote, “From the moment I put them on I knew I would love them if they kept the warmth in and the wet out- which they do! These boots are extremely comfortable! I can wear them all day and don't want to take them off!” They’re made to withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, and Columbia’s signature Omni-grip rubber outsole will help prevent slipping. With over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon (and counting), these are a bonafide fan favorite. Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 A Pair Of Lug-Soled Moto Boots Lined In Cozy Sherpa Senso Mona Moto Boot Amazon $186 See On Amazon The pebbled leather and slightly pointed toe of this moto boot from Senso lend a refined air to the utilitarian moto boot style. The buckle accents and lug sole are exactly what we look for in a classic moto boot, and that toothy sole isn’t just for looks; it will help prevent slipping on icy days (though these boots aren’t waterproof, so they’re not the best choice for hardcore weather). The interior is fully lined in faux shearling to keep your feet extra warm. The 1.5-inch heel makes this a good option for days when you want to feel a little dressier, too. These boots would look great with skirts and dresses, but they’ll also toughen up your everyday jeans-and-sweater ensemble. Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 A Chic Hybrid Between A Fur-Lined Boot & A Clog Dansko Bettie Bootie Amazon $190 See On Amazon Every fashionable woman I’ve seen in New York is wearing a version of this fur-lined boot from Dansko, and it’s not hard to see why. The clog-style boot looks great dressed up or down; they’d look particularly chic with a raw silk tunic over a clingy turtleneck, and some ribbed tights. Plus, you can roll the top up or down for a different look, so it’s like you’re getting two boots in one. Partially lined with real shearling, these boots will protect your feet against winter chill, and the nubuck upper has been treated with 3M Scotchguard so you can trudge through snow and puddles unconcerned about stains. The leather-covered EVA footbed is padded with memory foam, too, so they’re leagues more comfortable than your typical wooden clog. Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 11.5-12

8 The Cozy Ankle Boots Models Are Loving Right Now — For Under $100 BEARPAW Alyssa Ankle Boot Amazon $60 See On Amazon Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in UGG ankle booties en route to a workout class, which can only mean one thing: You’re about to see UGG ankle booties everywhere you turn. If you like the model-approved, soon-to-be trend but don’t want to swing a big purchase right now, these BEARPAW boots are a great alternative. Like the originals, these have an ankle-height shaft, are made of 100% suede, and are fully lined in the fluffiest, coziest sheep fur. The slip-on style is ideal for padding around the house, but the toothy sole makes these appropriate for venturing outside (like, say, to a workout class?). Available sizes: 5 — 13

9 These Fur-Lined Rain Boots With Classic Style Tretorn Lina Rain Boot Amazon $89 See On Amazon If rain is more a concern for you than snow, consider this ankle rain boot from Tretorn. Rain boots can be cold, but the full faux shearling lining will insulate against the elements. These have an elasticized upper and a back pull tab, which means they’ll pull on and off like a dream. The classic Chelsea boot style (I love a rain boot with a little heel!) is versatile enough that you can wear these into the office with some cropped trousers and none will be the wiser. The tiny red stripe on the tab is a sweet surprise. Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Versatile Fur-Lined Boots At A Great Price DREAM PAIRS Mid Calf Fashion Winter Snow Boots Amazon $41 See On Amazon These budget-friendly boots from DREAM PAIRS hit just the right balance of functional and cute. They’re fully lined with faux fur to keep your feet snug and warm, and the leatherette upper and classic outsole are office-appropriate; the shorter length can easily be paired with dresses or denim. There’s even a padded faux fur insole for extra comfort, which means these would be great for long, errand-filled days. The buckles add some moto boot flair, and the side-zip means you can have these on or off in a flash. When you’re out-of-office, wear them with an oversized, shearling-lined denim jacket and a borrowed-from-grandpa sweater. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Fur-Lined Boots From The Scandi Brand Fashion Insiders Love Ganni Shearling Lace-Up Boots Amazon $375 See On Amazon These lace-up boots from Ganni — the of-the-moment Scandinavian brand beloved by editors, influencers, and other fashion insiders — are perfect if you’re looking for a combat boot that can do double duty. The lace-up detail and chunky lug sole hit the perfect grungy-chic note, while the faux shearling lining, higher shaft, durable ballistic weave upper, and toothy sole offer your feet and ankles extra protection from the elements. This boot will look incredible with everything from slinky dresses to cropped pants, appropriate for the office or date night — in other words, an investment piece you’ll reach for constantly during the colder months. Available sizes: 6 — 10

12 A Pair Of Fur-Trimmed Minnetonkas That Look So ‘70s Minnetonka Everett Faux Fur Slip-On Boots Amazon $95 See On Amazon “They are cute, fashionable, and most importantly, comfy! Like butter on your feet!” one reviewer raved of these cozy Minnetonka boots. An insulated pile lining and faux fur collar keeps your toes, feet, and ankles safe and dry, while a water-resistant suede upper and traction sole protects against icy conditions. Just like your beloved moccasins, these boots easily slip on and off, so you’ll reach for them constantly. Between the furry upper, braided tie detail, and earth-toned suede, these boots feel perfectly ‘70s. Style them with straight-leg blue jeans and a shearling coat to play up the Laurel Canyon vibes. Available sizes: 5 — 10

13 These Fur-Lined Chukka Boots That Come In So Many Fun Colors UGG Neumal Fashion Boot Amazon $130 See On Amazon The chestnut color of these fur-lined chukka boots from UGG would look incredible with some grey wool trousers, but they come in so many fun colors, you’re going to want to order more than one pair. UGG is known for their pure wool linings and luxurious suede uppers, so you know these boots will keep your feet warm in the coldest temperatures. The lace-up chukka style is a bit more polished than the brand’s typical boot style, so you can get away with wearing these to the office or out for lunch. And while the chestnut color is classic and goes with everything, the bright shades on offer — like Orange Soda and Strawberry Sorbet — will jolt anyone out of the winter doldrums. Available sizes: 5 — 12

14 A Pair Of Fur-Trimmed Duck Boots With Cozy Cabin Energy Sperry Alpine Snow Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon These duck boots from Sperry aren’t technically lined in fur — rather, they’re lined in microfleece, which is excellent for insulation — but a curly faux sherpa trim offers the look of a fur-lined boot. And with their water-resistant leather shaft, rubber outsole, and plenty of traction, your feet will be fully protected against ice, snow and rain. The classic tan color and fun red contrasting laces are begging to be paired with flannel to enhance the boot’s cozy cabin vibes. You have five other colorways to choose from as well, including sleek all black and chic ivory. Available sizes: 5 — 12

15 These Statement Fur-Lined Boots That Are Worth The Splurge INUIKII Curly Rock Shearling Boots Amazon $439 See On Amazon These fur-lined moon boots from INUIKII have cracked the code on how to be both versatile and unique. The color scheme is both statement-making and neutral at once — the ropy black laces and tan heel contrast with the cream of the boots’ upper; tiny gold studs add playful elegance. The luxurious, genuine shearling lining will keep your feet snug, and a 1-inch rubber sole can brave wet conditions. The pull-on style means you can be out the door in no time, and all these special, surprising details of hardware and color combination mean you can dress up the most basic items in your wardrobe with ease. They might seem like a splurge, but when you can wear them with anything in your wardrobe, it’s a worthwhile investment. Play up the boots’ contrasting textures by pairing with a pegged wool pant and chunky, nubby sweater. Available sizes: 5 — 11

