Like blue jeans, white sneakers, or a little black dress, the sweatshirt has become a timeless piece that will never go out of style. What started as a garment that catered exclusively to athletes has long since morphed into a wardrobe staple for literally everyone, whether it's freezin' season or you want something utterly comfortable to WFH in. Whatever the case, the best warm sweatshirts have you covered with coziness — and style, too.

When it comes to choosing your next favorite sweatshirt, fabric is everything. While most styles are made from cotton or a synthetic blend, it really boils down to the type of material. The warmest picks — like a thick zip-up hoodie — often have a heavier knit or plush sherpa lining to keep the heat in. Likewise, for a toastier top that isn't stifling, a breathable athletic style is insulated and moisture-wicking at the same time.

As you shop, think about the silhouette you like best. A fuller-coverage style, like a long hoodie or fleecy tunic, will provide maximum warmth to your torso and even your legs. Cropped sweatshirts may show a little more skin, but can still do their part in maintaining coziness. If you'd rather keep it simple, a basic pullover is always a good call.

Below, you'll find some of the best hoodies and warm sweatshirts on Amazon. And while they are backed by many glowing reviews, you should keep in mind that warmth is generally subjective. Choose one that suits your climate and preference.

1 The Quintessential Pullover Sweatshirt In Over 20 Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This is exactly what I think of when I hear the word "sweatshirt": A pullover style with the classic "V" stitching at the neck and stretchy ribbed trim. This one, made from a super-soft cotton-polyester blend, is particularly comfortable with its French terry fleece lining that one customer confirmed "really keeps you warm. If you see these tops, you'd never know they're such a bargain. I love them!" This same shopper actually went on to edit their review a year later, adding: "I still love these sweatshirts. I got every color!" Choose from solid hues or whimsical prints, like stars, animal print, and camouflage. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 A Utilitarian Hoodie That Feels "Like A Warm Hug" Carhartt Clarksburg Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon For absolute warmth, look no further than a classic hoodie from Carhartt, a trusted brand known for creating all-weather outdoor workwear. Because this brand is based in Michigan, they know cold weather — just like this reviewer: "I have been wearing Carhartt sweatshirts for years and I find them nice and warm for Michigan winters; roomy and not tight around the middle; and so comfortable, whether I'm out doing shopping or staying home and just reading a book!" This hoodie is made from a thick, cotton-polyester blend, but if you’re looking for something a bit more midweight, the men’s style is still every bit as cozy. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

3 This Zip-Up Hoodie With The Coziest Sherpa Lining Yeokou Zip-Up Sherpa-Lined Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon It wouldn't be a list of warm sweatshirts without a sherpa-lined style. Unlike many options you'll find online, this one — made from cotton — is fully lined, with cozy fleece in the sleeves and pockets, too. The best part? This brand also makes coordinating sweatpants, in case you really wanted to up your comfy game, as this shopper did: "I love how warm and amazing this feels [...] You don't need a blanket when you have this paired with the pants! I just need to add Sherpa lined socks, if that’s a thing." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 A Fleece-Lined Athletic Sweatshirt With A Cool Crossover Hem RBX Active Mock Neck Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon This athleisure sweatshirt has a cool tulip hem that makes it more elevated than a basic workout top. Its thick cotton-blend offers supreme warmth, while an asymmetric neckline can unzip for ventilation if you get too toasty. "This is my new favorite wardrobe piece and I'll be buying one in every color," one Amazon fan raved. "It's really standing up to this -14 degree weather [...] I'm finally warm." The thumbholes and side pockets make this top as practical as it is cute. Something to note, however, according to a couple of shoppers, is that it tends to pill after it goes through the wash. So consider following this helpful tip from a reviewer: Wash it alone so it won't pick up lint from other clothes then let it air dry. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 This Cropped Sweatshirt That Is So On-Trend Amazhiyu Pullover Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cropped silhouettes are everywhere right now, and this cut-off sweatshirt has a cool DIY vibe that is so effortlessly chic. Don't be fooled by its shrunken length, though — it still offers all the warmth of a fuller style, given its thicker cotton-poly blend and fleece lining. "The fabric makes it look even better in person," one customer noted. "The material is high quality, and the fleece on the inside is so soft. I love the raw hem detail and that it puffs at the cuff." Others highly recommended wearing it with high-waisted leggings or the ever-trendy bike shorts. If pullover sweatshirts aren't your thing, you can also try a versatile zipped version. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

6 A Thermal Hoodie That's Perfect For Runners Core 10 Warm Thermal Fitted Run Hoodie Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for warmer activewear, this thermal-knit hoodie is the perfect option on its own or layered under a jacket. Perhaps the coolest detail about this pick is the way the sleeves roll down to cover your hands like mittens (plus, there are thumbholes). It's crafted from a waffle-knit polyester with a textured, brushed-back fleece that is both moisture-wicking and seriously soft. Basically, as one shopper boasted, it has "magical abilities to keep the body warm and cool simultaneously." Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

7 This Cuddly Teddy Pullover That Comes In So Many Colors KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Shaggy Pullover Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a cool asymmetric neckline, this teddy pullover is a piece you won't want to take off. If its cuddly exterior weren't enough, it's lined with the same sumptuous material — a super-warm polyester faux shearling. A zip collar and roomy pockets are finishing touches that make this such a unique style for any closet. Among over 1,600 five-star reviews, this one really highlighted its coziness: "After wearing this pullover for an evening, I turned to my husband and said, 'I don't think I am ever going to take this off.' I want to sleep in it, wear it all day, sleep in it again, wear it the next day, repeat. I feel like I am in a cocoon of softness and it's been perfection since the weather turned cold here." Choose from 19 different shades, including color-blocked and tie-dye options. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

8 This Wildly Popular Classic Crewneck That's So Affordable Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon While it may be listed for men, this Hanes crewneck sweatshirt is loved by so many enthusiastic reviewers who happily vouch for its unisex wearability — and its super affordable price point. Among over 32,000 five-star reviews, fans especially appreciated how blankety-warm its cotton-polyester material feels. Best of all, it's part of the brand's EcoSmart line, which means a portion of it is crafted from recycled plastic bottles. "So FLUFFY. So WARM," one customer exclaimed. "It's everything you remember sweatshirts being as a child, and nothing like the thin sweatshirts that have been around for the last five years. It's happiness and warmth and joy. Get it. You won't regret it." Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

9 A Cute Oversized Tunic Hoodie That's Practically A Wearable Blanket Elesol Zip-Up Long Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon A longer, tunic-style hoodie delivers all those cozy cardigans feels in true sweatshirt fashion. This one is made from a stretchy polyester blend and is designed with supremely soft lining, which ensures you'll be wrapped in snuggly warmth from head to...knee. Pop it on over your favorite leggings or jeans, or wear it fully zipped on its own (with some legwarmers) for a look that's as chic as it is cozy. "This is the best," one fan described its feel. "The inside is so soft and more like a microfiber blanket than regular sweatshirt fleece lining." On the same Amazon page, you'll find three shorter tie-dye styles, too. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

10 And This Clever Zip-Up Hoodie With A Built-In, Rechargeable Heater COLCHAM Heated Hoodie Amazon $120 See On Amazon If a regular sweatshirt just won't cut it and you're willing to spend more money in the name of warmth, you can opt for a genius hoodie with a built-in heating element that's basically like taking your electric blanket on the go. Featuring three temperature levels that run for up to 10 hours on one charge (a battery pack and charging cord are included), it has three carbon-fiber heating areas (two in front, one in back) built into the soft fleece lining. Plus, it's made from a classic cotton-blend with ribbed trim to ensure all that delectable heat won't escape. Bonus: it is machine washable, just make sure you remove the battery pack and zip up any cables into the pockets. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large (unisex)

11 A Classic Athletic Take With A Funnel Neck For Extra Warmth Nike Fleece Varsity Hoodie Amazon $70 See On Amazon Nike knows how to make a high-quality sweatshirt, and this athletic hoodie, made from a cotton-rayon-poly blend, is no exception. This silhouette in particular features a kangaroo pocket and a chic funnel neck that's designed to keep cold drafts at bay — as will its brushed-back french terry fleece that is so soft and insulating. "It's the perfect weight...not thin and not too heavy," raved one fan. "The fit is comfortable without being too bulky and the inside is very soft, even after several washings." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

12 A Plus-Size Graphic Crewneck With Throwback Vibes Levi's Plus-Size Graphic Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This relaxed crewneck sweatshirt by Levi's offers up some major '90s style thanks to its cool graphic print. It's made from a blend of polyester and cotton and features a fleece lining. Shoppers noted that it feels "nice and soft" and were impressed by the overall quality. "It washes well and hasn't faded," one wrote. "I will throw it on with jeans, leggings and even throw it on a cool summer night at the beach." Available sizes: 1X – 4X

13 A Tunic Sweatshirt That Pairs Perfectly With Leggings (& Has Pockets) MISFAY Tunic Sweatshirt With Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tunic-length sweatshirt is so wearable that you'll probably find yourself reaching for it multiple times a week. While the soft poly-blend fabric is not too heavy, reviewers have still rejoiced over how warm it feels, how versatile its longer length is, and, of course, that it has pockets. "Love this," one reviewer gushed. "So cozy and able to dress it up or dress it down. Pair it with leggings and I feel like the most comfortable human being on earth while still looking great!" Choose from 14 solid shades or three animal print options. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

14 A Slouchy Fuzzy Hoodie You'll Reach For Constantly BLENCOT Warm Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wearing this super-soft hoodie will make it feel like you're literally walking around in your favorite blanket. Its fluffy polyester texture is perfect for wearing out or lounging at home, as many shoppers have attested. With more than 1,700 positive ratings, fans are quick to point out how thick the material is. "It’s extremely soft. The quality seems to be really nice," one described. "The moment I put it on I swear I felt so much warmer. Perfect for a rainy cold October day." Choose from solid colors, two-tone styles, or camo prints. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

