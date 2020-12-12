Grapeseed oil has a wealth of benefits for your skin, but it also makes for a worthwhile treat for your tresses. Just make sure you're using the right type: The best grapeseed oils for hair are cold-pressed, lightweight, and easy to dispense. Bonus if they’re certified organic.

Oils extracted using heat lose some of their potency, which is why it's important to choose a grapeseed oil that's been cold-pressed, so your hair can reap the full benefits of the nutrients inside. Grapeseed oil is high in antioxidants, like vitamin E and polyphenol, as well as linoleic acid, which can help keep your hair protected from environmental damage and prevent brittleness. One study suggests that scalp treatments with grapeseed oil can even encourage hair growth.

Grapeseed oil is one of the lightest of the plant oils available, so it shouldn't weigh down your hair or leave it looking greasy. In a spray, it can be used to condition dry ends and lock in moisture post-shower. It also makes a great hair mask and can be used as a carrier oil for other DIY concoctions with essential oils. If you want to target your scalp, look for an oil that comes with a dropper dispenser, which allows you more precise control. You can also choose a shampoo and conditioner that features grapeseed oil as a key ingredient for everyday use.

1. The Overall Best Grapeseed Oil For Hair

This grapeseed oil boasts an impressive 4.8-star overall rating based on feedback from more than 1,650 Amazon shoppers because of the tremendous value you're getting here, especially considering how high-quality this oil is. It's lightweight and absorbent, and perhaps best of all, its scent is on the more subtle side, according to reviewers. It's also USDA certified-organic, cold-pressed, and non-GMO verified. The press-top cap is especially handy for dispensing the oil into your hands or directly onto your hair, and because of its generous size, it also makes for a wonderful carrier oil for a DIY hair mask.

One fan's take: "I love the product. I personally use it for my hair and it’s a light oil that’s super moisturizing for my thin, low porosity hair. It has NO smell which is a plus for me."

2. The Best Grapeseed Oil With A Dropper For Scalp Treatments

This Bella Terra oil has a handy dropper dispenser, which makes it easier and much more precise to distribute along your part or hairline without getting oil everywhere or wasting product. It's also handy for adding a few drops inside a shampoo or conditioner bottle. Though it's not organic like the pick above, this 100% grapeseed oil is unrefined, cold-pressed, and packaged in an amber glass bottle, which not only gives it a cool, apothecary-style vibe, but is also beneficial because darker glass has been proven to protect products against UV light radiation, which can help stabilize oils, thus giving them a longer shelf life.

One fan's take: "This grapeseed oil is absolutely amazing for moisturizing skin and hair... The consistency is smooth and light, not heavy or high in viscosity like that of castor oil. So this would be the perfect choice for people who don't like something that is too oily or sticky. I also really like that it comes in a dropper vial for easy use and application!"

3. The Best Grapeseed Oil That’s Loaded With Other Nutrients (& Has 11,700 Perfect Reviews)

Apart from grapeseed, this Ancient Greek Remedy oil includes good-for-hair ingredients like vitamin E, olive oil, and sweet almond oil. It also contains lavender, which adds a refreshing scent and may also help to promote hair growth and scalp health. All the ingredients inside are cold-pressed and unrefined, and this nurturing formula has earned over 14,000 five-star ratings and reviews from Amazon customers. The best part? It comes in a spray bottle, which makes it easy to disperse it evenly all over your hair without getting your hands goopy or using too much product.

One fan's take: "This is the second product I bought from this company and it's probably my favorite. This stuff is a liquid miracle! I put it in my hair and on my face every day. As far as hair styling this is exactly what I have been looking for for years! It gives your hair that natural shine that people usually achieve by not washing their hair every day, but without the greasiness..."

Combining the nourishing powers of grapeseed and olive oil, this Atitude Super Leaves shampoo and conditioner can help bring dry hair back to life while it deposits a wealth of antioxidants to protect hair from environmental damage. Both products are free from parabens, SLS, silicones, and artificial fragrances. They're also hypoallergenic, so they shouldn't cause irritation on sensitive scalps.

One fan's take: "My hair is so soft after using this conditioner and shampoo combo. Flyaways seem to be reduced and the smell is wonderful. I typically wash my hair every third day and my hair is not greasy using this product. For the price and being EWG certified, I will be using this for as long as it’s available."

