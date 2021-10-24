Though nothing gets rid of split ends besides snipping them off, certain hair oils can prevent them from getting worse, help stop future hair damage, and provide an overall smoother finish to your style, says celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino, who spoke to Bustle for this article. “Not everyone is ready to cut as much as they may need to, so that’s where hair oils and leave-in conditioners can help,” Marino says. The best hair oils for split ends contain oils like coconut, avocado, and argan, all of which Marino says are “great for your hair.”

“Oil should be used in small amounts while hair is towel dried or after it’s styled,” Joico ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Larisa Love tells Bustle. “Split the hair in half when it’s wet and apply a small amount starting at the bottom and working your way to halfway up the hair. Avoid oil on dry hair right before applying a hot tool. This can damage the hair more.” To have healthy, split-end free hair, Love suggests using protective shampoos and conditioners and staying away from hot styling tools as often as possible.

To shop the six of the best hair oils that can help with split ends, keep scrolling.

1. Expert Pick: The Overall Best Hair Oil For Split Ends

“Coconut oil, avocado oil, and argan oil are oils that are great for your hair. If you want to improve your hair over time, then choose an argan oil like Hair Food Argan & Avocado Oil,” says Marino. In addition to softening the appearance of split ends and preventing future damage when used consistently, this subtly scented oil will make your hair look shiny and smooth. Like all the oils on this list, you can use this just on your ends or as an all-over treatment, depending on your hair type and the level of damage you’re dealing with.

2. Expert Pick: The Best Hair Oil For Extremely Damaged Hair & Split Ends

Love, who is a brand ambassador for Joico, says that picking your oil is just like picking out any other hair product, as it should be customized to your hair type and attributes. “If you have color-treated hair that is extremely damaged, then pick something like Joico’s K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil. This will focus on repairing and adding a deeper nourishment and shine to dull, frizzy, dry hair while protecting the cuticle and color,” Love says. The formula is made with argan and African manketti oils to condition and boost shine, along with keratin to return strength to hair that’s dealing with damage like breakage and split ends.

3. Expert Pick: The Best Coconut Hair Oil

Carla Rivas, co-Founder of Hair La Vie, says that BioSilk’s coconut oil treatment is a classic for her. “Call it nostalgia, but this was the first [hair product] I used when I was first styling my own hair. It got the job done. Use it as your last product after a blow out or just out the shower to prevent frizz. The thickness does well to hide split ends,” she says. This coconut-scented oil will provide intense smoothness and shine to your hair, and it can also help soften and prevent split ends and other forms of damage. And here’s a fun tip: You can use it on your skin, too.

This leave-in treatment is an extremely popular pick among Amazon shoppers, as it boasts a rare 4.8-star overall rating from over 1,500 reviews.

4. The Best Hair Oil For Dry Scalps & Split Ends

You can use this oil from Mielle Organics on your scalp to soothe itchiness and dryness, and as a pre-shampoo treatment for split ends (the brand suggests applying the oil to your ends, putting on a processing cap, then shampooing it out after 10 minutes). However you use it, this refreshing oil is incredibly rich and nourishing, with an impressive ingredients list that includes rosemary, mint, castor seed, jojoba seed, tea tree, coconut, wheat germ, grape seed, and sweet almond oils, along with biotin, which is intended to further support healthy hair growth. The dropper applicator makes it easy to apply on targeted areas of your scalp, which is handy if you have your natural hair in a protective style (though it’s suitable for weaves, too).

5. The Best Hair Oil Spray For Fine Hair & Split Ends

If you have fine or thin hair and want an all-over hair oil you can use to tame flyaways and soften split ends, OUAI’s hair oil is a nice, lightweight choice. Fine hair types will just need a pump or two, while thicker hair types may want to use a bit more. It’s made with sunflower seed oil, borage oil, the extracts of galanga root and amaranth seeds, and other nourishing ingredients that help to smooth, strengthen, and repair damaged hair. Best of all? It features the brand’s iconic Rue. St Honoré scent, which is so popular, it was turned into a perfume.

6. The Best Budget Hair Oil For Split Ends

Both extremely affordable and extremely effective, OGX’s argan oil is best for people with medium to thick hair. This ultra-rich oil is made with argan oil and silk proteins to condition and strengthen dry, damaged hair. It helps seal and smooth down split ends and stop them from getting worse, and provides an overall boost of shine, for just under $6.

Experts:

Larisa Love, Joico Ambassador and celebrity hairstylist

Marissa Marino, celebrity hairstylist

Carla Rivas, co-founder, Hair La Vie