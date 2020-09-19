What good is a hair accessory if you can't keep it on your head? The best headbands that don't slip are specifically designed to stay secure, whether you're working out or WFH, no matter how thick or thin your hair is. A headband's staying power typically boils down to two factors: the material of the headband itself and the features the designer put into place to ensure that it stays put.

First, let's talk about fabric. You don't necessarily want it to feel rough, but if the material is too smooth (like silk or satin), it's more likely to slide off of your head. Most of the best-selling nonslip headbands are made from either cotton, rayon, or polyester, and have a low percentage of spandex for added stretch; this ensures that it can fit a wider range of different head sizes.

You should also look for added features that improve its ability to stay put. This could be a silicone strip, a textured interior, a wider design, or an adjustable tie or clasp, all of which will better grip the hair and ensure a more secure fit. If you plan to use your headband during workouts, make sure the fabric is absorbent and breathable, too. These five headband options are some of the highest-rated on Amazon, and they feature one or several of those nonslip features.

1. The Overall Best Nonslip Headband

When it comes to nonslip security, TreadBands are the best of the best. They're made to stay put during any and all activities (including water sports) thanks to the special soft-foam rubber interior strips, which are both comfortable and grippy. TreadBands are also machine-washable, adjustable thanks to the tie-back design, and come in a ton of eye-catching colors and patterns. If you'd prefer a solid color, TreadBands makes those, too.

Material: polyester/spandex with foam-rubber grip strip

One reviewer wrote: "Finally! I have had a hard time finding a head band that stays in place and I don’t have to adjust it hundreds of times in a single workout! This band is durable and stays in place no matter how much you move! It’s also so comfortable I forgot I had it on."

2. The Best Value

Thick, well-made fashion headbands are rarely cheap — the exception being the PLOVZ six-pack. They're available in your choice of over 10 color and pattern combinations, all of which break down to less than $3 a headband. They're made from a stretchy, stay-put polyester-spandex material and have an overall rating of 4.5 stars, which explains why they're this is a bestseller on Amazon.

Material: spandex/nylon

One reviewer wrote: "I bought these to wear mostly at work (I work in a hospital and my hair is usually up in a ponytail), and I am obsessed with them. I love how wide they are, they are super soft, and they fit snugly without being too tight. And they don't move around at all!"

3. The Best Workout Headbands

Because of the highly textured interior, silicone strips, and dual-thickness design, these LUCKYGO headbands "actually stay on [your] head," according to a reviewer. That said, they're also a great pick for workouts because they're extra absorbent, breathable, and sweat-wicking, no matter your sport or activity. This set of two comes in black and gray, but you can also opt for larger multipacks with more colors.

Material: polyester/nylon

One reviewer wrote: "I was a little skeptical about these sweatbands when I pulled them out of the wrapper. They are thin, almost like a meshy material and have a ring of clear adhesive around the inside for grip. I tested them out last night on my run (90°F out) and I had absolutely NO sweat get in my eyes like I usually do. They didn’t slide or slip off my head. Definitely worth it!"

4. These Headbands That Come In A Variety Of Cute Designs

If you're looking for a versatile headband that's comfortable and fashionable, these headbands from Maven are a great option. The fabric is ultra-soft thanks to the rayon, stretchy because of the four-way spandex-infused fabric, and (most importantly) nonslip because of the wide design and grippy interior. All of the headbands also have folds and a thick-to-thin shape, so you can wear them in various ways. This classic set includes a solid black and a gray-and-white striped option, but Maven's sets are available in tons of colors and patterns including pastels, florals, and even a sweet pineapple print.

Material: polyester/rayon/spandex

One reviewer wrote: "I have 5 or 6 sets of Maven Thread headbands and I love them all. Cute patterns and solids. I don’t work out in them but I wear them multiple times a week when my hair isn’t presentable enough to wear down. I love that they can be worn in various ways, but I prefer to do the twist in the front.

5. The Best Thin Nonslip Headbands

For those who prefer a thinner headband, Sumind's elastic sports headbands are extremely grippy, comfortable, and secure — not to mention, really affordable. For $11, you get a pack of nine different colors, all of which are made of highly elastic fabric with silicone grip all around the interior. You can also opt for neutral colors.

Material: elastic with silicone grip strip

One reviewer wrote: "I think I have finally found a hair band that doesn't slip! And trust me, I've tried many. The diameter of these bands are smaller than all other hair bands I've had, but they are super soft and stretchy so they don't hurt your head after long wear. I do intense workouts and have straight fine hair so my hairbands always slide off my head. I wore one of these bands and had no sliding!"