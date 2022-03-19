If you live in a climate that dips into chilly temperatures, heated clothing can be an easy way to stay toasty without throwing on layer after layer. Available in zip-up and pullover designs, the best heated hoodies will provide heat in the areas you prefer and have enough battery power to warm you for as long as you need. Whether you’re planning on using it while walking your dog, working outdoors, or you simply tend to run cold, there’s a hoodie to fit your needs.

All of the hoodies on this list have heating elements tucked between their inner and outer layers, but think about where you’d most like that heat to be located as you shop. They all offer heat across the chest and back, but some are available with additional heat zones across the neck or shoulders.

Battery power is another factor to keep in mind. The hoodies below all have multiple heat levels and the one you use is likely to affect how long the battery will last. But if you’re planning on spending a full day outdoors and want the heat to be running the whole time, opt for the one with the longest maximum battery life. Many hoodies have battery packs that can also double as power banks to charge other devices on the go.

You’ll want to make sure your heated hoodie or hooded jacket is in a style you’ll want to wear, so consider whether you want a zip-up or pullover hoodie, or one in a particular color (black is the most commonly found color). Also consider opting for a hoodie with a water-resistant nylon exterior if you’ll be wearing it on its own during inclement weather.

Here are some of the warmest hoodies to keep you comfortable outdoors through the coldest months. One last note: Many of these hoodies are gender neutral, so be sure to check the size chart to ensure you get your desired fit.

1. A Fan-Favorite Heated Hoodie

Garnering more than 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings and counting, this heated hoodie is a fan-favorite option on Amazon — and it has kept lots of people toasty whether worn on its own or layered under a jacket. The hoodie has some of the best features you’d find in a favorite zip-up sweatshirt, too: It’s made of a soft, thick cotton material with two front pockets. But nestled in its layers are four heating zones that sprawl across the chest and back. It has three heat levels and can run for up to 10 hours when it’s on the lowest setting. The battery pack is rechargeable via the included USB-C charging cable, and the USB-A port can even be used to charge your phone or another device. The hoodie is also machine washable upwards of 50 times, though it does not appear to be water resistant.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 2 (Black, gray)

One fan wrote: “Bought this to ride my bike from WI to TX in mid October. Super soft and comfortable. Excellent battery life. Did a great job keeping me warm with a wind break of some kind over the top. Have worn around the house as well and it’s fantastic.”

2. A Water-Resistant Hooded Jacket With Neck Warming

In addition to a cozy fleece lining and four heat zones, this zip-up hooded jacket features a wind- and water-resistant nylon exterior to keep you dry, too. The heat zones are located across the chest and back with an extra section along the back of the neck. It offers three heat levels — 113, 122, and 131 degrees Fahrenheit — that can be powered for up to 10, seven, and four hours, respectively. The battery is USB-rechargeable (the type of charging cable isn’t specified, but it’s included with the jacket), and it has two USB-A ports to serve as an external battery for charging mobile devices. The hoodie can be machine washed 50-plus times.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1 (Black)

One fan wrote: “This jacket fits me so well! It’s pretty lightweight which was what I was looking for. It takes a minute to heat up, but when it does, it heats up very evenly and keeps me really warm. Would recommend!”

3. A Zip-Up Hoodie That Heats The Shoulders

This cotton zip-up hoodie is constructed with a fleece lining, two front pockets, and five heating zones. Like other options, the sweatshirt warms the chest and back — but it also has heating zones across each shoulder. It features three heat levels and can run for up to nine hours when set to the lowest setting. The battery is rechargeable (a USB-C charging cord is included) and can also be used to charge your phone or another device via a USB-A port. The hoodie is machine-washable, but it’s not water resistant to keep you dry in the rain.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4 (Black, gray, light gray, red wine)

One fan wrote: “Purchased this about a 6 months ago. So far it been working great! Its comfy and warm even before you turn on the heat. Once warmed up, it does a great job keeping me warm. It does however take about 5-10 minutes to fully warm up. I wear it through out the day and turn it on and off through out. The battery lasts easily a full day of average use with some left over. Great product, don’t really have any complaints other then [the] fact it takes a couple minutes to get started.”

4. A Heated Pullover Hoodie

If you prefer a pullover style with one large center pocket, try this heated pullover with five heating zones across the front and back. It can run for up to 3.5 hours on its high heat setting, 5.5 hours on medium, and nine hours on low. The hoodie has a cotton-polyester outer (which isn’t water resistant) and a fleece lining for extra coziness. Its battery recharges via the provided USB-C cord and has an additional USB-A port for charging additional devices while in use. It can also be machine washed.

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 1 (Black)

One fan wrote: “I’ve worn this outside when I should have had heavier clothing on. I’ve worn this sitting on the couch watching TV. I’ve worn this sitting at my desk in my (cold) office. It has been comfortable in all cases -- sometimes with, sometimes without the heaters turned on. This will be my go-to hoodie for scenarios where you never know what the temperature will be.”