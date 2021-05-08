Comfort dressing has become a bona fide movement that even extends to what you wear underneath your velour tracksuit. The best high-waisted underwear is comfortable in a way that low-rise styles can never touch, and they come in the same cuts you already know and love.

High-waisted underwear goes beyond comfort, however — this style can also provide a better fit under certain pairs of pants and skirts. If you’re wearing low-rise briefs with high-waisted bottoms, for example, even the most delicate underwear might show its waistband through your clothes. With high-waisted jeans and leggings dominating the landscape (and no sign that's changing any time soon, not that you’d want them to) it makes sense to have underwear that’s built to fit the styles you’re most likely rocking daily.

Fortunately, high-waisted underwear needn’t feel like granny panties (unless that’s what you’re after) and you won’t be doomed to a Russian roulette of VPL when you’re getting dressed every day, either. You can score comfortable cotton briefs with full coverage and a yoga-like waistband (with or without lace trim as you prefer), high-rise thongs that disappear beneath squat-proof leggings, and seamless styles that are completely invisible under clothes — no G-string required. You can even find high-waisted boy shorts these days that both slip under jeans and feel more secure beneath floaty sundresses.

The revolution is here: with these five sets of high-waisted underwear in your drawers, you may never go back to your old pairs again.

1. The High-Waisted Cotton Briefs With A *Major* Cult Following

With over 30,000 ratings on Amazon, these cotton briefs have a bigger following than some micro-influencers. It’s hard to say what fans love most about this four-pack: the wide, high waistband reminiscent of yoga pants that covers the belly button or their soft and comfortable full-coverage bottoms that make wedgies a thing of the past. In a combed cotton and spandex blend, they're downy-soft, breathable, and perfectly stretchy. Little details, like the lined crotch stitched down on all four sides, reveal they're incredibly well-made for the price. "Can't believe I'm writing a review about underwear but these deserve one," a fan raved. "They sit right at the waist, no rolling, bunching or pinching anywhere, very soft, no compression but perfectly snuggish so that it's easy to get clothes on over them."

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2. A High-Waisted Bikini Panty With Lace Trim

Not your grandma's granny panties: these pretty bikini briefs have a high cut through the legs and a full-coverage back for everyday comfort. Their high waist is built to lay flat with the option of a plain waistband or soft lace trim (featured) that elevates them above utilitarian pairs (hey, you need both) without sacrificing that easy feel. The ultra-smooth microfiber features four-way stretch to move with you, and there's a cotton lining through the crotch for a breathable finish. "These panties are super comfy and lightweight," one reviewer shared. "They feel silky and slip under clothing nicely, with no bunching. Waist and legs do not bind, but fit nicely. I like them so much, I bought another set."

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

3. A High-Waisted Thong With The Most Comfortable Fit

Leave it to Savage X Fenty to design underwear that's on-trend and comfortable. This high-waisted thong has an extreme rise and wide waistband for a body-hugging feel that will never dig in or bind; it speaks to the '90s silhouette that's still going strong. Bonded edges on the slick microfiber ensure an invisible fit underneath even the tightest leggings, and a cotton jersey crotch gusset keeps things breathable. In addition to coming in extensive sizes, they are offered in a range of colors, from everyday nudes to electric blue and cotton candy pink. "These are cute and fun looking and they are really soft and comfortable to wear," a shopper commented. "The material is just amazing."

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4. An Affordable 6-Pack Of Seamless High-Waisted Underwear

Preferring briefs doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to a life of VPL. This multipack of seamless underwear has it all: each pair features a comfortable high waist and full coverage in a whisper-thin and silky synthetic blend with bonded edges for an invisible finish much like the Fenty pair above (though here you get six pairs for the price!). Although they’re made from synthetic fabrics (the better to disappear, my dear) you still get a breathable cotton crotch lining. "Game changing granny panties," a fan thrilled. "I wore a pair to work each day this week, and they were amazing. They didn’t ride up, and they didn’t roll down. They are super thin and cover your full buttocks (and go under them) so there’s no visible panty line."

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. These High-Waisted Boy Shorts

Although not explicitly marketed as a high rise, reviewers confirmed that these boyshorts hit solidly at or near the navel and were incredibly stretchy to boot (thanks to their dreamy synthetic blend). They have a seamless waistband and hem on the shorts that are built to stay flat. The only possible downside? The crotch is lined with a nylon-cotton-elastane blend rather than pure cotton like the others on the list, so it won’t have quite as much grab for liners or pads. That didn't stop repeat purchases, however, and these boast over 1,000 reviews. "My favorite!!!” a shopper chimed in. "I love these panties! The stay in place and are high waisted. No pantie lines and they are so comfortable!”

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Also Nice: A Lace Bra & High-Waisted Panty Set That Looks More Expensive Than It Is

This lace bra and underwear set could easily be mistaken for boutique lingerie. (La Perla? Agent Provocateur? I won’t tell if you won’t.) Sweet floral lace contrasts the more assertive fishnet mesh with angled seams and lace-up detailing on the top and bottom. The bralette hooks in the back with adjustable straps, and you’ll find a cotton lining inside the high-waisted underwear. In other words, it’s a set you might wear far more often than you think. "Absolutely love this set. It's even better than I expected," one fan praised. "It's well made and the fabric has a comfortable stretch to it...Not only is this set sexy, but it is comfortable enough to sleep in. I ended up buying it in both colors."