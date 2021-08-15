Interiors
10 Neutral Interior Buys From H&M Home That Will Give Your Space Added Zen
I’ve scrolled through the website’s 1,667 items so you don’t have to.
Trust the Scandinavians to nail interior style as well as fashion and street style. From adopting mid-century design to spreading the Danish hygge trend across the world, our Nordic neighbours certainly know a thing or two about making things look – and feel – great. One trend from across the North Sea is the minimalism of using neutral colours and materials to create a calm, centred, and balanced – which the Swedes call lagom – space.
I don’t know about you, but as things have reopened across the board after several lockdowns and various rounds of restrictions, I’m feeling a little overwhelmed getting used to everything again after 18 months away (read: 18 months at home in pyjamas). Creating a calming space at home to retreat to can be a lifesaver when you’re busily trying to catch up with everything and everyone you’ve missed.
Whilst refreshing your entire space can be a costly – and lengthy – experience, adding neutral decor and re-styling your rooms with Swedish minimalism in mind can change the whole feel of the space and H&M Home is top of my list for affordable, yet super stylish, interior pieces. While its fashion offering has expanded to appeal to a number of styles, its H&M Home section still tends to stay true to its Scandinavian roots.
Here are the best neutral buys from H&M Home to add inner peace to your space, whilst staying stylish AF.
