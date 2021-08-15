Trust the Scandinavians to nail interior style as well as fashion and street style. From adopting mid-century design to spreading the Danish hygge trend across the world, our Nordic neighbours certainly know a thing or two about making things look – and feel – great. One trend from across the North Sea is the minimalism of using neutral colours and materials to create a calm, centred, and balanced – which the Swedes call lagom – space.

I don’t know about you, but as things have reopened across the board after several lockdowns and various rounds of restrictions, I’m feeling a little overwhelmed getting used to everything again after 18 months away (read: 18 months at home in pyjamas). Creating a calming space at home to retreat to can be a lifesaver when you’re busily trying to catch up with everything and everyone you’ve missed.

Whilst refreshing your entire space can be a costly – and lengthy – experience, adding neutral decor and re-styling your rooms with Swedish minimalism in mind can change the whole feel of the space and H&M Home is top of my list for affordable, yet super stylish, interior pieces. While its fashion offering has expanded to appeal to a number of styles, its H&M Home section still tends to stay true to its Scandinavian roots.

Here are the best neutral buys from H&M Home to add inner peace to your space, whilst staying stylish AF.

