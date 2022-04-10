A well-fitting pair of jeans is one of the best investments you can make in your wardrobe, and there are plenty of options for those with flatter backsides. Available in a variety of cuts, the best jeans for flat butts are made with up to 5% elastane or spandex for a snug stretchy fit that sits close to the body, or 100% cotton for a more relaxed feel.

How Cotton & Elastane Percentages Affect Overall Fit

First, not all denim is constructed equally. Some jeans are made from 100% cotton, offering that rigid feel we associate with a vintage pair, since elastane wasn’t incorporated into denim until 1978. With minimal to no elastane or spandex, cotton jeans tend to soften and stretch out between washes, so if you have a flatter backside, you may not get much of a body-hugging fit (if that’s what you’re after). However, they’ll offer a classic, structured feel for the first few wears after a wash, and then you’ll probably experience some bagginess in back. (Although it’s worth noting that jeans with added polyester will be able to maintain their shape for longer.) If you’re in the market for a slouchier, relaxed look, however, 100% cotton works well, and even if you do want something a bit more formfitting, you can opt to buy 100% cotton jeans a size smaller to account for the fact that they’ll loosen up a bit.

Meanwhile, other denim is made with cotton plus a small percentage of spandex or elastane, which provides a little more softness and ease of movement, while also preventing your jeans from stretching out and sagging over time (just be sure to avoid washing or drying them on high heat, so as not to damage the stretchy fibers). Stretchy jeans will hug your body more than pure cotton, with higher percentages of spandex or elastane — up to 5% — generally resulting in a closer fit.

Choosing The Rise & Cut That Works For You

For flat backsides, high- and mid-rise jeans tend to hug the waist for a more secure fit that offers a bit of definition, but a low-rise pair is a fun way to channel that early 2000s vibe. The style of your jean will depend on the overall look you’re going for — a skinny cut will fit snugly at the hips and thighs, and super skinny jeans (with lots of elastane) will be less likely to sag in the back. However, a straight-leg, bootcut, or “boyfriend”-style jean will be looser throughout, making them good picks for those who don’t want a close fit.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best jeans for flat butts, from booty-hugging skinnies to relaxed straight-leg options, and everything in between.

1 These Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon With more than 16,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, these skinny jeans from Levi Strauss definitely live up to their hype — and people with flatter backsides swear by them. According to a reviewer, these jeans are 79% cotton, 2% elastane, and 19% polyester (which can help prevent sagging), resulting in a flexible denim that doesn’t lose its shape over the course of the day. With a skinny cut, they have a mid-rise waistband that’s designed with a wide, stretchy panel for a more secure fit. They come in three different lengths to accommodate a wide range of heights. According to a reviewer: “These have to be the most comfortable jeans I've ever owned. They are just stretchy enough to hug you just right and still feel soft and movable but not sloppy. What I hate about every other pair of jeans I own is constantly pulling them up into the right spot. These do not fall or sag down they stay put, I think the elasticity is just enough that they hug you, so awesome to not be pulling up my pants every time I move!” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch inseams)

Available colors and washes: 4

2 The 100% Cotton Levi’s With A Relaxed Fit Levi's High-Waisted Straight Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you’re not on the hunt for something with stretch, these 100% cotton jeans from Levi’s offer a structured feel that softens with wear, and the high waist provides a more defined look. Note that the exclusion of elastane means they’ll stretch out more quickly than other options, so they’re best if you want a slouchy look as opposed to something more formfitting. The jeans have looser legs and are designed to be relatively fitted through the waist and hips. They come in a handful of washes, ranging from light blue to classic indigo. According to a reviewer: “They are snug in the waist and hip the first time I put them on but I can tell with a few wears they'll loosen just enough to be comfortable while still not too slouchy in those areas. The straight leg is the BEST. Also, the wash of the denim is my favorite shade.” Available sizes: 24 — 32

Available colors and washes: 8

3 A Boyfriend Pair With Chic Fringed Cuffs Riders by Lee Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $31 See On Amazon Great for those who want a more relaxed fit throughout the leg without sacrificing structure, these “boyfriend” jeans from Lee are made of 69% cotton, 30% polyester, and 1% spandex (according to a reviewer), so they offer some rigidity with just a little stretch. They’re slightly relaxed throughout the hip and thigh, tapering at the ankle. A rolled fringe cuff on each leg adds a chic touch, and the shorter length makes them perfect for pairing with high-top sneakers or ankle boots. According to a reviewer: “I love love love these. Cute frayed edge at the ankle, but it’s rolled up and sewn in place. The amount of stretch in the material is perfect and ideal with a normal lifestyle. I don’t feel any discomfort when sitting down or crouching. [...] I highly recommend. True to size or possibly even go a size down because of the ability to stretch.” Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors and washes: 4

4 These High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super Skinny Jean Amazon $35 See On Amazon These Levi’s super skinny jeans offer a body-hugging fit, and they’re made with a blend of 76% cotton, 13% TENCEL lyocell, 6% polyester, and 5% elastane — which means they’re extra stretchy. The high-rise denim pants come in lots of different washes, as well as distressed options for a more casual look. There are also short- and long-length options, so you can get the perfect fit. According to a reviewer: “I am 5'4" with sticks for legs, a flat butt and no waist. I can never find a skinny jean skinny enough to fit my legs and also fit my waist. Ordered these jeans, tried them on, and knew I'd found The One. These jeans fit me like they were made for me. [...] I never want to take these off. I want to order more. These jeans are magical and you should buy them right now.” Available sizes: 24 — 40 (select regular, short, and long options)

Available colors and styles: 28

5 These Cropped Jeans With A Wide Leg Gloria Vanderbilt Wide-Leg Cropped Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon A casual take on trousers, these cropped wide-leg jeans are made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, so they offer a little stretch while providing a snug fit to the backside. With a high rise that sits at your natural waist, these jeans have a shorter hem length that makes them perfect for warm weather. They’re available in frayed and finished hem styles, and there’s even a cute pinstripe design available. According to a reviewer: “I just received these and already don’t want to take them off!! EXACTLY what I wanted. [...] And while they have nice roomy wide legs, they have just the right amount of stretch to hug the bootie (or in my case lack of).” Available sizes: 4 — 26 (regular and petite options)

Available colors and washes: 8

6 The Levi’s Ribcage Jeans With An Ultra-High Rise Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon High-rise jeans are a great pick if you’re looking for a defined fit, and the Levi’s Ribcage jeans reach above the natural waist. They’re constructed from 99% cotton and 1% elastane, so they offer just a bit of stretch (but they won’t be as body-hugging as options with a higher percentage of elastane, and they may become looser and more relaxed between washes). The hem hits right at the ankles for a cute high-water look, and you can choose from a range of classic denim washes. According to a reviewer: “Love the slim fit in hips. Stretches but not too much. Comfortable all day.” Available sizes: 24 — 39

Available colors and washes: 10

7 The Classic-Fit Jeans In 30+ Colors & Washes Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda Jean Amazon $21 See On Amazon These high-waisted jeans boast more than 32,000 five-star reviews and have a slightly tapered leg, resulting in a contoured fit throughout the hip and thigh. Choose from more than 30 washes, colors, and even patterns, not to mention four length options. A reviewer stated that these jeans are made of 73% cotton, 25% polyester, and 2% elastane, resulting in a fit that’s unlikely to significantly stretch out, but note that several reviewers have reported that these jeans are somewhat roomy in the thighs and butt, so they’re best if you’re looking for something that’s less formfitting in those areas. According to a reviewer: “These “Amanda” jeans by Gloria Vanderbilt are AWESOME! Best pair of jeans I’ve ever bought in terms of fit, comfort & price! [...] Waist is snug but not too tight, comes just above belly button. The length is perfect & they fit me in the butt & legs with room to spare but are not too baggy. For someone who’s not a big jeans person, I LOVE these jeans.” Available sizes: 4 — 24 (regular, petite, short, and long)

Available colors and washes: 32

8 A Statement Pair With A Retro-Inspired Flare Leg Wrangler Retro Flare Leg Jean Amazon $58 See On Amazon Add some groovy flair to your wardrobe with these flare-leg jeans from Wrangler. Designed with a mid-rise waist, the jeans have a snug fit throughout the hip and thigh before flowing out to the trumpet-flare leg. These dramatic bell bottom jeans are a blend of 78% cotton, 20% polyester, and 2% spandex, so they have a bit of stretch and will resist sagging fairly well. Complete with an embroidered detail on the back pockets, these ‘70s-inspired jeans are sure to make a statement. According to a reviewer: “Wrangler's denim is primo! Good and heavy like all denim used to be, just stretchy enough to make them fit and comfortable, and big bells just like I wanted. They are high-waisted but still just below my natural waist, which is just how I like them. The jeans recover and do not get stretched out or baggy around the knees and derriere.” Available sizes: 25W x 32L — 33W x 36L

Available colors and washes: 1

9 These Straight-Leg Jeans With Generous Stretch Lee Secretly Shapes Straight-Leg Jean Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a jean that isn’t super skinny — but still has enough stretch to be comfortable — this pair from Lee is for you. Made of an ultra-flexible blend of 62% cotton, 35% rayon, and 3% spandex, these mid-rise jeans are designed with a hidden panel on the front that provides an extra bit of structure and compression, but note that several reviewers have reported they can be a bit roomy in back, so they may be best if you’re not looking for a tight fit. These jeans have a classic appearance — replete with embroidered back pockets — that looks fantastic with a pair of heeled boots. According to a reviewer: “These jeans are amazing! My new favorite pair. They are beyond comfortable. Nice soft feel to them however they are not flimsy. They have a bit of a stretchy feel to them making them even more comfortable and versatile. I love the leg length and width; makes it easy to wear with any type of shoe or sandal.” Available sizes: 4 — 18 (regular, short, and long options)

Available colors and washes: 10

10 The “Wedgie” Jeans With Lots Of Structure Levi’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon As their cheeky name would suggest, these jeans from Levi’s feature a super high waist that’s even higher in the back for extra coverage and no gapping. These jeans are made with 93% cotton, 6% polyester, and 1% elastane, and one reviewer wrote that they’re “rigid enough to give shape, but have enough give to make them comfortable.” They have an ankle-length hem that’s available in raw and sewn finishes. According to a reviewer: “These jeans are great! I think they really, do have the magic in them that other reviewers have said -- something about how they hug the booty [...] They do have some stretch to them -- definitely not the ‘old fashioned’ heavy weight denim that some Levis have, but this makes them comfortable.” Available sizes: 24 — 44

Available colors and styles: 7

11 These Stretchy Jeggings That Are Comfy For All-Day Wear Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jegging Amazon $35 See On Amazon Maybe you want pants that look like denim, but actually have the comfy feel of leggings. In that case, you’re in luck — these pull-on jeggings look just like the real thing, but offer none of the constricting feel. A reviewer stated that the jeggings are made from 79% cotton, 18% polyester and 3% elastane, which means they have a significant amount of stretch. The elastic waistband stays securely in place all day while offering plenty of give, making this pair ideal for travel and comfortable everyday wear — plus, they come in lots of different washes. According to a reviewer: “They fit perfectly. I’m 5’11 & 180lbs & bought 12 long!! [...] Professional to wear teaching for 10-12 hrs and hip enough to wear out at night! I can not say enough about these. Love stretch so no sagging at the butt. Long enough for my legs and stretchy enough to not lose their form!!” Available sizes: 0 — 30 (regular, short, and long options)

Available colors and washes: 21

12 The Bootcut Jeans With Early 2000s Flair Wallflower Instastretch Bootcut Jeans Amazon $48 See On Amazon This pair of 2000s-inspired hip-hugging jeans from Wallflower features a double button closure and a contour waistband that prevents gapping between your backside and the fabric. While the manufacturer doesn’t list the fabric breakdown, multiple reviewers reported that the brand’s Instastretch denim is indeed very stretchy. The faded, whiskered look on the front of the jeans gives them a cool, worn-in appearance from the first time you wear them, and the flap pockets in back offer a little extra volume, if that’s something you’re in the market for. Choose from more than 30 other styles. According to a reviewer: “The stretch is just the right amount, nice movement without getting baggy or loose in areas as you wear them. The color was spot on to the picture!” Available sizes: 0 — 24 (regular and select short and long options)

Available colors and styles: 33