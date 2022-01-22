Jeans shopping can be a challenge for anyone. That said, since denim is one of the more structured clothing materials, it can be especially difficult for those with bigger hips. Much like the best jeans for big thighs, the best jeans for wide hips will combine a stretchy material with a curvy silhouette, and these styles are all tested and approved by shoppers with wide hips.

First, let’s talk about stretch. Traditionally, denim is made of 100% cotton, but most top-selling jeans infuse their material with polyester and/or some kind of elastane, which give it more adaptability, make it more comfortable, and, of course, allow it to stretch more easily — and if I had to bet, I’d say these pairs get the most recognition because they fit the most amount of people. In other words, slightly stretchy materials make for the most comfortable jeans for everyone, but especially if you have wider hips.

Stretch isn’t the only thing you should look for though; some silhouettes are often better suited for those with curves. For example, boyfriend jeans usually have a looser fit around the hips, while flare jeans are great if you want a roomier leg. Still, you’re not limited to any one style — you just have to find a brand with curvier proportions — and when shopping online, reviewer feedback will be a huge help to figure that out.

These eight pairs of jeans have tons of rave reviews, many of which come from buyers who have wide hips themselves.

1 The Most Popular Skinny Jeans On Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 45,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label jeans are some of the highest reviewed jeans of all time on Amazon. What makes them such a good choice for so many shapes and sizes? The 69% cotton material (with 30% polyester and 1% elastane) is super stretchy, but still holds its shape all day, while the mid-rise waist is versatile and comfort. The brand also offers over 10 different colors in a large range of sizes, and you can even choose between three different inseams. Available sizes: 2 — 28 One reviewer wrote: “I have wide hips, thick thighs, skinny knees, and hella muscular calves. It's REALLY hard for me to find skinny jeans that fit everywhere. Normally if they fit at the waist they're baggy on my legs, and if they hug my legs they're cutting in to my stomach. These don't do that!”

2 The Best Bootcut Jeans For Wide Hips WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon These WallFlower curvy jeans have a bootcut silhouette and an overall 4.5-star overall rating after more than 28,000 reviews. They’re great for wide hips due to the InstaStretch denim (which adapts to your body without losing its shape thanks to the 26% rayon, 16% polyester and 2% Lycra added to the cotton), and its contour waistband (which prevents gapping, even for those with wide hips and a small waist). They come in short, regular, and long lengths, as well as a huge selection of washes. Available sizes: 0 Short — 24 Plus Long One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love the jeans! I was very skeptical to order jeans online because they never fit right. I have large calves and a lot of hip so most jeans fit pretty tight all the way down, which I hate. But these jeans fit perfectly! They are not loose and baggy at all but they aren’t hugging my calves either.”

3 The Best Pull-On Jeans Lee Sculpting Fit Slim Leg Pull-On Jean Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester, and spandex, these Lee pull-on jeans offer all the comfort of leggings but the appearance of denim. The front pockets, fly detailing, and front closure are all fake — but they’re well-suited for larger hips thanks to their thick waistband and adaptive, stretchy fabric. The back pockets are fully functional and you can get them in a pretty wide selection of colors, including a camouflage print and black. It also comes in short and long inseams. Available sizes: 2 — 18 Long One reviewer wrote: “I have purchased these pants in four different colors because they are so comfortable. I am bigger in the hip area and usually have a waist gap that drives me crazy. Not with these pants. They fit nicely around the waist and no gaps!”

4 These Distressed Boyfriend Jeans Resfeber Ripped Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $43 See On Amazon Boyfriend jeans are inherently great for wider hips because of their looser silhouette — and according to reviewers, these ripped boyfriend jeans are one of the best pairs on Amazon. They have raw-edge ankles that can be cuffed or left alone, and the jeans themselves come in lots of different colors and distressed patterns. While they are on the tighter side for the category, one reviewer called them the “best jeans for curves” because they’re super stretchy with 2% spandex and wide at the hips. Available sizes: 0 — 16 One reviewer wrote: “I love these! I feel like I am constantly searching for the right pair of jeans for my body shape, and it seems like I have FINALLY found them! First of all, these stretch [...] I took them out of the package and said, “no way will these fit” but then like magic they did! They are the perfect rise, and no gapping at all! This is huge for me because I have a 16 inch difference between my hips and waist, pretty much EVERYTHING gaps. These don’t.”

5 The Best Straight-Leg Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a great pair of classic straight-leg jeans? Despite their name, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label jeans are actually built for curves with their quality stretch denim thanks to the 17% polyester and 2% elastane. You can get them in Blue Ice (light blue) or Awaken (dark blue) as well as short, regular, and long lengths. Thanks to their functional pockets and structured material, reviewers find themselves reaching for this pair day after day. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long One reviewer wrote: “I am 5’4” and 135 lbs. and have larger hips, hence the need for a curvy fit. I ordered size 6. My previous jeans brand quit making the curvy fit, so I tried these as a replacement and love them more than my previous brand. They are very comfortable and have just the right amount of stretch. They fit really well around the waist and hips and do not leave a gap.”

6 The Best Flare Bell-Bottom Jeans YouSexy Flare Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon The bell-bottom trend is back, and according to reviewers, this pair of flare jeans is a great pick for wider hips. You can get them in all different colors and with or without distressing, but whichever one you choose, the polyester-spandex blend has ample stretch for a custom-like fit. The high waist is designed to hit right under the ribs, while the extra-wide legs are trendy and dramatic. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love these! I have large hips and a big butt as well. I have a hard time finding jeans that fit my waist as well as my length and butt. I am normally a size 13ish and ordered a L! They fit perfectly.”

7 The Best Splurge For Fit & Quality Good American Good Legs Jeans Amazon $119 See On Amazon Good American’s slogan is “your curves are our cause,” so needless to say, this company aims to create clothing for making curves comfortable. Good American’s Good Leg jeans are worth the splurge because their high-quality recovery denim is super stretchy for wider hips with 3.7% polyester and 1.5% elastane, while the high-rise waistband is gap-proof and comfortable. The belt loops (which are typically the first things to break on cheaper jeans) are even reinforced for durability. Get this pair in various washes and with finished or frayed hems at the ankles. Available sizes: 00 — 24 One reviewer wrote: “High waisted and very comfortable fit. Material has stretch and really fits well.”