Who doesn’t love a great pair of knee-high boots? They come in so many different styles that you can find a pair for practically any occasion, whether you’re dressing up for a night out or walking your dog in the mud. But since the category is so broad, the right knee-high boots for you will depend on your unique needs. Still, all of the best knee-high boots do have a few things in common: they’re well-made, they're comfortable to wear, and, of course, they’re stylish. Generally, the most comfortable knee-high boots have plenty of ankle support, and if they have a heel, it’s a chunkier block heel, rather than a thinner stiletto. Cushioned insoles are a plus, too, although you can always purchase cushioned inserts to put in your boots if they don’t come with their own.

Of the 13 pairs of knee-high boots featured in this roundup, all were chosen for their quality and relative comfort, even those with daring 4-inch heels. Of course, style is more subjective, but not to worry — between classic wellies and glitzy metallic cowboy boots, there’s literally something for everyone on this list.

To find the most stylish, comfortable knee-high boots on Amazon just in time for fall, keep reading.

A Pair Of Sleek, Faux Fur-Lined Boots With A Chunky High Heel DREAM PAIRS Knee High Chunky Heel Stretch Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Despite their dramatic 4-inch lift, reviewers say the chunky block heel on these knee-high boots makes them surprisingly supportive and comfortable to wear, even after several hours on your feet. Made of supple vegan leather or suede, they have excellent traction and are lined in cozy faux fur, making them ideal for winter. "They are by far the most comfortable boots I've ever worn," one reviewer gushed. "Can't believe the quality for the price." Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 11

These Trendy Snakeskin Boots With A Chunky, 4-Inch Heel wetkiss Snakeskin Slouch Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon With their trendy snakeskin finish and chunky 4-inch heels, these slouchy pointed-toe boots are sure to bring in compliments everywhere you go. Featuring a soft, textile lining, cushioned footbeds, and slip-proof rubber soles, they're available in a range of fun python prints. Available sizes: 5.5-11.5

Available colors/styles: 5

A Pair Of Classic Riding Boots That Literally Go With Everything 206 Collective Voltan Leather Fashion Boot Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn't get more classic than these leather riding boots — and their $20 price tag is almost too good to be true. An excellent choice for casual everyday wear, they're absolutely packed with practical, comfort-boosting features, including non-slip soles with lots of traction, cushy memory foam insoles, a full back zipper for easy on and off, wide calf sizing options, and an inside gore at the topline to ensure an accommodating fit. Just don't be surprised if you wind up buying both colors. Available sizes: 5-13 (regular or wide calf)

Available colors: 2

These Lace-Up Boots Lined With Cozy Faux Fur DREAM PAIRS Koson Knee High Lace-Up Riding Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Another pair of stylish knee-high boots lined with cozy faux fur, these lace-up riding boots have a slightly vintage, worn-in look. They're a huge hit among Amazon reviewers, who say they "look sleek and expensive," are "incredibly comfortable," and "are easy to slip on, zip up, and head out the door." Made of premium vegan leather with slip-resistant rubber soles, they're a stylish alternative to clunkier winter boots. "Oh my gosh, so much love," one person wrote. "Did not realize they were fur lined! My persistent frozen toes have never been happier. I may just live in these." Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors/styles: 12

These Statement-Making Cowboy Boots That Come In Tons Of Fun Colors The Most Crocodile Knee High Cowboy Boots Amazon $67 See On Amazon How fun are these croc-embossed cowboy boots? Arguably the best thing about them is the amazing range of colors they come in, which includes bold hues like pink, goldenrod, and a fun shade of turquoise Kendall Jenner would love, in addition to more subdued options such as black and white. Featuring vegan leather uppers and durable leather soles, their chunky wedge heels measure just under 4 inches. Available sizes: 4-15

Available colors: 10

The Slouchy Suede Boots That Belong In Every Closet Villa Rouge Baden Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made of rich, buttery cowhide suede with a slouchy shaft and slightly pointed toe, these Villa Rouge boots will look so chic with everything in your closet: jeans, skirts, leggings, dresses ... you get the idea. Plus, their classic look ensures they'll never go out of style, so you'll be wearing these for years to come. Available sizes: 5.5-11

A Pair Of Classic Leather Boots With An Equestrian Feel Lucky Brand Women's Karesi Equestrian Boot Amazon $66 See On Amazon Western-style buckles give these leather boots from Lucky Brand an equestrian-chic look. Not only are they extremely stylish and versatile (not to mention timeless), but they're so comfortable, too, thanks to their low block heel and memory foam insoles. Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors: 4

The Best-Selling Rain Boots That'll Always Come In Handy Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot Amazon $80 See On Amazon Stylish, practical, iconic: It's no wonder these Hunter rain boots can be found in thousands of closets around the world. Hand-crafted from 28 separate parts, the pull-on rubber boots are known for their timeless style, perfect fit, and sturdy, durable construction. While they're admittedly a bit pricier than you might expect to pay for rain boots, their impeccable quality ensures you'll be wearing them years (or possibly even decades) from now. Pro tip: Turn them into a pair of winter boots with the brand's cozy fleece socks. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 32

These Over-The-Knee Boots With A Leg-Hugging Fit N.N.G Suede Over The Knee Block Heel Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon Okay, so technically these best-selling boots hit right above the knee, not at it. But they come so highly recommended by Amazon reviewers, it's worth considering them anyway. Just like true knee-high boots, they'll look amazing with skirts, dresses, and jeans, but their above-the-knee fit makes much more of a statement. Made of buttery vegan suede with a partial back zipper and sensible block heel, multiple reviewers say they're virtually identical to Goodnight Macaroon's best-selling suede boots. Available sizes: 5.5-10

Available colors/styles: 12

A Pair Of Tall, Edgy Combat Boots That Make Any Outfit Cooler Dirty Laundry by Chinese Laundry Vandal Combat Boot Amazon $63 See On Amazon Chunky, military-inspired combat boots, like these, instantly make any outfit seem 10 times cooler. Throw them on with a romantic, billowy dress for an unexpected contrast, or wear them with leather anything to play up their edgy look. Laces up the front and chunky lug soles give them an authentic look, but since they're so tall, they also have a discreet inner zipper to make them easier to take on and off. Available sizes: 5-11

These Affordable Riding Boots With Quilted Accents & Buckles DREAM PAIRS Knee High Riding Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Quilted accents, buckled strap details, and gleaming gold hardware add sophistication and style points to these moto-inspired riding boots. Easy to dress up or down, their lightweight, faux fur lining makes them super soft and cozy, too. Both these and the identical wide-calf version are best-sellers on Amazon, with hundreds of reviews raving about their quality, comfort, and style. Available sizes:

Available colors/styles:

A Pair Of Versatile Cowboy Boots That Hit Just Under The Knee find. Women's High Boots Amazon $98 See On Amazon If you love the vibe of cowboy boots, but want something a little more subtle, these sleek black boots just might be perfect. They still have that Western-inspired silhouette, with pointed toes, a scallop at the top, and a stacked block heel, but because their smooth leather lacks the usual quilted embroidery, they have a more subtle, minimalist look. Depending on your height, they hit just under the knee, or right at it. It's worth noting that reviewers say they run a bit narrow, so be sure to size up if you have wide feet. Available sizes: 6-10