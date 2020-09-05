Who doesn’t love a great pair of knee-high boots? They come in so many different styles that you can find a pair for practically any occasion, whether you’re dressing up for a night out or walking your dog in the mud. But since the category is so broad, the right knee-high boots for
you will depend on your unique needs. Still, all of the best knee-high boots do have a few things in common: they’re well-made, they're comfortable to wear, and, of course, they’re stylish. Generally, the most comfortable knee-high boots have plenty of ankle support, and if they have a heel, it’s a chunkier block heel, rather than a thinner stiletto. Cushioned insoles are a plus, too, although you can always purchase cushioned inserts to put in your boots if they don’t come with their own.
Of the 13 pairs of
knee-high boots featured in this roundup, all were chosen for their quality and relative comfort, even those with daring 4-inch heels. Of course, style is more subjective, but not to worry — between classic wellies and glitzy metallic cowboy boots, there’s literally something for everyone on this list.
To find the most stylish,
comfortable knee-high boots on Amazon just in time for fall, keep reading.
A Pair Of Sleek, Faux Fur-Lined Boots With A Chunky High Heel
Despite their dramatic 4-inch lift, reviewers say the chunky block heel on these
knee-high boots makes them surprisingly supportive and comfortable to wear, even after several hours on your feet. Made of supple vegan leather or suede, they have excellent traction and are lined in cozy faux fur, making them ideal for winter. "They are by far the most comfortable boots I've ever worn," one reviewer gushed. "Can't believe the quality for the price." Available sizes: 5-11 Available colors/styles: 11
These Trendy Snakeskin Boots With A Chunky, 4-Inch Heel
With their trendy snakeskin finish and chunky 4-inch heels,
these slouchy pointed-toe boots are sure to bring in compliments everywhere you go. Featuring a soft, textile lining, cushioned footbeds, and slip-proof rubber soles, they're available in a range of fun python print s. Available sizes: 5.5-11.5 Available colors/styles: 5
A Pair Of Classic Riding Boots That Literally Go With Everything
It doesn't get more classic than these
leather riding boots — and their $20 price tag is almost too good to be true. An excellent choice for casual everyday wear, they're absolutely packed with practical, comfort-boosting features, including non-slip soles with lots of traction, cushy memory foam insoles, a full back zipper for easy on and off, wide calf sizing options, and an inside gore at the topline to ensure an accommodating fit. Just don't be surprised if you wind up buying both colors. Available sizes: 5-13 (regular or wide calf) Available colors: 2
These Lace-Up Boots Lined With Cozy Faux Fur
Another pair of stylish knee-high boots lined with cozy faux fur, these
lace-up riding boots have a slightly vintage, worn-in look. They're a huge hit among Amazon reviewers, who say they "look sleek and expensive," are "incredibly comfortable," and "are easy to slip on, zip up, and head out the door." Made of premium vegan leather with slip-resistant rubber soles, they're a stylish alternative to clunkier winter boots. "Oh my gosh, so much love," one person wrote. "Did not realize they were fur lined! My persistent frozen toes have never been happier. I may just live in these." Available sizes: 5-12 Available colors/styles: 12
These Statement-Making Cowboy Boots That Come In Tons Of Fun Colors
How fun are these
croc-embossed cowboy boots? Arguably the best thing about them is the amazing range of colors they come in, which includes bold hues like pink, goldenrod, and a fun shade of turquoise Kendall Jenner would love, in addition to more subdued options such as black and white. Featuring vegan leather uppers and durable leather soles, their chunky wedge heels measure just under 4 inches. Available sizes: 4-15 Available colors: 10
The Slouchy Suede Boots That Belong In Every Closet
Made of rich, buttery cowhide suede with a slouchy shaft and slightly pointed toe, these
Villa Rouge boots will look so chic with everything in your closet: jeans, skirts, leggings, dresses ... you get the idea. Plus, their classic look ensures they'll never go out of style, so you'll be wearing these for years to come.
A Pair Of Classic Leather Boots With An Equestrian Feel
Western-style buckles give
these leather boots from Lucky Brand an equestrian-chic look. Not only are they extremely stylish and versatile (not to mention timeless), but they're so comfortable, too, thanks to their low block heel and memory foam insoles. Available sizes: 5-12 Available colors: 4
The Best-Selling Rain Boots That'll Always Come In Handy
Stylish, practical, iconic: It's no wonder
these Hunter rain boots can be found in thousands of closets around the world. Hand-crafted from 28 separate parts, the pull-on rubber boots are known for their timeless style, perfect fit, and sturdy, durable construction. While they're admittedly a bit pricier than you might expect to pay for rain boots, their impeccable quality ensures you'll be wearing them years (or possibly even decades) from now.
Pro tip: Turn them into a pair of winter boots with the brand's
cozy fleece socks. Available sizes: 5-11 Available colors/styles: 32
These Over-The-Knee Boots With A Leg-Hugging Fit
Okay, so technically
these best-selling boots hit right above the knee, not at it. But they come so highly recommended by Amazon reviewers, it's worth considering them anyway. Just like true knee-high boots, they'll look amazing with skirts, dresses, and jeans, but their above-the-knee fit makes much more of a statement. Made of buttery vegan suede with a partial back zipper and sensible block heel, multiple reviewers say they're virtually identical to Goodnight Macaroon's best-selling suede boots. Available sizes: 5.5-10 Available colors/styles: 12
A Pair Of Tall, Edgy Combat Boots That Make Any Outfit Cooler
Chunky, military-inspired combat boots, like
these, instantly make any outfit seem 10 times cooler. Throw them on with a romantic, billowy dress for an unexpected contrast, or wear them with leather anything to play up their edgy look. Laces up the front and chunky lug soles give them an authentic look, but since they're so tall, they also have a discreet inner zipper to make them easier to take on and off.
These Affordable Riding Boots With Quilted Accents & Buckles
Quilted accents, buckled strap details, and gleaming gold hardware add sophistication and style points to these
moto-inspired riding boots. Easy to dress up or down, their lightweight, faux fur lining makes them super soft and cozy, too. Both these and the identical wide-calf version are best-sellers on Amazon, with hundreds of reviews raving about their quality, comfort, and style. Available sizes: Available colors/styles:
A Pair Of Versatile Cowboy Boots That Hit Just Under The Knee
If you love the vibe of cowboy boots, but want something a little more subtle, these sleek
black boots just might be perfect. They still have that Western-inspired silhouette, with pointed toes, a scallop at the top, and a stacked block heel, but because their smooth leather lacks the usual quilted embroidery, they have a more subtle, minimalist look. Depending on your height, they hit just under the knee, or right at it. It's worth noting that reviewers say they run a bit narrow, so be sure to size up if you have wide feet.
These Moccasin-Inspired Boots With Layers Of Funky Fringe
For boots with a little more flair, you can't do better than
this moccasin-inspired pair from Minnetonka. Made of buttery-soft, genuine suede with a braid detail at the top, their five tiered layers of funky fringe will gently sway as you move. Even if you pair them with a simple white tee and leggings, they're a statement-making outfit all on their own. Available sizes: 5-11 Available colors/styles: 4