Laura Whitmore's Aftersun Jumpsuit Is Sold Out, So Here Are 9 Similar Styles

If there’s one thing Laura Whitmore seems to love when it comes to her wardrobe choices, it’s a statement jumpsuit. The first promo video for Love Island’s 2021 series showed her wow in a gorgeous red boiler suit, and last night, on Love Island: Aftersun she impressed once more with her choice of a ‘70s inspired one-piece. While the OG jumpsuit from brand The Hippie Shake is temporarily unavailable, the good news is that there are several similar styles out there, especially if you want something with a retro feel.

Whitmore’s exact jumpsuit costs £95. It usually comes in sizes 6-20, but is currently sold out (largely due to the Laura effect, one presumes), although the website promises it will actually be back this very week so keep a keen eye out for that. The design — which is made from a thick stretch cotton fabric — is part of the brand’s heroes collection, meaning it will continue to be restocked.

But if you just can’t wait, it’s worth checking out the other rest of The Hippie Shake’s jumpsuit selection, as they have plenty of other options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.