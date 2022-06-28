In case you somehow missed the memo, it's been declared a Coastal Grandma Summer. And thankfully, you don't have to be an actual grandmother to enjoy it (though actual grandmas are welcome too).
A few things you’ll need to live your best coastal grandma life: the belief that you are the main character in a Nancy Meyers movie, a straw hat, a cozy cashmere cardigan, an oversized button-down, a glass of white wine that is always full, and lots of linen. The linen is important, because if you don't have a cute little garden or a sprawling beach house estate to tend to, a great pair of linen pants will at least make it look like you do.
Coastal grandma aesthetic or not, linen is a great summer fabric in general. Due to its breathability and lightweight feel, the plant-based fiber is ideal for even the hottest days. It's also a more sustainable choice, as natural linen fabrics are biodegradable and easier on the environment than their synthetic counterparts. And it's meant to have that relaxed, wrinkled look that gives all the laidback vibes. Looking chic for Mother Earth? We love to see it.
Before you can sit back with your glass of Pinot Grigio, get yourself a pair of breezy linen pants to live your best coastal grandma summer. (Nancy Meyers beach house sold separately.)
