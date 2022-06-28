In case you somehow missed the memo, it's been declared a Coastal Grandma Summer. And thankfully, you don't have to be an actual grandmother to enjoy it (though actual grandmas are welcome too).

A few things you’ll need to live your best coastal grandma life: the belief that you are the main character in a Nancy Meyers movie, a straw hat, a cozy cashmere cardigan, an oversized button-down, a glass of white wine that is always full, and lots of linen. The linen is important, because if you don't have a cute little garden or a sprawling beach house estate to tend to, a great pair of linen pants will at least make it look like you do.

Coastal grandma aesthetic or not, linen is a great summer fabric in general. Due to its breathability and lightweight feel, the plant-based fiber is ideal for even the hottest days. It's also a more sustainable choice, as natural linen fabrics are biodegradable and easier on the environment than their synthetic counterparts. And it's meant to have that relaxed, wrinkled look that gives all the laidback vibes. Looking chic for Mother Earth? We love to see it.

Before you can sit back with your glass of Pinot Grigio, get yourself a pair of breezy linen pants to live your best coastal grandma summer. (Nancy Meyers beach house sold separately.)

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Roxy Oceanside Pants Amazon $40 See on Amazon These top-rated linen pants by Roxy are the ultimate beach pant. With a low-rise waist and nautical-inspired rope drawstring, this pair is Coastal Grandmother and fashion editor approved.

2 Wide Linen Pants Magic Linen $92 See on Magic Linen Magic Linen’s sustainable flax fabric is stone-washed for extra softness. This wide-leg style offers breezy breathability, while the elastic waistband and zipper closure ensure a semi-structured look appropriate for the pier or the office.

3 Madewell Striped Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants Nordstrom $88 See on Nordstrom Madewell’s striped linen pants could easily be worn by a Nancy Meyers character on the way to her summer beach house. They’re both relaxed and polished — with just the right amount of nautical style.

4 ECUPPER Cropped Trousers Amazon $38 See on Amazon These muted blue babes offer a touch of color that can still be styled effortlessly with all your neutrals. The cropped wide-leg style offers little extra airiness — and, it’s also great for showing off your CG espadrilles.

5 Wide Leg Linen Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $30 See on Amazon Available in both standard and plus-sizes, these classic drawstring linen pants are highly-rated by Amazon reviewers. And the style features not two, but four (!!) pockets.

6 Linen Blend Pants Abercrombie & Fitch $70 See on Abercrombie & Fitch Coastal grandmothers like prints too — and this tropical one checks all the right boxes. It’s beach-inspired, relaxed, and vacation-ready. They’re also made from a linen and viscose fabric blend, so they won’t wrinkle as much as pants that are 100%.

7 LNX Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $28 See on Amazon Available in over 14 colors, these best-selling trousers have over 2,000 ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love them for the flawless fit and touchable fabric. Many confessed they bought duplicates because they loved them so much.

8 Seaside Pants J.Crew $90 See on J.Crew If you prefer black trousers to the typical white, J.Crew’s Seaside Pants hit the mark, while still managing to look summery. They’re available in classic, petite, and tall sizes, so you can find a length that suits you best.

9 Wide-Cut Linen Pants Nap Loungewear $174 See on Nap Loungewear For a pair of linen pants you can wear both to the office and on summer vacation, Nap Loungewear’s mid-rise style offers the best of both worlds. The loose, wide-leg cut is airy and comfortable, while the mid-rise waistband gives a structured look that’s still polished. Available in four muted colors — from soft white to baby blue and black — there’s a neutral option perfect for every wardrobe.

10 Eileen Fisher Tapered Linen Pants Nordstrom $178 See on Nordstrom If you prefer a tapered leg over wide, Eileen Fisher’s high-waist ankle pants offer a slight breeze with a straight cut. Made from organic linen, the soft fabric can be dressed up or down, thanks to the versatile style.

11 Crop Linen Blend Trousers RE ONA $135 See on RE ONA Re Ona is all about building a capsule wardrobe, and these cropped trousers are the ultimate addition. The ankle cuffs and pleated style feel oh so chic.

12 Linen Pants Falconeri $189 See on Falconeri If you’re looking for the perfect slouchy fit, these Falconeri trousers get the look just right. The cigarette-style pants also have deep-set front pockets — massive bonus.

13 Tahiti Linen Pants Monday Swimwear $133 See on Monday Swimwear If you prefer a pop of color, Monday Swimwear’s green linen pants take the CG look up a notch. The crinkled linen elevates the look and is perfect for layering over swimwear (the brand makes a matching bikini and button-up too, FYI). Your perfect vacation ‘fit awaits!