“Coastal Grandma” Clothing Essentials To Pair With A Glass Of Wine

It’s not just a look, it’s a lifestyle.

By Allie Fasanella

I’ll let you in on a little secret: the “coastal grandma” aesthetic that’s gone viral on TikTok doesn’t actually have anything to do with living by the sea or even being a grandmother. Even 29-year-old Texans can identify as such — it just comes down to the clothing and the mindset.

Drawing inspiration from early-aughts Nancy Meyers’ romcoms, prime examples of the trend include everything Diane Keaton wore in Something’s Gotta Give and Meryl Streep’s wardrobe in It’s Complicated. See also: Grace and Frankie and anything Kelly Bishop wore in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

Being a coastal grandma basically equates to wearing outfits consisting of turtlenecks in soft hues, flowing linen pants, oversized button-down shirts, romantic sundresses, and toile prints (see: Gigi Hadid’s new cottagecore Frankies Bikinis collection). If you’re looking to achieve this look, you should also probably (definitely) own a straw sun hat, a Breton striped tee, and a closetful of beachy sandals.

That said, Lex Nicoleta, the TikToker who coined the trend, says that getting the coastal gran vibe is also about the ambiance of your life. Think: gardening, Hot Girl walks, homemade pasta, and fresh flowers from the farmers market.

Now, to help you get the coastal grandma closet of your dreams, we’ve curated a list of essentials to shop ahead. No thanks are necessary, but they are welcome.

Layer this chunky cardigan over a white tee for premium coastal grandma vibes.

A neutral, minimalistic sandal is another key to unlocking that cool, gma style. This strappy nude pair is exactly the type of style you should be going for.

TBH, this whole look is the epitome of coastal grandma. It’s soft and drapey, but would look so chic dressed-up with elegant gold jewelry.

If Chanel’s summer 2022 runway is an indication, belted swimwear is back in style. And I’m pretty sure this blue and white striped one-piece would be Lex Nicoleta-approved.

This simple linen V-neck button-down is a fab coastal granny staple. Wear it buttoned up with boyfriend jeans or unbuttoned over a bikini top for a stroll on the beach.

Costal grandmas always have a straw bucket hat on hand. Sun damage is anti-CGE.

A blue and white striped top is vital to this aesthetic. Pair with jeans or cut-offs, depending on the weather, and boom! You’re a coastal f*ckin’ grandma.

These cozy joggers are ideal for when you just want to be ultra comfy and curl up with a cup of tea and a Diane Keaton flick.

Add these sunnies to your rotation and you’re set.

A crisp cotton poplin tank like this one is a no-fail when it comes to the CG aesthetic.

Yes. yes. And yes. That’s all I have to say.

This romantic, floral dress is perfect for when you might have a more formal occasion this summer. A fancy date or dinner party? Perfect.

On chilly summer nights, slip into this cozy, oversized turtleneck, made of 100% cashmere.

“I’m a luxury few can afford.” — coastal grandmas

These chic, white linen pants are a necessary item in the starter pack (to be accompanied with white wine only).

You really can’t go wrong with a flowy maxi dress. The ruffled detailing will blow elegantly in the summer breeze, giving big CGE (costal grandma energy).