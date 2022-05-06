I’ll let you in on a little secret: the “coastal grandma” aesthetic that’s gone viral on TikTok doesn’t actually have anything to do with living by the sea or even being a grandmother. Even 29-year-old Texans can identify as such — it just comes down to the clothing and the mindset.

Drawing inspiration from early-aughts Nancy Meyers’ romcoms, prime examples of the trend include everything Diane Keaton wore in Something’s Gotta Give and Meryl Streep’s wardrobe in It’s Complicated. See also: Grace and Frankie and anything Kelly Bishop wore in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

Being a coastal grandma basically equates to wearing outfits consisting of turtlenecks in soft hues, flowing linen pants, oversized button-down shirts, romantic sundresses, and toile prints (see: Gigi Hadid’s new cottagecore Frankies Bikinis collection). If you’re looking to achieve this look, you should also probably (definitely) own a straw sun hat, a Breton striped tee, and a closetful of beachy sandals.

That said, Lex Nicoleta, the TikToker who coined the trend, says that getting the coastal gran vibe is also about the ambiance of your life. Think: gardening, Hot Girl walks, homemade pasta, and fresh flowers from the farmers market.

Now, to help you get the coastal grandma closet of your dreams, we’ve curated a list of essentials to shop ahead. No thanks are necessary, but they are welcome.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Nightingale Cardi Free People $108 See on Free People Layer this chunky cardigan over a white tee for premium coastal grandma vibes.

2 Tyla Sandal Brother Vellies $335 See on Brother Vellies A neutral, minimalistic sandal is another key to unlocking that cool, gma style. This strappy nude pair is exactly the type of style you should be going for.

3 Always Fits Plissé Wide Leg Pants Good American $100 See on Good American TBH, this whole look is the epitome of coastal grandma. It’s soft and drapey, but would look so chic dressed-up with elegant gold jewelry.

4 Neela Deep V One Piece Lemlem $250 See on Lemlem If Chanel’s summer 2022 runway is an indication, belted swimwear is back in style. And I’m pretty sure this blue and white striped one-piece would be Lex Nicoleta-approved.

5 Kaneko Top Two Days Off $140 See on Two Days Off This simple linen V-neck button-down is a fab coastal granny staple. Wear it buttoned up with boyfriend jeans or unbuttoned over a bikini top for a stroll on the beach.

6 The Inca Bucket Hat Lack of Color $139 See on Lack of Color Costal grandmas always have a straw bucket hat on hand. Sun damage is anti-CGE.

7 The Luxe Pima Long Sleeve Tee Summersalt $65 See on Summersalt A blue and white striped top is vital to this aesthetic. Pair with jeans or cut-offs, depending on the weather, and boom! You’re a coastal f*ckin’ grandma.

8 Hiatus Lenore Jogger Dia & Co $55 See on Dia & Co These cozy joggers are ideal for when you just want to be ultra comfy and curl up with a cup of tea and a Diane Keaton flick.

9 Mill Y2 Gentle Monster $249 See on Gentle Monster Add these sunnies to your rotation and you’re set.

10 Plus Poplin Sophia Peplum Tank Madewell $72 See on Madewell A crisp cotton poplin tank like this one is a no-fail when it comes to the CG aesthetic.

11 Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt J.Crew $90 $80 See on J.Crew Yes. yes. And yes. That’s all I have to say.

12 Annabell Dress Reformation $218 See on Reformation This romantic, floral dress is perfect for when you might have a more formal occasion this summer. A fancy date or dinner party? Perfect.

13 Turtleneck Maxi Sweater in Ultrasoft Cashmere Falconeri $367 $189 See on Everlane On chilly summer nights, slip into this cozy, oversized turtleneck, made of 100% cashmere.

14 "I'm a Luxury" Wallet Gyles & George $115 See on Gyles & George “I’m a luxury few can afford.” — coastal grandmas

15 Castello Linen Pant Banana Republic $120 See on Banana Republic These chic, white linen pants are a necessary item in the starter pack (to be accompanied with white wine only).