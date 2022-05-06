I’ll let you in on a little secret: the “coastal grandma” aesthetic that’s gone viral on TikTok doesn’t actually have anything to do with living by the sea or even being a grandmother. Even 29-year-old Texans can identify as such — it just comes down to the clothing and the mindset.
Drawing inspiration from early-aughts Nancy Meyers’ romcoms, prime examples of the trend include everything Diane Keaton wore in Something’s Gotta Give and Meryl Streep’s wardrobe in It’s Complicated. See also:Grace and Frankie and anything Kelly Bishop wore in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.
Being a coastal grandma basically equates to wearing outfits consisting of turtlenecks in soft hues, flowing linen pants, oversized button-down shirts, romantic sundresses, and toile prints (see: Gigi Hadid’s new cottagecore Frankies Bikinis collection). If you’re looking to achieve this look, you should also probably (definitely) own a straw sun hat, a Breton striped tee, and a closetful of beachy sandals.
That said, Lex Nicoleta, the TikToker who coined the trend, says that getting the coastal gran vibe is also about the ambiance of your life. Think: gardening, Hot Girl walks, homemade pasta, and fresh flowers from the farmers market.
Now, to help you get the coastal grandma closet of your dreams, we’ve curated a list of essentials to shop ahead. No thanks are necessary, but they are welcome.
