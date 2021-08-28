A good lipstick palette is all about versatility, providing the perfect look whether you’re stepping into a Zoom meeting or a happy hour. The best lipstick palettes should allow you to create custom looks by mixing and matching complementary shades of matte, glossy, or sheer makeup. Before you buy, be sure to consider how travel-friendly you need the packaging to be, whether it’s something compact enough to slip into a purse or secure enough to pack in carry-on luggage. Your lipstick palette should suit your specific makeup needs, so look for one that comes with shades you’ll actually use, whether you want to lean heavily on just a few colors, choose from several in the same color family, or have a whole rainbow at your fingertips.

Beyond simply choosing the shades you’d like, lipstick palettes can offer a variety of different effects and finishes. A powder formula allows you to achieve the perfect matte lip, while glossy, creamy, or buttery lipstick palettes will give a pretty sheen. If you prefer a subtle look, you might prefer a sheer wash of color that’s buildable for times when you’d like something darker. Those who’d rather rock a standout look should look for a lipstick palette that’s a bit more pigmented. If you’re prone to dry lips, a palette with moisturizing lipsticks that include ingredients like coconut oil, honey extract, or murumuru butter might increase your comfort.

While lip palettes can be undoubtably convenient, stackable lipsticks can be another great option for those who want multiple shades in a single package. On the other end of the spectrum, if you’d like your lipstick in palette form but want your other makeup packaged with it, look for a large, all-inclusive palette that also includes shades for your eyes and face (or lip shades that double as cheek shades). Large or small, consider a palette with a compact-style mirror for extra convenience on the go.

1. A Matte Powder Lip Palette

Wear a standout lip color every day with this duo from Lady Gaga’s HAUS LABORATORIES. The palette contains two shades of super-pigmented matte lip color — the classic red Temptress and berry-toned Countess — which are touted as universal shades by the brand. Apply them to your lips for intense, full coverage color with a velvety satin finish, or even swipe them across your cheeks as blush. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan. It’s also free from talc, if that’s something that matters to you. The palette comes packaged in a conveniently compact case (just over 3 inches long and under 2 inches wide), complete with a mirror for easy application on the go.

Helpful Amazon review: “The formula feels like a powder in the pan and spreads easily. It feels like air on the lips — completely weightless, without the grossness of cream formulas or the tightness/dryness of matte ones. It sets down quickly and is almost instantly transferproof and much better than most liquid lipsticks. Both of these work well with either finger or brush application, but I find myself preferring fingers for more opacity. Seriously, this stuff is amazing and the price is quite reasonable for the size and quality. The compact + mirror is a great design for on the go. These two shades are the only kind I ever wear, so I legitimately might never buy another lipstick again.”

2. A Lip Palette With 32 Colors

If you don’t want to commit to just a few colors, this SHANY palette is a perfect pick, since it includes 32 colors to mix and match. With highly pigmented shades of red, beige, plum, pink, and more, the manufacturer suggests that the creamy, blendable formula is great for any skin tone. The subtly glossy lipsticks provide medium coverage that’s buildable and can be applied with a brush or clean fingers. The palette’s magnetic cover closes securely with a click, making it easy to take it with you on the go, though it doesn’t come with a mirror. That said, the makeup palette measures 9 inches long by 6 inches wide, making it easier to shove in a backpack or suitcase than a purse.

The brand is committed to cruelty-free makeup, which includes this palette, as well as the blush, concealer, and eyeshadow palettes that SHANY also offers as part of the same Masterpiece collection.

Helpful Amazon review: “Most of these swatches are one stroke. The color payoff is amazing and they look exactly like they do in the palette. [...] The formula is rich and creamy without being tacky. It keeps your lips feeling moisturized and they wear and mix beautifully.”

3. A Lipstick, Eye, & Face Makeup Palette

This robust lipstick and makeup palette from Physicians Formula is a whopper of a set, which not only includes 12 lip creams, but also eight of the brand’s cult-favorite bronzers, seven highlighters, seven blushes, and 24 eyeshadows. When it comes to the lip color, these are billed as creams, and multiple reviewers report that they go on sheer and shiny. Hydrating ingredients like shea butter, murumuru butter, and jojoba seed oil make them super nourishing. The rest of the palette is similarly packed with ingredients that condition and moisturize, and the whole set is cruelty-free.

With so many products in one package, you’d think this palette might be tough to take on the road, but the different sections slide and fold together into a neat package that’s less than 7 inches in length, width, and height. There’s even a convenient pop-up mirror inside the palette.

Helpful Amazon review: “I've been watching this product for a long time now and it finally came down in price. It holds a lot of high quality makeup in a little box. Even the little lip gloss pots feel great, sheer and shiny! I love all of the variety this kit offers. [...] They seem to have considered a variety of skin tones for this compilation so everyone wins!”

4. A Lipstick Palette With Lots Of Bold Colors

Show off your creativity with the bold and vivid colors included in this DE’LANCI lip palette, which features 25 waterproof and fade-resistant shades ranging from classic reds and pinks to statement-making blues, greens, and purples. Toss in the creamy texture and matte cream formulation, and you’ve got a palette that can be mixed and matched and is actually comfortable to wear. Another plus? This set can also be used as face or body paint.

The palette measures just over 6 inches in both length and width and has a mirror attached to the inside of the lid, making it easy for travel (though it might not fit in a small purse).

Helpful Amazon review: “Was worried for the price the product wouldn’t be of very good quality, but it is of amazing quality-colors are very creamy and pigmented. The only thing is the product does seem to catch on dry spots so I would exfoliate lips thoroughly before using.”

While not strictly a lipstick palette, this RENEE Fab 5 lipstick comes with five different colors in one tube. The shades are stacked on top of each other, so you can just place your preferred shade on top to apply, which means it should work well for most people in search of a lipstick palette, so long as you aren’t hoping to mix multiple colors together. Plus, it’s compact enough to throw in a purse at under 6 inches long and less than an inch in diameter. With a buttery smooth application and soft matte finish, the long-lasting formula is super moisturizing since it’s made with sunflower, coconut, and jojoba oil. Choose from two different sets — one with vibrant reds and pinks, and one with a variety of beige tones — and prepare yourself for ultra-comfortable, versatile, and downright pretty wear.

Helpful Amazon review: “Absolutely LOVE these fun shades! This lipstick is very hydrating, easy to carry around and smells amazing! The color had not faded in the slightest and it sits on the lips without feeling too heavy. It’s long lasting and when I say that...I’m talking from coffee through lunch, dinner, cocktails and beyond. I’m totally satisfied with my purchase and you won’t be disappointed either!”