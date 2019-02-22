Frequent travelers know the power of a good spinner suitcase. Thanks to their four-wheel design, they're easy to maneuver through airports, city streets — everywhere. Though it's arguably less important for your checked luggage to have four spinning wheels (out of sight, out of mind), if you're looking for a way to improve your air travel experience, you'll want to invest in the best carry-on spinner luggage.

Here's the thing. In the luggage world, "carry-on" is sort of an objective term. Different airlines have different size requirements for their overhead bins, so definitely double check your favorite airlines' websites for that info before you invest in new wheels. A good rule of thumb? Opt for a smaller bag to ensure the broadest fit, even for international travel. That might sound scary — over-packers, I hear you — but you'd be surprised what some packing cubes and a few pro tips can do. Trust me, traveling light is better than hearing those two dreaded words before you board: gate check.

To help narrow your search for the best spinner luggage, I've compiled a list of five options you're going to love, whether you prefer hardshell bags or soft ones. This list features various sizes, price points, and some incredible values. Keep reading to find your new favorite travel companion!

1 Overall Best Carry-On Spinner Luggage Considering Reviews, Size, & Price AmazonBasics Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage $50 Amazon Size: 21.6 x 14.4 x 9.2 inches See On Amazon When you think of premium luggage, Amazon Basics might not be the first brand that comes to mind, but reviewers — there are more than 1,000 reviews for this bag alone — swear by the retailer's scratch-resistant hardside carry-on. Featuring strong zippers, an expandable body, and a telescopic handle for easy toting, this spinner has a 4.5-star rating. The inside is fully lined with three zippered pockets, and it's available in four different colors (black, blue, orange, and navy blue). Even better? This just so happens to be the cheapest option listed here. What fans say: "Small enough to fit in the overhead but also durable if you wanted to check it. I like the compartmentalized interior so that you can pack away dirty clothes from clean clothes or shoes, etc. It was rugged enough to get through a trans-Atlantic trip without any problems."

2 Also Great: A Spinner Suitcase With A TSA-Approved Lock & More Extras eBags EXO 2.0 Spinner Luggage $150 Amazon Size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches See On Amazon Around the same size as the Amazon Basics one, this eBags spinner suitcase has some bonus features that make it a worthy, slightly-pricier hardside contender. An eBags PR representative gave me one to try out, and I've got to say, it's surprisingly roomy. For reference, my partner and I can each fit a weekend's worth of clothes — separated, thanks to an included removable divider — inside this fully-lined bag, often with room to spare for shoes. It has a zippered mesh pocket that makes storing underwear and socks super painless without packing cubes, and the attached handle extends to multiple heights. The durable polycarbonate exterior keeps everything safe, plus it has a built-in TSA-approved lock for extra security. What fans say: "I'm especially impressed by the strict adherence to the airlines' maximum size requirements, right down to ensuring that handles are recessed for compliance. I've used it on three trips so far and it's held up very well."

3 Most Versatile: A Spinner Suitcase That Works Three Different Ways High Sierra AT7 Spinner Luggage $126 Amazon Size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches See On Amazon If you're loyal to backpacks and duffels, you'll be pleased to know that this High Sierra three-in-one fabric spinner suitcase is all of the above. In addition to four spinning wheels, it has padded shoulder straps, a duffel handle, and a telescopic handle, making it the most versatile option on this list. Its main compartment opens like a regular suitcase, but on the other side of a rollable divider panel, it also has a convenient, totally optional upper compartment. Simply roll up the panel to create a larger interior. The best part? This bag is made out of high-density foam, so it won't weigh you down, regardless of how you choose to use it. What fans say: "I’ve had this bag now for 2 years, and I can honestly say it’s one of my best buys. The layout is super convenient, it easily fits in overhead bins, and is super sturdy (I’ve taken it on 6-7 trips per year)."

4 A Slightly Bigger Carry-On That Expands For Even More Room Samsonite Aspire xLite Spinner Luggage $110 Amazon Size: 24.5 x 16.3 x 9 inches See On Amazon A recognizable travel brand, of course Samsonite has one of the best spinner suitcases on the market. This particular softside option is lightweight with a padded exterior to protect what's inside. It has a deep main compartment with two zippered pockets — including one that's made for wet items (think swimsuits or dirty gym clothes). And like the three-in-one bag, above, this one has additional pockets on the outside for easy-access storage. Even better, the whole thing expands should your airline allow for it. Get it in the pictured blue color as well as black, purple, and two shades of red. What fans say: "This will carry enough for a week. I loved it and was easy to manipulate in a crowded area."