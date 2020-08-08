If you, like me, are afraid of blush (I think this has more to do with my clown phobia, but whatever), let’s overcome our fear together and consider a liquid blush, instead. These types of blushes won't sit on top of your skin, unlike their powdery counterparts, which have the potential to make you look like that dreaded clown if applied a little too heavy handedly. Rather, the best liquid blushes, and their creamy cousins, will blend seamlessly into your skin for a flushed, natural-looking finish.
Generally, water-based liquid blushes work nicely on oily skin, since they require a good amount of slip to blend. Liquids might pick up flakes in very dry skin, or they just won’t be as workable as you want them to be — but if you’re intent on a liquid blush, layer on a nourishing face oil or moisturizing primer before doing your makeup.
Dry and combination skin types will probably be better off with cream blushes, which usually contain butters, oils, and other nourishing ingredients that make them easier to blend. People with oily skin can definitely use cream blushes, too — you just might want to follow up with a setting powder so your blush won’t run, bleed, or disappear entirely over the course of the day. And across the board, both liquid and cream blushes should be applied over a liquid base. They might pill, clump, or simply refuse to blend over powder foundations. If you don't intend on wearing any base makeup, again, just make sure your skin has been properly moisturized before applying your blush.
Not so scary, right? Ahead, take a look at five of the best cream blushes, liquid blushes, and cheek tints — call them what you will — on the market right now. They’ll make you look like you just went on an invigorating jog, even if you most definitely did not.