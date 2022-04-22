You’ve heard it before, but I’ll say it again: Every dress-wearing person should own a little black dress. Introduced in the ’20s by none other than Coco Chanel, the beauty of the LBD lies in its versatility — it’s a piece that allows the wearer’s individuality to take center stage. Another fun fact about the little black dress (especially fun if you’re under 5-foot-4): It’s a great option for petites, thanks to its streamlined silhouette. The best little black dresses for petites tend toward sleek rather than slouchy — they don’t overwhelm shorter frames with superfluous fabric or fussy details. Comfortable, classic, and appropriate for nearly any occasion, it’s the wardrobe hero you’ll rely on for years to come.

If you’re anything like me, a fellow petite person, you’re on texting terms with your tailor. But altering nearly every item of clothing you buy can get tedious (not to mention expensive!). That’s why it’s extra-important to consider cut and style when shopping for petite dresses. A midi cut, for example, can often read as a maxi on a shorter frame, while mini dresses that “run short” on the average person generally tend to be just right on petites. As a general rule, billowy, loose-fitting styles tend to swallow petite frames, though they can work when balanced out with a short hemline, or a split hem that reveals some leg. Self-tie waists and adjustable straps can also come in clutch, since they’ll allow you to adjust the fit without visiting your tailor.

Of course, you’ll also want to take your needs and personal style into account. If you’re on the hunt for your own version of Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress, for instance, a bodycon cocktail dress with an asymmetrical hem might do the trick. If you’re looking for something to wear to conservative occasions, like office events or dinner with the in-laws, a demure midi sheath dress could be your best bet.

From vampy to cottagecore to ‘90s-inspired, you’ll find a range of styles on this list, all selected with petite frames in mind. Scroll on to shop the 14 best little black dresses for petites.

1 Editor’s Pick: This Silky, Throw-On-&-Go Slip Dress That Reads Like A Maxi The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress $50 See On Amazon Every closet needs a few easy, lightweight dresses that can be thrown on at a moment’s notice on those summer days (or nights) when you just can’t figure out what to wear. This silky slip dress — which features adjustable spaghetti straps and a side slit — is exactly that: simple, comfortable, on-trend, and so easy to dress up or down. On petites, it reads as a longer midi, which is perfect for showcasing footwear and a few inches of leg. “I love this slip dress, which hits me mid-calf and fits like a midi dress since I am petite,” raves Bustle editor Amy Biggart, who’s 5-foot-2. “I love to layer T-shirts and sweaters over it, and the slit up the side allows me to show a little bit of leg despite its length. It also looks great belted if you’re looking to create more shape from the straight silhouette. It’s super versatile.” It’s just as chic with platform sneakers as it is with chunky-heeled slides (pictured above); or, for a ’90s-grunge-inspired vibe, pair it with Dr. Martens boots or loafers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Little Black Cocktail Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Verdusa Sleeveless Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This body-skimming mini dress features an asymmetrical hem, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and ruching for a look that’s sultry yet refined. Its stretchy fit makes it super comfortable and easy to move in. Paired with stilettos, it’s the perfect choice for a date night, cocktail event, or bachelorette weekend — really any occasion when dressing up and dancing are on the menu. You’ll also find a long-sleeved version in the same listing, which’ll be great for cooler nights. Helpful review: “Nothing online ever fits, but for some reason this dress fits perfectly. I’m 5’2, 102 pounds and ordered an XS. It hugs everything beautifully [...] Perfect date dress [...] Definitely would recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

3 This Plunging Wrap-Style Dress That Comes In Two Styles LAOLASI Sleeveless Deep V Neck Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Available in two styles, long-sleeved and sleeveless, this plunging, wrap-style dress is an elegant choice for all your going-out needs. It’s made from a poly-spandex blend that’s thick and stretchy — perfect for dancing — and its ruched skirt features an asymmetrical hemline that works especially well for petites. Helpful review: “Love this dress! As a bootylicious curvy woman who is also short [5 ft tall], finding [...] dresses for certain occasions can be tricky [...] This dress is everything! It is hitting these hips and curves in all the right places without clinging too much [...] If you're debating, just go ahead and order it. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X-Large Plus

4 This Classic Wrap Dress That’s Made For Petites Star Vixen Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed especially for petites, this ballerina-style little black dress features a timeless wrap silhouette that can easily be adjusted to fit many frames. It’s made from a soft, stretchy, lightweight fabric that’s wrinkle-resistant, making it a great choice for travel. Pair it with black tights and chunky ankle boots in winter, or throw it on with your favorite sandals or flats in summer. One reviewer admitted: “I love this dress so much that I bought it in two colors.” Helpful review: “Waist is perfect and hits at actual waist. That’s a bonus because I’m short with a short waist so sometimes clothing is just too long on me. Fabric travels well and is of good quality. I definitely recommend this dress.” Available sizes: Small Petite — X-Large Petite

5 This Effortlessly Chic Knit Midi Tank Dress The Drop Midi Sweater Tank Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Crafted from a stretchy, ribbed viscose-nylon knit that reviewers report is thick, soft, and substantial enough to hide unwanted underwear lines, this tank dress from The Drop is the epitome of ’90s-inspired minimalism. Though its longer midi length will read as maxi on petites, its streamlined fit promises not to overwhelm shorter frames. A scoop neck and subtle side slit balance out the look, revealing just enough skin. Pair with slides for an effortlessly chic summer look. Helpful review: “This is such a beautiful knit dress [...] It's form fitting, but not tight, essentially just skimming the body. I'm 5'4 so it hit right above my ankles and looked like a maxi which is exactly what I was hoping for. The knit material was thick and soft. Fits TTS. I highly recommend.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

6 This Cottagecore Puff-Sleeved Dress You Can Wear Two Ways EXLURA Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Prairie-inspired nap dresses continue to be a major trend, but their more voluminous silhouettes can overwhelm a petite frame. Enter this breezy, A-line mini dress — its shorter hemline balances out its roomier cut, avoiding the aforementioned issue. It boasts tiered three-quarter-length puff sleeves, a square neckline, a stretchy smocked back with an invisible zipper, and an empire waist for optimal comfort and breathability. The shoulders are reinforced with elastic, so you can wear them up or pulled down for a sultry off-the-shoulder look. Paired with your favorite sneakers or sandals, it’s a perfect weekend brunch look — though you can just as easily dress it up with a pair of espadrille wedges. Helpful review: “I love this dress. I’m 5’1 and 125 lbs and the S fit perfectly [...] Nice weight fabric and looks much more expensive than it was.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Minimalist, ’90s-Inspired Tube Dress Susana Monaco Strapless Tube Dress Amazon $98 See On Amazon This sleek, strapless tube dress from Susana Monaco is a pitch-perfect homage to ’90s minimalism, but it’s also a timeless piece you’ll have forever. Made from a lightweight jersey that’s soft, stretchy, and breathable, it’s easy to pull on and feels just as good as it looks. Paired with heeled sandals, it’s the perfect LBD for a night on the town — or throw it on with flats or sneakers on a hot summer day. Helpful review: “This is a perfect dress to dress up or down. [...] The length is perfect- above the knee but not too short. Pricey but will not go out of style and will have for a long time. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 This Little Black Dress With Sweet Ruffled Details Floerns Layered Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This sweet, fit-and-flare A-line dress features ruffled sleeves, a high neck, a subtle V-back with invisible zipper closure, and a layered ruffled hem that works especially well for petites. Made from a lightweight polyester that reviewers write is “stretchy and comfortable,” it’s the perfect piece to dress up or down. Wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual weekend look, or with heels and a pair of colorful statement earrings for a cocktail event. Helpful review: “Such a nice dress. I’m a bit on the short side, and this was a perfect length. I got a lot of compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 This Midi Wrap Dress With Elegant Three-Quarter Sleeves Kiyona Whimsy Wrap Dress $98 See On Amazon A wrap dress is generally a great choice for shorter frames, thanks to its adjustable waist. This midi version (which will read slightly longer on petites) features elegant three quarter-length sleeves, thoughtful gathering at the shoulders, and cascading flounces along the skirt’s front panels and hem that make it perfect for twirling. It’s an elegant choice for a cocktail event. Petite reviewers mention that it looks especially striking with platform heels. Helpful review: “I highly recommend this dress [...] The fabric is very soft and verrrryyy stretchy. It feels so comfy, I could sleep in it. Since I am petite, the hem fell to about mid-calf on me.” Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

10 This Skater-Style Little Black Dress With Sleeves Verdusa Long Sleeve Ribbed Short Skater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy ribbed knit, this long-sleeved, skater-style dress with a plunging V-neck is the perfect choice for those moments when you want to feel polished with minimal effort. Paired with tights and heeled ankle boots, it’s a no-brainer for a dinner with friends, though it’s just as adorable with ballet flats or sandals in warmer weather. For an edgier look, try it with a pair of platform boots. Reviewers say it runs on the shorter side, which is ideal for petites. Helpful review: “This is a super cute [...] dress if you like it short. The fabric is soft and pretty and the dress is worth the money [...] Perfect LBD for a night out.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Strappy LBD Made Of Sultry Velvet SOLY HUX Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s something about velvet that instantly elevates any look, adding a hint of luxury — and this cowl-neck, spaghetti-strap mini dress is no exception. It’s the perfect balance of comfortable and chic, soft and stretchy enough to dance the night away in—and it short hemline works well on shorter frames. Though it’s obviously perfect paired with heels, you can just as easily dress it down (while embracing the ’90s trend) by throwing it on over a plain white baby tee and pairing with platform sneakers. Helpful review: “It fits well and the fabric is very soft. I am 5'4, 225lbs, C40 and ordered a 3XL. This fit great! [...] The bottom of the dress lands at my mid-thigh.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

12 This Casual-Chic Mini Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist LILLUSORY Sleeveless Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This tie-waist mini dress is so versatile, just as any LBD worth its salt should be. Paired with heels, it’s a great choice for a cocktail event on a warmer evening, but it can also be paired with flats and a denim jacket or lightweight trench coat for a casual-chic brunch look. It’s double-lined so you won’t have to worry about it being see-through, and the tie at the waist is adjustable for maximum comfort. A high neck balances out its mini length perfectly. Helpful review: “Love this dress. I am 5’3” 135 lbs [...] I ordered a Small and a Medium to see which fit best. The small fits tight but not outrageously tight [...] The medium was baggy—not a sloppy baggy, a comfy baggy. Good quality and construction. Definitely ordering 2 more dresses.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Slinky Sateen LBD That’s Perfect For A Wedding ASTR the label Gaia Dress Amazon $98 See On Amazon Made from silky-smooth satin that feels like a dream on your skin, this LBD from ASTR the label features thoughtful details like a cowl neck, adjustable tie cross-back spaghetti straps, and a flowy bias-cut hemline. Though its midi cut may read longer on petite frames, a leg-baring side slit balances it out perfectly, adding a touch of va-va-voom. Paired with heels and statement earrings, it’s an elegant option for a wedding or dressier cocktail event. Helpful review: “Ordered an extra small, fit like a glove. The material is high-quality, and the straps allow you to change the fit as needed. Absolutely in love with this [...] this is too good to pass up.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

