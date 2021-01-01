Let's be honest: Lash extensions can be expensive and the upkeep is a pain. There are falsies, but the glue is notoriously hard to work with. That's where the brilliant alternative comes in: Snag one of the best magnetic eyelashes, and you'll get that longer, fuller look without the headache (not to mention for a markedly less price).
Basically, these work by using actual magnetic strips in two different ways. One involves the faux lashes magnetically snapping together — with some above and some below your real hair — and the other secures onto your lids with a magnetic eyeliner strip. Either way, you reap the benefit of less mess and a quicker application.
Surprisingly enough, there are a lot of different magnetic lash options to choose from, and they come in a wide range of price points. It can feel overwhelming when you start to shop for this newfangled eye makeup option, which is why we've rounded up 15 pairs of the best magnetic eyelashes on the shelves. Whichever you go with, your eyes are sure to pop with a thicker, lengthier-looking set of lashes — minus that oh-so-annoying glue.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.