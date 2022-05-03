Beauty

The 10 Best Manicures Seen At The Met Gala

The gilded glamour theme extended to celebrities’ fingertips.

The 10 most memorable manicures from the 2022 Met Gala.
Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22 / Contributor
By Paris Giles

Getty/Jeff Kravitz / Contributor; Getty/Theo Wargo / Staff

The first Monday in May is fashion’s biggest day, but celebs didn’t disappoint when it came to all the Met Gala 2022 nail looks that graced the red carpet. Here, the 10 best manicures seen at last night’s event.

Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor; Instagram/@nails_by_yoko

Simone Ashley’s Gilded French Tips

The Bridgerton star showed off short and dainty crystal-accented French tips courtesy of celeb nail artist Yoko Sakakura, who used Emilie Heath polishes to achieve the look.

Tap