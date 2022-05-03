Beauty
The gilded glamour theme extended to celebrities’ fingertips.
Getty/Jeff Kravitz / Contributor; Getty/Theo Wargo / Staff
The first Monday in May is fashion’s biggest day, but celebs didn’t disappoint when it came to all the Met Gala 2022 nail looks that graced the red carpet. Here, the 10 best manicures seen at last night’s event.
The Bridgerton star showed off short and dainty crystal-accented French tips courtesy of celeb nail artist Yoko Sakakura, who used Emilie Heath polishes to achieve the look.