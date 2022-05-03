Everyone’s favorite celebrities brought their beauty A-game to last night’s Met Gala, further proving that fashion’s biggest night continues to serve as some of the best and boldest makeup looks. The “Guilded Glamour” theme inspired many to go all out and lean into unique spins on all sorts of nostalgic and classic makeup trends, making for a true visual feast to all who saw them.

From Olivia Rodrigo’s shimmery purple eyeshadow (which matched her Y2K-inspired hair accessories) to Naomi Campbell’s face jewels, fans were greeted with countless whimsical eye, lip, and cheek looks that will sit on many mood boards to come. Some were on theme, others... not so much. Regardless, plenty of them were worth talking about.

Though it was hard to narrow down a list of favorites, Bustle has rounded up the celebrity beauty moments that were truly jaw-dropping. Below are 15 of the absolute best Met Gala 2022 makeup looks that stood out on the red carpet — including Cardi B’s chic nod to the ’90s, Emma Chamberlain’s metallic glam, Kendall Jenner’s unexpected transformation, and so many more. Keep scrolling to take a look at them all.

2 Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple Y2K Moment Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arguably the queen of the Y2K throwbacks, Olivia Rodrigo matched her butterfly hair accessories with purple metallic shadow for a super pretty look that channeled early 2000s glam.

3 Quannah Chasinghorse’s Pop Of Blue Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse stunned with her tribute to traditional Indigenous wear. She matched her dress’s stunning pastel blue hue to her eyeshadow for an added pop of color.

4 Cardi B ’90s Lip Liner Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B proved that the ’90s continue to serve beauty inspo. Celebrity makeup artist Erika La Pearl used Pat McGrath's lip products on the rapper to get the lip liner look that epitomized the decade and applied the KISS Lash So Wispy Lash to get add some drama to her eyes.

5 Megan Thee Stallion’s Whimsical Glamour Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity makeup artist Lauren Elise Child was inspired by “liquid metals and whimsical glamour” for Megan Thee Stallion’s look. Child used the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette to get the intricate smoky eye in the prettiest metallic combo of black and silver.

6 Kim Kardashian’s Old Hollywood Glamour Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian went old Hollywood glam with her makeup. She wore a subtle, barely-there lip and a light smoky eye with matte finishes all over.

7 Gemma Chan’s Subtle Embellishments Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin wanted Gemma Chan’s makeup look to be a nod to her embellished dress. To do this, he applied small gems around the eyes to match without overwhelming the entire look, then defined Chan’s eyes with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Last Eyeliner for a bold statement.

8 Hailey Bieber’s Bronzed Glow Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chanel makeup artist Nina Park wanted Hailey Bieber’s skin to be the focal point for her Met Gala makeup look. The goal? Glazed skin and glossy highlights, which Park created via warm and bronze tones on Bieber’s forehead and cheeks along with washes of coral on her cheeks. To get that warm bronze tone to match Bieber’s skin, Park used the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Bronze and the Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balms in Wake Up Pink and Lively Rosewood for the touches of pink.

9 HoYeon Jung’s Cool Metallic Radiance Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chanel makeup artist Nina Park wanted to give HoYeon Jung’s makeup that “painterly effect” that defined much of the Gilded Age’s art. “I wanted HoYeon to look as if she had a portrait painted during the gilded age,” Park said in a statement. She blended the Chanel Stylo Lumiere Regard Multi-Use Highlighting Top Coat in Eclat with her fingers to get that ethereal glow and the Chanel N°1 de CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balms in Red Camellia and Healthy Pink for a painterly finish on Jung’s cheeks.

11 Emma Chamberlain’s Golden Shimmer Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain’s makeup moment was truly gilded: Makeup artist and bareMinerals global makeup artist ambassador Kelsey Deenihan went with soft romantic colors with a hint of gold glamour for her look. She used the bareMinerals Blonzer in Kiss of Rose on Chamberlain’s cheeks for a natural-looking flush and mixed shades from the Mineralist Burnished and Rosewood Eyeshadow Palette for her eyes. To top it off, she applied actual 24K gold leaves to the center of the top lash on both eyes.

12 Michelle Yeoh’s Classic Red Lip Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh opted for a more traditional glam. The star rocked minimal but glowing makeup, some black liner, and a bright red lip, all of which served as a gorgeous contrast to her bold green gown.

13 Kendall Jenner’s Bleached Brows John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only has Kendall Jenner transitioned her hair color from trendy copper to classic brunette, but she also walked the Met Gala red carpet with bleached blonde brows for a striking pop.

14 Lizzo’s Gothic Glam Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a deep and romantic aesthetic, Lizzo opted for a moody deep violet lip and a smoky eye — the ultimate goth glam moment. It looked extra stunning with her voluminous curls and finger waves.