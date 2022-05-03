Everyone’s favorite celebrities brought their beauty A-game to last night’s Met Gala, further proving that fashion’s biggest night continues to serve as some of the best and boldest makeup looks. The “Guilded Glamour” theme inspired many to go all out and lean into unique spins on all sorts of nostalgic and classic makeup trends, making for a true visual feast to all who saw them.
From Olivia Rodrigo’s shimmery purple eyeshadow (which matched her Y2K-inspired hair accessories) to Naomi Campbell’s face jewels, fans were greeted with countless whimsical eye, lip, and cheek looks that will sit on many mood boards to come. Some were on theme, others... not so much. Regardless, plenty of them were worth talking about.
Though it was hard to narrow down a list of favorites, Bustle has rounded up the celebrity beauty moments that were truly jaw-dropping. Below are 15 of the absolute best Met Gala 2022 makeup looks that stood out on the red carpet — including Cardi B’s chic nod to the ’90s, Emma Chamberlain’s metallic glam, Kendall Jenner’s unexpected transformation, and so many more. Keep scrolling to take a look at them all.