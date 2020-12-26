Slipping into your pajamas at the end of a long day is pure bliss — but the kind of pajamas you choose is a matter of personal preference. If you’re a nightgown enthusiast who loves the freedom of going pantless, you know that not all nightgowns are created equally. The best nightgowns are comfortable, first and foremost, but also come in style and fabric that suits your preferred sleeping temperature. I’ve found a variety of nightgowns for every season and sleeper, from sexy satin numbers to cozy, grandma-chic gowns. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

When it comes to style, there’s something for everyone. If you're shopping for a full-length nightgown that you can both wear to bed and while walking outside to get the mail, consider one with side slits to allow for freedom of movement. Maybe you want to show a little skin. A short, babydoll-style nightgown will make you feel luxurious and sexy. T-shirt style nightgowns combine the comfort of your favorite tee with a little extra length. Slip nightgowns are popular because of their versatility: You can wear them to bed or under that dress to work for extra coverage during the day and comfort at night.

The nightgowns on this list come in a wide variety of lengths, sleeve types, and fabrics. If you tend to get cold in the middle of the night, a nightgown in flannel can help keep you toasty-warm while still being allowing airflow. On the other end of the spectrum, if you just can’t get cool enough in bed, opt for a breathable fabric like cotton or bamboo.

Ahead you'll find nine highly rated nightgowns on Amazon to help bring maximum comfort (and style!) into your life.

1. A Button-Down Nightgown With Short Sleeves

This simple and comfortable button-down nightgown stops just above the knee and is made of a cotton-polyester blend, so it’s lightweight and breathable. It has a V-neck, loose-fitting body and stretchy, short sleeves, with an adorable pocket in the front. Lace details along the hemline and pocket add a sweet, unexpected detail and this gown is available in a variety of patterns and colors including stripes, tie-dye, and bold solid shades. It received more than 4,700 reviews and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

Helpful Review: “This nightgown is SO soft!! I wasn’t sure based on the description what the fabric would be like, but I was pleasantly surprised. The buttons are also sewn to be very sturdy, which is great because I’m not the most gentle sleeper. It is slightly oversized, so I probably could have sized down, but I like this size for sleeping!”

2. This Affordable Sleep Shirt You'll Want To Stock Up On

If you’re looking for a really affordable nightgown that’s free of fuss and frills, but incredibly comfortable, this oversized T-shirt-style nightgown is a great pick. It’s a steal at less than $10 and is loose-fitting, with a boxy, unrestrictive shape, short sleeves, and a knee-length hemline. The 100% cotton material is medium weight so you can wear it year round — you can even throw it on over leggings when you have errands to run. The trim is double stitched so it holds up over time, even after several washes. It has more than 7,000 reviews and comes in nine colors.

Helpful Review: “I love these! I bought them in almost every color because I wanted more lounge/comfy clothes to wear while working from home and these are great. So comfy, not too short, not see through at all so I don’t feel weird about running into neighbors if I’m wearing this to go get the mail."

3. An Effortless-Chic Long Nightgown With *Pockets*

This oversized nightgown is as comfy as it gets. While it’s long, it’s also made of lightweight rayon so you can enjoy wearing it year-round. It’s super loose and even has pockets. This T-shirt style dress features a round neck, relaxed three-quarter length sleeves, and side slits to keep you cool. The full-length nightgown has more than 2,000 reviews and comes in more than a dozen colors and patterns. The manufacturer noted that for best results, you should hand wash and hang this nightgown to dry.

Helpful Review: “Love this! Very comfortable, oversized nightgown. Surprisingly it is not thin at all, has pockets, and is very cute for a nightgown. The slits at the bottom make it comfy to sleep in, and the pockets are a fun touch. Highly recommend.”

4. A Moisture-Wicking Nightgown For Hot Sleepers

If you tend to overheat at night, this moisture-wicking nightgown can keep you cool and comfortable. It's made of a viscose bamboo and spandex blend, which makes it breathable and super soft. This slip-style sleeveless nightgown has a V-neck with a contrasting seam — it can even be worn under daytime dresses for extra coverage. It has more than 1,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Choose from 18 shades like Prussian blue and minimalist black.

Helpful Review: “I suffer from night sweats. Not with this nightgown! It is so soft and moisture-wicking it's like wearing nothing! It doesn't ride up during the night. I just can't say enough great things about it! Everyone should at least try one!”

5. The Coziest Flannel Nightgown

On chillier nights, this long flannel nightgown will keep you warm without making you feel restricted. It’s made of warm and soft 100% cotton flannel, with a rounded hem and side slits to keep air flowing, striking a perfect balance of coziness. This nightgown is reminiscent of a men’s button-down tee and has a collar and buttons down a quarter of the placket. The manufacturer suggests sizing down if you’re in between sizes. It has received over 1,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, plus it’s available in a variety of fun plaid colors.

Helpful Review: “I was looking for a plain, simple and warm night gown. It was surprisingly hard to track down a non-frilly flannel nightgown. I was thrilled when I came across this one. I really appreciate the length - no more cold legs! I appreciate the neckline - no more feeling like you are going to suffocate from high collars; and I appreciate the cuffs - easy movement, easy to roll up if necessary. The weight of the material was as I expected and provided enough warmth without being bulky. Easily became my favorite!”

6. A Full-Length Nightgown Made From 100% Cotton

This full-length Victorian-style nightgown is made of 100% cotton, which means it’s soft, breathable, and comfortable. The gown stops a few inches above the ankle, according to reviews, and features a prairie-chic buttoned bodice with unique stitched detailing. It has more than 1,900 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Choose from nine soft, solid colors like white, cream, and baby blue. The manufacturer noted that this nightgown can be machine washed and tumble dried. The long sleeves keep you covered and warm, while the loose body and lightweight material help prevent you from overheating.

Helpful Review: “Very soft fabric and so comfortable. Washed once and item did not shrink. [...] Loved this so much that I bought a second one as a Christmas gift."

7. This Breezy Tie-Dye Nightgown

This sleeveless night dress comes in an adorable tie-dye pattern, as well as more than 25 other options that include animal and holiday prints. The slip-style nightgown is made from a cotton and spandex blend and fits loosely throughout the body. It has a racerback detail and can be worn to sleep, over a bathing suit at the beach, or while lounging around the house. This pick has earned a 4.5-star rating and has more than 3,000 reviews. If you run hot at night, you’ll love the fact that this nightgown is sleeveless and designed to promote maximum airflow.

Helpful Review: "This night gown is just what I was looking for — soft, longer and lightweight to sleep in at night. I ordered two — black and dark gray and washed them right away. The tag says not to tumble dry but I didn’t see why not given the material, and they came out just fine. Very comfortable and fits true to size. The gown is more fitted around the bust but loose everywhere else, which I like."

8. A Pure Silk Nightgown To Splurge On

Longing for luxury? This 100% silk nightgown is a bit on the pricier side, but is made of 100% quality mulberry silk and feels soft, smooth, and cooling. This slip-style gown stops several inches above the knee and has adjustable spaghetti straps. It is fitted through the torso and flares at the hip, with a scoop neck. This pick comes with a mesh wash bag so you can machine wash it on a delicate cycle. It comes in eight solid colors and several reviewers noted also wearing it as a slip under dresses.

Helpful Review: “This is such a wonderful garment. From the wide shoulder straps of the softest silk, to how it just floats on your body is just wonderful. This is just perfect for that summer bedtime, or even lounging around on the couch. Colors are wonderful [...] This is the real deal.”

9. A Sexy Satin Nightgown

If you’re looking for the style and feeling of silk at a fraction of the price, this satin nightgown is perfect. It’s a short, slip-style gown made of lightweight satin with adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and stretchy lace panels along the bust, back, and hemline. The sexy thigh-length nightgown will keep you cool even on the hottest summer days. This pick has a 4.5-star rating, over 1,800 reviews, and it comes in 14 solid colors and patterns that include leopard print and tie-dye.

For a breezy babydoll option, also consider this pretty pick that's a little less slinky.

Helpful Review: “Some time when you get lace its itchy but this lace is very soft lace. Very comfortable, the fit is amazing, hugs you in all the right places."