Beauty
Featuring classic reds and lustrous metallics.
Getty/Daniele Venturelli / Contributor; Getty/Karwai Tang / Contributor
They brought their fashion and beauty A-game, but celebrities also brought their red carpet-ready manicures. Here, a look at some of the best Oscars 2022 after party nail looks of the evening.
Celebrity nail artist Thuy Nguyen was behind this romantic take on the classic French manicure. For the red and orange, she used OPI GelColors in Heart and Con-Soul and Trading Paint, both of which complimented Condor’s gown.