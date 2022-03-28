Beauty

The 9 Best Manicures Seen At The Oscars After Party

Featuring classic reds and lustrous metallics.

The best Oscars 2022 after party nail looks.
By Rachel Lapidos

They brought their fashion and beauty A-game, but celebrities also brought their red carpet-ready manicures. Here, a look at some of the best Oscars 2022 after party nail looks of the evening.

Lana Condor’s Heart-Shaped French Tips

Celebrity nail artist Thuy Nguyen was behind this romantic take on the classic French manicure. For the red and orange, she used OPI GelColors in Heart and Con-Soul and Trading Paint, both of which complimented Condor’s gown.

