Whether you pair them with a flowy dress, a mini skirt, or your most comfortable leggings, over-the-knee boots are always a sleek choice — and there are plenty of great options if you have wide calves. The best over-the-knee boots for wide calves have a shaft circumference of at least 16 inches, and some include extra design details — like zippers, laces, or elastic panels — that give you a little extra wiggle room.

While a wide calf is generally considered to be 16 inches or more, the first step to finding your dream boot is to get your leg measurements to ensure you’ll be getting a comfortable fit with your chosen pair. While sitting down, wrap a tape measure around the widest part of your calf, take down the number in inches, and have it on hand as you shop. (You may also want to measure the length of your calf so you can better envision where the boot will land on your leg.) For convenience, most brands will list the calf circumference in the description, making the whole process easy, but you can also check buyer reviews for insight. As far as design and materials, you can opt for stretchy faux suede, sturdier faux leather with laces or elastic panels that expand to accommodate a variety of sizes, or classic leather, which will stretch over time for a roomier fit.

You’ll also want to consider heel height. If you plan on being on your feet for hours on end, you might want to opt for a 1- or 2-inch stacked or wedge heel, but those who are looking for a more formal boot can go for heels that are 3 inches or higher.

From classic leather riding boots to soft, comfy faux suede, I’ve rounded up a variety of the best over-the-knee boots for wide calves that will take you through the seasons with style.

1 These Stretchy Faux Suede Boots RF Room of Fashion Tokyo Stretchy Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $78 See On Amazon Made from stretchy faux suede, these boots are specifically designed with wide calves in mind. The 21-inch leg shaft reaches above the knee, with a drawstring at the top to keep the boot opening from slipping down. Available in colors like black, walnut, and gray, the boot’s circumference is 16.5 inches. And these boots were made for walking — the low 1-inch heel and flexible rubber sole make them completely comfortable to stroll around in. According to a reviewer: “I love these boots! I have the hardest time finding cute over-the-knee and knee-high boots that fit over my calves. When I took them out of the box I was a little skeptical on how they would fit but they slid on like a glove! I plan on ordering these in other colors! They’re super soft and are comfortable.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

2 A Ruched Pair With Extra-Wide Size Options Brinley Co. Ruched Over-the-Knee Boots Amazon $64 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of over-the-knee boots that’s available in both wide and extra-wide size options. The soft, synthetic suede material is ruched, with a high 24-inch leg shaft. The extra-wide-calf boots have a circumference of 16 inches, while the wide-calf version measures 15.75 inches. The 3-inch stacked heel adds height (with minimal chance of wobble), while a side zipper closure makes it easy to take the boots on and off. According to a reviewer: “I am instantly obsessed with these boots! I have calves like a Hungarian shotputter and these are the first knee-high boots that actually fit. They're true to the measurements, the toe box is comfortable and doesn't pinch, and the wine color is gorgeous! Comfortable heel feels solid and I might end up buying these in more colors.” Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including wide and extra-wide sizes)

Available colors: 5

3 These Classic Leather Riding Boots Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boots Amazon $133 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any more timeless than these wide-calf leather boots that come in colors like black, olive, and whiskey. The shaft is 16.75 inches high — so shorter than some options on this list — with a zipper that runs all along the back for easy on and off. The boot measures 15 inches around at the opening, but reviewers have reported that they’re comfortable for wide calves and are suitable for a calf circumference of at least 17.5 inches. A stacked 1.25-inch heel and antique-inspired snap details complete the look. According to a reviewer: “Love! I have good-sized calves (17.5") with a normal size foot (10 - medium width) and it took A LOT of research to find boots that were real leather, stylish, and would fit [...] I wore them the first day and next with a decent amount of walking and they were absolutely comfortable! Moderate arch support was a must-have since I've been battling heel spurs. With some good leather care, these boots should last a long time and remain undated in style.” Available sizes: 4 — 12 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 2

4 Some Thigh-High Boots With A Chunky Heel DREAM PAIRS Over-The-Knee Chunky Heel Boots $37 See On Amazon These faux leather over-the-knee boots come at a wallet-friendly price and have a faux fur lining that’s so soft. They boast a 20-inch shaft, a 2-inch stacked heel, and a lace detail at the back that makes them a little easier to put on. And while the circumference isn’t stated, reviewers have reported the boots offer some stretch and work well for wide calves. They’re also available in a faux suede version, which is similar to the first pick, albeit with a taller heel. According to a reviewer: “These boots are great! I typically buy wide calf but I bought the 8.5 in this style for a perfect fit. [...] I have thick thighs and calves. These fit exactly how I wanted them to! They slouch down around my knee slightly when walking but it’s still a very cute look. They are very comfortable. 10/10 would buy again.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

5 A Vintage-Inspired Pair With Laces Brinley Co. Wide-Calf Vintage Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $71 See On Amazon With a sleek almond-shaped toe and a faux lace-up detail all the way up the front, these vintage-inspired wide-calf high heel boots are guaranteed to make a statement. Along with a 23-inch-long shaft and a thin 3.25-inch heel, the boot has a side zipper on the lower half to help you pull it on and off. The exact calf circumference varies widely for each shoe size (from 14 inches to 16 inches), so be sure to consult the chart listed on the product page. According to a reviewer: “It is almost impossible for me to find over-the-knee boots that fit me and these fit like a dream! [...] Added some insoles just for extra comfort; perfect! I can even walk around downtown on the cobblestone roads with these and be confident that I look great and feel great.” Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 4

6 A Lace-Up Faux Leather Option Brinley Co. Lace-Up Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $51 See On Amazon Another chic option, these lace-up boots are so easy to put on, thanks to the side zipper on the bottom half of the shaft, as well as a lace-up closure on the back. On the side, a criss-cross detail adds a rustic touch, while the 22-inch shaft and stacked 3.5-inch heel are great for those looking to add some height to their ensemble. For the wide-calf options, the circumference is 15.25 inches on a size 6, and wider on larger shoe sizes. According to a reviewer: “So cute! Im so excited to wear these out. I got a half size up but it wasn't really necessary. Ill probably wear thin socks with them. What's really exciting is that they fit perfectly on my calves (17.5" at its thickest point).” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 4

7 These Sleek Faux Leather Riding Boots DREAM PAIRS Wide-Calf Riding Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These moto-inspired riding boots have a 17.5-inch leg shaft — shorter than some other options on the list, so if you’re on the taller side, they won’t quite cover the knee completely (but they’ll come pretty close). Taken from a size 7 boot, the circumference measures 16.5 inches, and the zipper closure all the way down the side makes this pair easy to pull on and off. The faux leather boot has a side-buckle decoration and a quilted back panel, and it’s available in an array of brown, gray, and black shades. According to a reviewer: “OMG! These are amazing! My calves circumference is 17.5in, so I was worried that these may not fit. But no! They fit perfectly and even have a little bit of room for a tall sock! Amazing! I even walked around the house in them for about 10 minutes and they didn't have any pinch points. Very comfortable!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors and styles: 8

8 These Slouchy Boots With A Wedge Heel Chinese Laundry Uma Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $63 See On Amazon With a slouchy 24-inch-long leg shaft, these over-the-knee boots from Chinese Laundry give off a casual but cool vibe. The calf circumference measures 16 inches, and the wedge heel makes these faux suede boots easy to walk in. Their soft interior lining and sleek black shade makes them a good choice for winter and fall. According to a reviewer: “I have large calves, Always have to add elastic wedges at the shoemaker. NOT THIS TIME !! Soft stretchy just enough to fit over the knee. [Heel] is 3.5 inches high. My favourite boots for fall and spring.” Available sizes: 5 — 8.5

Available colors: 1 (black)

9 The Faux Leather Riding Boots With A Stretchy Back Panel LifeStride Women's X-Anita Knee-High Boots Amazon $90 See On Amazon These sleek riding boots are made of synthetic leather, with a patina that gives them a realistic look. The boot has a calf circumference of 15.94 inches, and the stretchy elastic panel all the way down the back accommodates wider calves as well. The 1.25-inch heel makes these boots ideal for standing on your feet over long periods of time, and the 17-inch rise places them right around the knee. According to a reviewer: “These boots are awesome. Really. They've managed to make a boot that has that super cute leather style, but also find a way to make it fit everyone's calves well.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 5

10 These Wide-Calf Leather Boots That Are So Comfortable Franco Sarto Haleen Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $229 See On Amazon This leather over-the-knee boot has an almond toe and a low 1.25-inch heel that makes it comfortable enough for all-day wear. The zippered side makes it easy to put on and take off, while the stud detailing adds some subtle design flair. The shaft height isn’t mentioned (but it’s designed to rise above most knees), and neither is the circumference. That being said, the boot is meant for a wide calf, and if it’s still a bit tight, you can apply some shoe stretching spray for a looser fit. According to a reviewer: “These boots are fantastic. Perfect fit and comfortable for walking long distances. I loved them so much I ordered them in every color!” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 4