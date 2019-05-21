As far as fashion goes, I'm thankful to live in a time when leggings are in style. They're soft, comfortable, and so versatile that they can be worn almost anywhere. And if you love leggings as much as I do, then it's smart to stock up — which is where Amazon comes in. While Amazon may be known for being a one-stop shop for gadgets and home goods, it also has a ton of leggings for every size, style, and price point. So, where do you start when searching for the best leggings on Amazon?

When shopping online you lose the benefit of being able to actually touch or feel the item before you buy it, let alone try something on, so it's important to look at the material, construction, and customer reviews. To start, think about the waistband. You don't want it to be too tight, but you also want to make sure it keeps your pants up so that you don't have to adjust them all day. Reading the reviews can be a great way to see what people are saying about how well they stay in place.

Then think about where you will be wearing them. Are you looking for a pair of leggings for lounging around at home? Comfy options made with soft fabrics like cotton, polyester, and spandex can easily be dressed up or dressed down, depending on your plans. Or do you need something you can wear to work or for a night out with friends? Sleeker tights or even denim leggings are great for dressier occasions such as work, date night, or happy hour. They have a more structured look, yet they're just as comfortable as you'd expect leggings to be. How about a pair to keep you dry during high-intensity workouts? These moisture-wicking leggings are specifically designed for running, biking, aerobics, or other high-energy activities since they’re made with synthetic materials that will keep you dry and comfortable.

To help pair you with your perfect match, I've put together a list of the 21 best leggings on Amazon across these three categories (casual, dressy, and athletic) so you can easily find the right option for whatever you have on your agenda.

1 Some Moisture-Wicking Workout Leggings With Over 50,000 Ratings IUGA High Waisted Workout Leggings With Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon What makes them great: These bestselling workout leggings have the high-waisted fit and supportive comfort of your favorite thick yoga pants with endurance-level design. Their soft, squat-proof fabric is moisture-wicking to help you stay dry and cool down fast, with four-way stretch so you can focus on your form. Performance-friendly features include flatlock seams to prevent chafing no matter how many miles you log in them and a gusseted crotch that gives you full range of motion that can weather a HIIT class. With all that and a set of pockets that can bury a smartphone, over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have weighed in and this pair has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. What fans say: “[...] I workout out a lot and have tried many leggings and these by far are the most comfortable to work out in! They def pass the squat test, are not see through at ALL, and have convenient pockets that I didn’t think I needed but love.” Available options: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 Some Breathable Cotton Leggings You’ll Want To Live In Hanes Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $9 See On Amazon What makes them great: It doesn’t get any more essential than the classic cotton legging, and this pair from Hanes has won over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews from shoppers who raved about their comfort for such a great price. The cotton-based jersey is thickly knit so you can feel comfortable wearing them out and about to run errands, not to mention super-breathable if you happen to fit in a light workout later. With machine-washable care, they fit right into your everyday routine. What fans say: “The kind of leggings you can breathe and relax in...These are for cozy nights at home on the couch reading novels, or breakfast out with friends, or a ramble on the trail with the dogs. Buy them. Buy 10.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 These Ponte Knit Leggings With Sleek Seamed Details Daily Ritual Seamed Front Ponte Leggings With Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon What makes them great: There is a lot to love about these ponte knit leggings — from the price tag to the incredible range in sizing (they have both tall and petite sizes in addition to standard sizing). But what makes these leggings a worthy addition to your work wardrobe is a combination of the thick, ponte knit fabric, the front seaming, and the addition of back pockets — all of which make these leggings look a bit more like pants without sacrificing the comfort factor. What fans say: "I bought the gray pants after falling in love with my black pair. These strike the perfect balance of being leggings while looking like actual pants." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Regular, and Tall)

4 Some Extremely Soft Everyday Leggings With 41,000+ Five-Star Ratings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon What makes them great: It's not just the affordable price tag that makes these leggings noteworthy — the fabric is what really earned these leggings thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. The material — which is a blend of polyester and spandex — has a soft, fuzzy finish that is almost similar to peach skin and it's what makes these leggings so comfortable. They are available in 55 different colors, however, they only come in two sizes: "one size" which fits sizes small through large and "plus size" which fits sizes extra large through triple-extra large. What fans say: "Holy crap, these leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body." Available colors: 55

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

5 The Seamless Workout Leggings That Look More Expensive Than They Are KIWI RATA Seamless Fitness Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon What makes them great: These affordable Gym Shark alternatives have a totally seamless front to eliminate awkward bunching, and the sporty athletic detailing makes these a true performance pair. The polyester-spandex blend channels sweat away from your skin when your circuits get intense, and targeted laser-cut mesh detailing creates extra airflow that cools you down fast. Count on the high waistband for core support on the yoga mat when you’re practicing inversions. What fans say: “The material, the fit, the comfort, and the fact that the waistband doesn’t roll down during a workout makes these a standout pair of pants in my workout wardrobe. The design is super cute, the tiny-cutouts make sure everything keeps breathing, and the slight compression of the fabric smooths everything out.” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 These Wildly Popular Capri Leggings With Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Workout Capri Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon What makes them great: These ultra-popular leggings from THE GYM PEOPLE have racked up more than 23,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers who love their stretchy high waist, convenient side pockets, and squat-proof construction. Available as both capris and full-length leggings, you can choose from a ton of different style options, including muted tie-dyed ones and even a few marbled pairs. What fans say: “I need more of these. I’ve tried all brands of leggings from high end to brands bought at local retail stores. These are by far the [...]most comfortable, and durable leggings I’ve purchased. The high waist band does not restrict or bind, the material is not shear. It’s moderately thick ( could be on the warm side outside in the summer) side pockets are deep and hold a phone well or even a water bottle. I definitely need more of these and would like to see even more color combos. I’m already telling friends about these!! Buy them, they will not disappoint.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 These Bike Short Leggings That Pull Fashion Girl Double-Duty BALEAF High Waisted Exercise Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon What makes them great: Essentially a cropped version of the classic legging, bike shorts are enjoying a serious influencer resurgence these days. In a workout-ready build with a comfy yoga-style waistband, this pair can go from the yoga studio to a trendy brunch without missing a beat. Their soft athletic fabric is moisture-wicking and highly elastic with covered seams (so goodbye chafing), plus a seamless front and full-length crotch gusset that ensures a smooth fit with a full range of motion. Two seriously deep pockets will hold onto a phone — and then some — for keeping you hands-free as you run errands and more. Choose from three different inseam lengths and tons of different colors. What fans say: “Ultramarathoner approved...The 8" inseam is a comfortable length on my thighs - not too short or long. The legs didn't ride up either. The pockets were perfect for my big phone - a Samsung J7. Not once did my phone pop out. Perfect thickness of fabric - passed the squat test.” Available options: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large (8 inches, 7 inches, and 5 inches)

8 Some Cute Colorblocked Capris JUST MY SIZE Plus-Size Active Stretch Capri Amazon $14 See On Amazon What makes them great: Made with a performance fabric designed to move, these comfortable workout leggings earned high marks from fans who loved their quality construction and true-to-size fit. With a wide waistband that promises to stay put, these capris are available in several cute, colorblocked styles in sizes up to 5X. What fans say: “Fit perfectly, went for a 5 mile bike ride my first time wearing them, and they stayed perfectly in place and didn't get too hot. They look super cute too! 5'9", size 26, ordered 4x.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X—5X

9 A Week’s Worth Of Buttery-Soft Leggings In Several Colorways Syrinx High Waisted (7-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon What makes them great: An impossibly soft-yet-stretchy fabric coupled with a sky-high yoga waistband explains the cult following around these wildly popular leggings, with scores of fans calling them the “best leggings ever.” The soft polyester-spandex fabric practically melts on contact: it’s silky smooth with four-way stretch, but what you’ll notice most is their whisper-weight feel. They seem built for lounging yet are totally opaque, and just the right length for crop tops. Sleep, run errands, or go to the gym: you’ll wear these through it all. What fans say: “These are some of the softest leggings I have ever purchased. Even as you put them on, you can feel how soft they are...They are high waisted, to right above my belly button and long in the legs. They are also completely squat proof which is SO hard to find! Even though they are one size, they still fit very well.” Available options: 37

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Affordable Cotton Leggings In Extended Sizes Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Leggings Amazon $12 See On Amazon What makes them great: A soft, cottony legging with an under-$15 price tag in sizes up to 5X — it’s easy to see why these jersey knit leggings have amassed a cult following. With their stretchy mid-rise waist that comes without a tag so you don’t have to worry about rubbing, these are leggings you’ll reach for on repeat. And the best part? They’re machine washable so you don’t have to worry about any special care instructions. What fans say: “Typically I never buy pants without trying them on, but was searching for some nice affordable black leggings and these were perfect. The fit was great and they are thick enough that they are not see through and you cant see the color of your underwear, which is usually the problem I find with cheaper leggings. Overall would definitely buy more pairs for the future, they are well worth the money.” Available options: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 These Hot-AF Faux Leather Leggings For Going Out MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon What makes them great: Not only are these cute going-out leggings made from incredibly soft faux leather, but they're also super stretchy. They're designed with a comfy, elastic waistband and a high waist for an especially on-trend look. Even better: they're available in an extra-wide range of sizes, so you're likely to find a good fit. What fans say: "LOVE! Great quality and fit. They are very curve-hugging and look amazing with sweaters for the winter season. Professional enough for work (when dressed up) and hubby loved them for date night! I got tons of [compliments] and even had a coworker ask for the link to purchase. Highly recommend!!" Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large (regular and tall)

12 This Chic Leggings & Bra Set OLCHEE Two-Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $23 See On Amazon What makes them great: There’s just something so put together about a matching leggings and sports bra set that ups your off-duty game significantly. This set is comfortably active in a sporty ribbed fabric. The nylon athletic material is light and thin with a totally seamless design — it’ll feel soft when you’re lounging and help you stay cool through a workout, with fans especially raving about this set for low-impact days. Inside the bra you’ll find removable foam cups for custom coverage while the longline band helps support, and the high-waisted leggings feature a sharply angled yoke that’s a stylist’s secret for pants that look generally fantastic from every angle. (No squats required.) What fans say: “The compression is spot on while also giving you room to feel comfortable. The color is BEAUTIFUL... it’s the perfect oatmeal shade and I’ve gotten so many compliments. I like to take cycling classes and this set was perfect to few times I’ve worn it so far. I’d also recommend for upper body day strength training, pilates, and yoga.” Available options: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These High-End Workout Leggings With Sleek Mesh Panels Core 10 Icon Series: “The Warrior” Mesh Leggings Amazon $46 See On Amazon What makes them great: At the nexus of athletic performance and downtown street style you’ll find these mesh cutout leggings. The sporty nylon-spandex fabric is light on the skin and wicks moisture away to help regulate body temperature through intense workouts. The sheer-yet-sturdy mesh panels wrap each leg for unimpeded airflow. A drop-in pocket is hidden in the back of their wide waistband so essentials stay easy to access whether you’re on the mat or on the go: swap trainers for white Converse and throw on a denim jacket and you’re ready to meet for coffee. What fans say: “Core 10 leggings are my new favorite. I already own four pairs and I will be buying more. They are 100% squat proof, they don't fall down or ride up in weird places, they give my legs a cooling effect when I start sweating. I box, do HIIT training and lift weights and they have been sturdy and reliable through all my workouts. Obsessed!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 These Ultra-Colorful Leggings With A Cult Following Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon What makes them great: Boasting more than 37,000 ratings, these workout leggings with pockets have become a fan favorite thanks to their budget-friendly price point and serious quality construction. The moisture-wicking polyester blend is brushed for incredible softness with squat-proof strength and stretch, while flatlock seams provide a chafe-free finish throughout. Meanwhile, a generous U-shaped crotch gusset ensures they can move through your bendiest asanas with a high, seamless contoured waist that won’t roll down mid-flow. With options from mint to ivory and multiple shades of blues and mauves, they’re especially worth checking out if you like vivid workout gear. What fans say: “These leggings 100% live up to the hype! They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch...They appear to be very well constructed, based off the quality of fabric and stitching.” Available options: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 These Downy-Soft Leggings You’ll Want In More Than One Print VIV Collection Brushed Print Fashion Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon What makes them great: Fans of printed leggings, rejoice: these VIV Collection leggings come in a Rolodex of patterns and in an absurdly soft fabric. The poly-spandex blend is brushed to create a downy finish with plenty of stretch, and the generous 4.5-inch yoga waistband doesn’t dig or roll. (Prepare to change into these the second you get home every day.) If you’re uncertain about prints, the blackout fog gray shown here is a neutral starting point, but bold types will love patterns like the artsy tie-dye and “gaseous sky” prints. What fans say: “I looked up ‘LLR alternatives’, and found these. I bought one pair, tried them out, and came back for 4 more pairs! The quality seems equivalent, they are super soft, the fit is great. No weird smell, not see through.” Available colors: 55

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

16 The Capri Leggings Amazon Fans Love For Virtually Any Workout Amazon Essentials Performance Capri Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon What makes them great: If you prefer capris and cropped leggings this pair ticks all the boxes. They're made with a polyester-spandex blend, they're moisture-wicking, and they have flat-lock stitching, four-way stretch, and a wide waistband — not to mention they're just $17 and reviewers love them. They also come in 16 colors and prints including olive, burgundy, gray, camo, and floral. What fans say: "I love these capris! They were just what I was looking for - light compression, wide comfortable waistband, and the fabric isn't too shiny." Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 The Tik Tok Famous Leggings With A Supernaturally Good Fit FITTOO Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon What makes them great: A honeycomb fabric and cheeky ruching are what helped these scrunch leggings go viral on Tik Tok, and it’s easy to see why influencers rave about their fit. The textured fabric is highly stretchable in every direction with light compression. Ruching down the center-back seam creates an iconic, body-friendly build that can withstand the gym but also look high-impact on the street. With a supportive ribcage rise that just meets a crop top and hugs your core, these leggings promise to become an all-star in your legging lineup. What fans say: “As you can see from the pictures, they look amazing. And they actually hold up very well. I didn’t do any lifting or squatting with these, only running, but I didn’t have to pull them up even once.” Available colors: 67

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

18 A Pair Of Best-Selling Denim Leggings With Functional Pockets No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon What makes them great: You don’t have to sacrifice legging-like comfort on days you want to rock some iconic baby blues, and these jean leggings nail the intersection of easy stretch with classic good looks. They’re virtually indistinguishable from skinny jeans when viewed from behind, with functional back pockets and a curved yoke (note: the front pockets are faux). Yellow topstitching adds another layer of authentic detail, with a faux fly underneath a wide, elastic waist so you can pull them on with ease. In a high-stretch cotton blend, they look like jeans but feel like your comfiest pair of leggings. What fans say: “Lightweight, very thin (but not see through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look. Its the perfect balance between leggings and actual jeans. The stretch is perfect. They bounce right back.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 Some Soft Performance Leggings With A Cute Crossover Waist ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon What makes them great: Spice up otherwise utilitarian athletic gear with these cute workout leggings. Their high crossover waist wraps you in the prettiest lines and actually makes the hidden waistband pocket easier to access for grabbing your gym pass or ID with ease. The poly-spandex fabric boasts considerable four-way stretch that mops up sweat during your workouts, and shoppers raved that they felt like more expensive pairs trending on social media. An extra-long U-shaped gusset and chafe-proof seams give this pair training-level firepower, but reviewers said they were soft enough to lounge in on your rest days, too. What fans say: “I absolutely love the fit of these leggings! Not only are they cute but they’re so comfortable. They’re also super buttery soft like lululemon leggings! 10/10 would recommend.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 These Easy Cotton Capris For Around The House No Nonsense Cotton Capri Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon What makes them great: These easy, cotton-based pull-on capris make a great everyday option, whether you’re WFH or parked on the couch for a Netflix marathon. They can also be dressed up a little with the addition of a denim jacket and some cute sneakers for days when you plan on running errands. Several fans reported they pair great with a tunic top. What fans say: “These are extremely comfortable and soft, and the cotton keeps them cool. I love the capri length in the summer. I have several pairs, and wear them around the house; with a tunic or long tee, I feel dressed enough if anyone comes to the door, but they're flexible enough that I can intersperse stretching and movement throughout my day-to-day activities.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 2X