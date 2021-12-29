After a good amount of time spent indoors, behind screens, and in sweats, this year saw the reemergence of The Party Dress. Maybe you jumped at the chance to look put-together again — or maybe you no longer even entertain the idea of high heels or non-elastic clothes. In either case, chances are you may need to dress up for something (even if it’s just entertaining at home) in the near future — so you’ll thank yourself for having one of the best party dresses on hand.

These days, the best party dresses strike that oh-so-delicate balance between stylish and comfortable, and fit and function are queen. A shift-style, brightly colored mini dress is a great option for dancing the night away, while an upscale wrap dress with retro-glam details is the perfect choice as a wedding guest or for a cocktail event. And remember that “comfortable” doesn’t have to mean “unkempt” — a casual party dress, like a relaxed sweater dress, can effortlessly carry you from day to night with a simple shoe change and the addition of some statement jewelry. Beyond cut, consider what materials you’re most taken with. Velvet and satin are classic choices for festive occasions, especially in black or jewel tones, but maybe this year you’d like to branch out with something a little bolder like mesh, lace, embroidery, or even head-turning sequins.

Whether the prospect of pulling on your going-out clothes excites you or fills you with dread (or maybe a bit of both), you’re sure to find something that suits your needs on this list. Scroll on to shop 14 of the best party dresses — all available on Amazon — in a range of lengths, fits, styles, materials, and colors.

1 The Crushed Velvet Skater Dress of Your ‘90s Dreams R.Vivimos Crushed Velvet Skater Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If — like me — you were a child of the ‘90s, chances are you had a version (or two) of this crushed velvet skater dress hanging in your closet at some point. With thin cross-over shoulder straps, a plunging V-neck, a form-fitting bodice, and a swing skirt, this playful, stretchy update is all grown up. Throw it on with sheer tights and your favorite heels for an easy cocktail look — or layer a turtleneck underneath for extra coverage, warmth, and ‘90s flair. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

2 The Little Bodycon Dress That Could Verdusa Bodycon Cami Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sultry spaghetti-strap, bodycon mini dress with a sweetheart neckline is “perfect for any event,” as one reviewer reported, but it feels particularly well-suited for drinks and dancing. Ruching and an asymmetrical hemline provide interest and structure. With 45 colors to choose from, you’d be hard-pressed to find a version you don’t love. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

3 A Versatile, Ultra-Chic Asymmetrical Sweater Dress The Drop Giselle Midi Sweater Dress Amazon $48 See On Amazon Made from a luxe, medium-weight viscose knit blend, this chic sweater dress is so easy to dress up or down. Its midi length is balanced out by an asymmetrical neckline that shows off one shoulder for a look that exudes understated elegance. Pair it with strappy heels for a holiday party, or throw on your favorite knee-high boots for brunch with friends. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

4 A Winter Floral Mini Dress That’s So On-Trend Milumia Floral Embroidery Party Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you probably associate florals with spring and summer. This unique embroidered mesh mini dress is here to change that. Available in two classically winter-friendly hues (black and navy), it features the mesh overlay that’s everywhere this season, plus a pattern of distinctive, colorful embroidered florals. Reviewers confirm that it looks and feels much more expensive than its $40 price tag would suggest — as one reviewer wrote, “the threadwork is genuinely beautiful.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

5 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress That’s Oh So Glam Romwe Plus Size Mini Bardot Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon For an ultra-glam look that screams “va-va-voom,” look no further than this off-the-shoulder mini dress, which boasts a graceful sweetheart neckline and an asymmetrical hem that’s guaranteed to turn a few heads. Reviewers rave about the “perfect” fit and how comfortable and non-constricting it feels, despite its form-fitting silhouette. Snap it up in black if you’re in need of (another) LBD—or take a chance on a non-traditional hue like evergreen or terracotta. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

6 A Bestselling Lace Cocktail Dress That’s Classically Elegant MEROKEETY Lace Cocktail Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This tailored, high-necked lace dress hits at the knee, with a scalloped lace hem that mirrors the pretty cap sleeves. Boasting nearly 10,000 five-star ratings and reviews, it’s a classically elegant option for a wedding or holiday party. Brides-to-be, take note: Reviewers love it in white for bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A Fringed Flapper Dress That Channels The Roaring ‘20s LIKELY Alice Dress Amazon $129 See On Amazon The ‘20s we’re currently living in might not exactly be roaring, but you can still pay homage to the Jazz Age with this fringed number. It comes in classic black and a dazzling tomato red that would’ve undoubtedly turned heads in the smoke-filled underground speakeasies of the Prohibition Era. Its several layers of fringe are made for shimmying — throw it on for an impromptu dance party or a night of cocktails at home. Available sizes: 0 — 10

Available colors: 2

8 An Old Hollywood-Inspired Velvet Maxi Dress With A Sky-High Slit Abbalaya Velvet Party Dress Amazon $46 See On Amazon Few materials set the mood for a holiday party quite like jewel-toned velvet. This buttery-soft spaghetti-strap gown comes in three luscious shades — black, burgundy, and evergreen, all ideal for the holiday-party circuit. Pair it with stilettos and high-wattage jewelry for a look that’s undeniably glam. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

9 A Classic Pencil Dress With Elegant Poet Sleeves SheIn Plus Size Mesh Appliques Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $48 See On Amazon Between its elegant, sleek silhouette, romantic sheer poet sleeves, and cinched high waist, this stretchy knee-length pencil dress is sure to have you feeling like you’ve just walked off the set of Mad Men. A tie belt means the waist is easily adjustable, and 3D floral appliqué adds a cheeky, mod-inspired touch to its mesh flounce sleeves. Pair with a chunky heel, chandelier earrings, and a bold lip to channel Joan Holloway. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 14

10 A Slouchy Neon T-Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Any Season Cynthia Rowley Bree Combo T-Shirt Dress Amazon $207 See On Amazon If the past few years have made you allergic to anything fitted but you still want to stand out, this neon-yellow T-shirt dress is for you. Its tiered, oversized babydoll cut and 100% cotton construction makes it extra-comfy, while its mini length means it won’t swallow you up completely. It’s so easy to dress up or down — throw on with high-top sneakers in the daytime, pair with statement heels at night, and add colorful tights when the temperature drops. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

11 A ‘90s-Inspired Bodycon Dress With A Trendy Cutout Detail Pink Queen Turtleneck Midi Sheath Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon For an ensemble that’s minimal, sleek, and ‘90’s-inspired, look no further than this bodycon sheath dress, which hits just below the knee and comes in a wide array of colors — from neutrals to leopard print to Christmas plaid. The cut-out style pictured is especially on-trend, but if you’re in the mood for something toastier, there’s a turtleneck version in the same listing. Try it in coffee for a look that’s Kardashian-esque, or in white to channel Sharon Stone’s iconic Basic Instinct interrogation scene. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 13

12 A Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress With A Drawstring Hem LYANER Satin Cowl Neck Cocktail Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This unequivocally sultry cowl-neck fishtail dress is made of the softest satin and comes in a whopping 26 colors. It boasts an asymmetrical bevel-cut hemline with a drawstring on the side that can be adjusted to show as much or as little leg as you like. One reviewer wrote: “This dress feels like sleeping in silk sheets [...] I wore it to a wedding and received so many compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

13 A Sequined Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Dancing The Night Away Allegra K Sequin Mini Party Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Nothing says “celebration” quite like sequins. If you’re on the hunt for a throw-on-and-go evening ensemble that’s eye-catching, fun, and disco-inspired, this glittery, fully-lined mini dress just might be the one. It’s short but loose-fitting, making it easy to move (read: dance) in — and for those who want to coordinate with friends for a Vegas trip or bachelorette weekend, it comes in 16 festive colors (including Rainbow and Mermaid!). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15