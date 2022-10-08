The pencil skirt is a fashion staple for a reason — it’s a true classic. And while it has retained many of its original elements over the decades, many of the best pencil skirts of today have evolved to appeal to all kinds of style preferences. As you shop, consider what length you’d prefer, as you can find pencil skirts with knee-length hems as well as midi skirts for more coverage. You’ll also want to figure out if you’re looking for something that’s timelessly simple or something with trendier details.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Pencil Skirts

Most pencil skirts are marked by a form-fitting silhouette that’s cut straight — and often feature a slit to provide comfort and ease of movement when you sit, stand, or walk. While most pencil skirts will fall somewhere around the knees, you’ll also find options with shorter hemlines or longer ones that hit the mid-calf. And, of course, keep in mind that your specific leg length will determine exactly how long a skirt is on you.

The style of a pencil skirt can also vary widely. A neutral-hued skirt with clean lines can be a great option if you’re looking for a versatile item you can easily dress up or down depending on the accessories. But if you prefer something that makes more of a statement on its own, consider opting for one with an interesting wrap design or that is constructed in a fun material like plaid, tweed, or faux leather to punch up your ’fit in an instant. In any case, it’s all a matter of preference and what you feel confident wearing.

1. A Stretchy Pencil Skirt With 22,000+ Reviews H&C Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy pencil skirt with a pull-on waistband has amassed a fan following of more than 17,000 positive Amazon ratings for its chameleon-like versatility. One reviewer confirmed that “you can wear this dressed up or make it super casual.” A slit at the back allows for ease of movement, and the skirt is available in dozens of colors and options, including ones with fun mermaid and miniskirt hemlines. One shopper wrote: “I have never had a pencil skirt fit me exactly how I wanted it to. Most usually stretch out and look flared after an hour or two, but this skirt not only fits like a glove and doesn’t stretch out, it’s also super comfortable and thick! It doesn’t show anything. 10/10.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Available colors: 45 | Made of: 67% rayon, 28% nylon, and 5% spandex

2. A Classic Pencil Skirt In Neutral Colors You’ll Keep Forever Calvin Klein Straight Fit Suit Skirt Amazon $59 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic pencil skirt, this one from Calvin Klein is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. Even though it looks polished, it’s not stiff, thanks to 5% spandex and a slit at the back. Pair it with a blazer if you want to evoke serious business, or style it with a classic white tee and sneakers to offset the skirt’s tailored silhouette. It comes in five neutral colors: black, charcoal, khaki, navy, and white (pictured above). One shopper wrote: “Classic, tailored suit skirt. Perfect for the office and neutral so you can mix and match your blouses.” Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus | Available colors: 5 | Made of: 63% polyester, 32% rayon, and 5% spandex

3. A Pencil Skirt With A Chic Asymmetrical Slit Tommy Hilfiger A-Line Skirt Amazon $51 See On Amazon A leg-showcasing side slit transforms this knee-length pencil skirt from simple to chic. It comes in several colors and styles — and while you can’t go wrong with the solid black color pictured above, the faux leather and polka-dot options are also super cute. One caveat: Reviewers have mentioned that the skirt runs small, so you might want to size up for your ideal fit. One shopper wrote: “Amazing look. [...] Very comfortable, with a great fit. The inner lining on this feels good and works well with my new one button blazer.” Available sizes: 0 — 16 | Available colors: 5 | Made of: 77% polyester, 18% rayon, and 5% spandex

4. A Wrap-Style Pencil Skirt For A Fun Twist Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wrap-style pencil skirt will spare you extra styling efforts: The front knot and asymmetrical hem put a fun twist to the otherwise straightforward silhouette. While the skirt doesn’t have a slit, the design naturally gives it movement and Amazon reviewers have claimed that it’s still comfortable to wear. “This skirt is stretchy,” one wrote. “It’s not restricting at all as far as leg movement when walking.” Shop it in dozens of options, from solid to printed picks, including multipacks of two or three. One shopper wrote: “No dislikes!!! Love the fact you can dress it up for special occasions or dress it down for work. An essential for anyone's closet.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 57 | Made of: 95% polyester and 5% spandex

5. A Faux Leather Pencil Skirt That’s Both Edgy & Elegant Fahsyee Leather Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Leather anything is a statement, and this faux leather pencil skirt is no exception. But this skirt juxtaposes the material with clean lines and a hem that cuts straight across for a leveled-up feel. A slit at the back rounds out the style. Worn high on the waist, the pencil skirt plays nicely with everything (think: silk camisoles, blouses with romantic puff sleeves, and more). Depending on your height, the hem on this one might hit above your knees. It comes in several colors, such as light brown and olive green, and in a version with a miniskirt hem. One shopper wrote: “Favorite purchase ever! Bought the black. Was surprised at the quality. Thick material. Perfect length. [...] Sooo many options on how to style this skirt. Great price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 10 | Made of: 100% polyurethane with polyester lining

6. A Sweater Midi-Length Pencil Skirt That Feels So Cozy The Drop Iris Pull-On Midi Sweater Pencil Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon If comfort is paramount, try enveloping yourself in this midi-length pencil skirt. To add to its coziness, it’s knitted from a ribbed material that one Amazon reviewer described as “thick and soft.” The skirt has a 29-inch-long hemline, which is longer than any other option on this list, and it is comfortable enough to lounge around in but simply too cute to restrict to the house. (Just look at the leg-baring back slit!) Pair it with a button-down or oversized blouse, and add strappy heels or ankle boots to pull it together. The pencil skirt comes in three colors, including a dynamic tiger print. One shopper wrote: “Great skirt! I love how thick the fabric is. It feels very well made. It’s also super stretchy, which makes it very comfortable to wear.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 3 | Made of: 100% cotton

7. A Jean Pencil Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Lexi Denim Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This jean pencil skirt strikes the lovely balance between a polished skirt and easy denim. Made with cotton and spandex for stretch, the skirt is casual enough for day and with the right accessories, dressy enough for a night out. It doesn’t have a slit, but one reviewer described that it has “good stretch in it so you can sit, walk and move comfortably.” If anything, several reviewers have reported that it runs small and suggest sizing up. One shopper wrote: “This skirt sits at my waist and stops right above my knees – which is perfect for me. Plenty of stretch, lightweight, soft denim – a good-looking skirt. I am very pleased with this purchase.” Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus | Available colors: 27 | Made of: Cotton and spandex

8. A Plaid Pencil Skirt For A Throwback Polished Look Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This plaid pencil skirt combines a classic suit-inspired fabric with a narrow silhouette and clean lines, resulting in a piece that transcends seasonal trends. In addition to the slit in the back, the fabric is infused with plenty of stretch to fit snugly without being too constricting. If you aren’t mad about plaid, you can choose from 44 other colors and styles. One shopper wrote: “I have so many Kate Kasin pencil skirts. This is the one of my favorites! Well made, great stretch, and pretty looks. Definitely will buy more different colors!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 45 | Made of: 60% polyester, 33% cotton, and 7% spandex

9. A Sweet Pencil Skirt With Vintage Appeal Belle Poque Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something in a vintage-inspired style, look no further than this pretty pencil skirt. The version featured above is done in tweed with shades of pink, brown, and gray — plus, it has tiny bows for extra sweetness, and three slits add movement. If you aren’t keen on the tweed, you can also shop the skirt in other neutral or bright colors. One shopper wrote: “Fabulously comfortable & stylishly vintage […] I have a few of these skirts in different colors, as I love the simple style of them p[...] the material is stretchy so the fit is perfect p…] I did purchase the medium, returned it for the large, because I didn’t like the form fit [...] large size suits me better!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 21 | Made of: 74% polyester, 23% cotton, 2% viscose, and 1% spandex

10. An Airy Linen-Blend Pencil Skirt With Pretty Details Allegra K Pencil Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This Allegra K pencil skirt has a narrow cut and knee-length hem that make it similar to the style as you know it. But it pushes the boundaries of what a pencil skirt can be — which might be ideal for those who are looking to dip their toes into the trend. The wrap-front skirt has a thigh-high slit, which is adorned with buttons to make it both cute and functional. It also comes with a removable sash belt, and the cotton-linen blend lends the skirt even more airiness. One shopper wrote: “This skirt is SO comfy and cute! I switched out the belt and felt it helped create a more chic look! Long enough to be worn at work, neutral enough to get 100 outfits out of! I am VERY pleased. It is thinner material so it’s great for the summer. It does wrinkle [...] but I didn’t mind. Buttons are fake, tortoise shell print, but I loved the detail.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 8 | Made of: 65% cotton and 35% linen

Also Great: A Pencil Dress For A One-And-Done Look Miusol Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you want to look polished and put-together in a pinch, consider opting for a pencil dress. The ruching adds more visual interest to the dress’s otherwise simple look. While it’s made in a form-fitting style, it has just enough stretch and is super comfortable, according to shoppers. Plus, it can be worn up or down, depending on the color you select — for instance, the black version (pictured above) can be your go-to LBD while the blue gingham option would be right at home on the beach or at a park. And if you wear it with a cropped top, it’ll look great as a bottom, too. One shopper wrote: “I can’t believe how well this dress fits and how comfortable it is. It really brings out your figure!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 19 | Made of: 95% polyester and 5% elastane

About The Recommender

Danielle Calma is a commerce writer for Bustle, where she researches and recommends the best products for shoppers. She has covered dozens of style-focused topics for Bustle and Elite Daily, and she is always looking for fun ways to punch up her wardrobe.