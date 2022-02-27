Between full-length maxis and thigh-length mini skirts, you’ll find the ever-versatile midi skirt. The best midi skirts have hems that float somewhere below the knee and above the ankle. While many fall mid-calf, you can find ones that look longer or shorter, depending on the silhouette. (Also keep in mind that your height and leg length will affect exactly how long the skirt is on you.) Aside from the length, midi skirts span the style spectrum, ranging from casual to dressy, classic to trendy.

When it comes to the the casual approach, an easy-to-wear midi skirt made from soft, comfortable fabrics can serve as an elevated alternative to traditional loungewear — and if you’re looking to prioritize comfort, an elastic or otherwise adjustable waistband is key. Or, if you tend to live in jeans, consider a classic-feeling yet chic denim midi skirt that can stand in for your favorite pair.

For a garment you can dress up or down, a midi skirt with a simple silhouette can offer plenty of range depending on the top and accessories. For example, a silky slip skirt, a wrap skirt, or classic A-line skirt can easily pair with a basic T-shirt or a more structured, formal top, depending on where you’re headed and how you’re feeling.

When you prefer to make more of an eye-catching statement with your midi skirt, opt for a fun pattern or one punctuated with interesting accents like dramatic slits or decorative knots. Twirl-friendly pleats and soft ruffles can also add a touch of elegance and movement to any outfit.

Whatever your plans call for, I’ve got you covered with these midi skirts in a variety of styles and colors — and most are less than $35.

1 An Editor-Approved Midi Slip Skirt The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon This slip midi skirt comes highly recommended by Bustle editor Amy Biggart. Biggart explains: “I was shocked by the quality of this slip skirt. It looks like the other ones I own that are way more expensive.” The high-waisted skirt is designed to elegantly fall below the knees and is made of a fluid polyester-elastane blend with an elastic waist for comfort and stretch. Biggart calls it “super easy to style and comfortable to wear” — and as a bonus, “it also isn’t sheer and doesn’t show panty lines.” Shop it in over a dozen colors, ranging from neutrals to bright colors and prints. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors & styles: 17 One shopper wrote: “I am not a huge reviewer but I had to with this skirt. It’s amazing. Looks so much more expensive then it actually is. Do yourself a favor and just add to cart.”

2 A Floaty Button-Front Midi Skirt Naggoo Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This button-front midi skirt is the definition of carefree. Its A-line silhouette floats below the knees, and reviewers have attested that the polyester-spandex fabric is “light” and “airy.” An elastic waist reinforces the skirt’s laidback appeal, while side pockets and button-front detail lend it structure. “This skirt is perfect for humid southern summers,” one reviewer wrote, “but should transition to fall and winter seamlessly as well with tights underneath.” Choose from plenty of solid colors and prints, including options with a paper-bag waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors & styles: 22 One shopper wrote: “I’m pleasantly surprised by this skirt. I really didn’t know what to expect at this price point, from a random brand, but I really like a high-waisted, midi-length skirt as a transitional piece from summer to fall, so I took a chance on this one. Fits as expected and described, seams are stitched evenly and completely, looks great.”

3 A $20 Pull-On Midi Skirt Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pull-on midi skirt is comfortable enough for lounging at home but polished enough to wear for a social outing. The shin-skimming skirt — made of a rayon-spandex blend that feels like a jersey material — is soft and comfy with an elastic waist, while the subtle side slits heighten its visual appeal. A reviewer wrote that it is “fantastic during the hot weather” but recommended wearing a slip underneath because “it’s very lightweight and a little sheer.” Other reviewers have noted that it’s not sheer, so it may depend on the color you choose. It comes in both solid colors and fun prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 10 One shopper wrote: “This skirt fit perfectly, looks great, and pairs with many of my tops. It is stretchy and super comfy as well, which is a plus. I will most likely buy it in another color as well.”

4 A Classic A-Line Midi Skirt SheIn A-Line Midi Skirt With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This A-line midi skirt has styling potential in spades. The skirt goes just as well with a slouchy tee and sandals as it does with a silk blouse and heels. “Love this skirt!” wrote one reviewer, who added that it’s “comfortable and goes with everything.” The skirt is made of a polyester-spandex blend and has a non-adjustable zipper closure, plus two functional side pockets. One more thing reviewers have mentioned is that the skirt runs large, so you might want to size down. Shop it in a variety of neutral and bright colors as well as in button-front and lace-trimmed options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors & styles: 21 One shopper wrote: “Love this skirt! Comfortable and goes with everything. Not see through and fair quality [...] Want to order in other colors.”

5 A Wrap Midi Skirt In Fun Prints Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a midi length with a high slit, turn to this wrap skirt, which also makes a strong case for wearing prints. It has a fun paint-like motif, but you can also choose from other patterns, including leopard prints and tiny polka-dots. It cascades into an asymmetrical hem that hovers around the mid-calf and secures at the waist with a wispy side-tie. A button closure inside the skirt provides an extra level of security. Multiple reviews have confirmed that wearing the skirt is as comfortable as it looks — one wrote that the polyester fabric is “cool and flowy.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors & styles: 18 One shopper wrote: “The skirt of so cute and flowy. The slit only shows when you’re walking or making an effort to stick your leg out but it’s totally worth the price. I love it. Has two adjustable buttons so sizing works easy. The skirt is pretty long, like mid calf. Probably gonna but another pattern soon I like it so much.”

6 A Swingy Pleated Midi Skirt In Dozens Of Colors GRACE KARIN Pleated Chiffon Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt can be summed up in one word: elegant. It’s constructed in an A-line shape with soft accordion pleats that fall from the elastic waist to a swingy, below-the-knee hem. Reviewers have claimed the chiffon number “looks expensive” — a plus considering the price. According to one shopper, the fabric is “light enough for warmer weather” but “will work for winter wear” with the right tights. However, multiple reviewers have noted that this skirt runs on the smaller side and recommend sizing up. In addition to solid hues with an elastic waist, it comes in color-blocked varieties and options with a drawstring waist. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 26 One shopper wrote: “I love this skirt! Stylish and well-fitting. Can be dressed up or down. I wore [it] with a front tied tee and booties and got so many compliments. Looks expensive.”

7 A Slinky Leopard-Print Midi Skirt Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This leopard-print slip midi skirt is a statement in and of itself, thanks to its leopard-print motif. The satin skirt drapes below the knees and is designed with an elastic waistband that sits high on the waist. “Wearing [it] with a black t-shirt and sandals,” a reviewer wrote, “will transition in the fall to a sweater and booties” — proof that the statement skirt is versatile enough to carry you through the seasons. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors & styles: 1 One shopper wrote: “I love this skirt! This is my first slip skirt and it’s amazing. I wish it came in more colors. Super comfy and looks so polished and expensive. I wore it with a leather jacket and felt tres chic. Can’t wait to style it with sweaters and sweatshirts this fall and winter.”

8 A Faux-Leather Wrap Midi Skirt The Drop Manon Faux Leather Wrap Front Midi Skirt Amazon $55 See On Amazon This wrap midi skirt combines the stylishness of leather pants with the ease of a skirt. One reviewer raved that the faux-leather skirt has “all of the luxe you’d expect from Italian leather” — but, fortunately, it comes at a non-leather price. It secures with a button at the waist, and the side knot makes for a decorative touch. Hitting right below the knees, the skirt is prime for spotlighting your favorite pair of shoes — and according to one reviewer, “it can be dressed up with knee high boots or dressed down with booties.” Shop it in this pretty camel color or classic black. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors & styles: 2 One shopper wrote: “This skirt is so soft and beautiful. It can be dressed up with knee high boots or dressed down with booties. I love it.”

9 A Midi Denim Skirt With An A-Line Silhouette CZELRINE Midi-Length Denim Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This denim skirt is a great alternative when you want a break from your everyday jeans. The casual skirt has a classic A-line silhouette with a midi hemline and side pockets. In addition to the single-button closure, it incorporates an elastic waistband, and multiple reviewers have attested that the fabric is “comfortable,” “lightweight,” and “stretchy.” It comes in two worn-in washes and stays true to denim’s style versatility. Wear it through the summer with tank tops and into the fall with cozy knits. Available sizes: X-Small — 10X-Large Plus

Available colors & styles: 2 One shopper wrote: “​​Beautiful skirt. So comfortable and stylish. Love the stretch in the denim. Perfect length.”

10 A Formfitting Midi Skirt In Plaid & Grid Patterns VERDUSA Bodycon Midi Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This midi skirt is a testament to the enduring allure of a classic pattern, and it comes in more than 30 plaid and gridded prints. Reviewers have attested that the polyester-spandex fabric hugs the body and offers enough stretch to move. Plus, an elastic waistband allows for easy on and off. A few shoppers have reported that it runs on the larger side — and certain styles run on the longer side — so that’s something to take into consideration as you check out. Spotlight the skirt’s eye-catching pattern with something neutral up top, or take your cue from reviewers who’ve worn it on its own as a tube dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors & styles: 33 One shopper wrote: “This skirt is a simple design and light weight fabric but it works. I love the fit and length.”

11 A Tiered Midi Skirt Fit For Fancy Occasions Alex Evenings Tea Length Dress Skirt Amazon $75 See On Amazon This tiered midi skirt is a reliable plus one for fancy occasions — think: weddings, cocktail parties, and other events where you want to dress up. The skirt has asymmetrical tiered ruffles that would look right at home on the dance floor, and its mid-calf hemline pairs well with heels or strappy flats. Multiple reviewers have stated that the polyester material is great quality. It’s available in two colors and various styles, including pleated, tulle, and a couple of tiered options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large, including Petite options

Available colors & styles: 5 One shopper wrote: “This is a great skirt. I have worn it twice and received multiple compliments each time. It is so versatile. It also is comfortable and the length is so fashionable. Wish it came in different colors.”

12 A Midi Skirt With A Handkerchief Hemline PrinStory Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This vacation-ready midi skirt has a wispy handkerchief hemline that adds some panache to its otherwise simple silhouette. It features a ruched elastic waistband and is made of a stretchy rayon-spandex blend — and many reviews have confirmed that it’s as comfortable and soft as it looks in photos. It can seamlessly transition from casual to dressed up with the proper styling. Take your pick from solid colors, as well as a range of fun patterns like florals, paisley, stripes, polka dots, and bold animal prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 23 One shopper wrote: “This skirt fit well and was amazingly comfortable on a hot humid day. I like it because it isn’t too long. A maxi skirt can get in the way sometimes. And it’s so easy to coordinate tops to go with it. Plus it’s the ultimate packable item too. Doesn’t wrinkle, can be rolled up, and doesn’t take up room in your suitcase.”

13 A Ribbed-Sweater Skirt That’s So Chic The Drop Vera Slit Midi Sweater Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon This sweater midi skirt is simultaneously chic and easy to wear. The viscose-nylon material has a soft, ribbed knit texture and is fitted through the hips and thighs before stopping mid-shin. A stretchy pull-on waistband keeps things extra comfy, and the side slit offers your legs free range. It’s super versatile — style it with virtually anything up top, or pair it with the matching top and cardigan for a cute coordinating moment. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors & styles: 5 One shopper wrote: “I love the feel and the length! It was more than what I expected and it is super stretchy which I love. Great quality material so much so I’m ordering two more in different colors! This was well worth the purchase and a great price.”