After you’ve RSVPD’d, it’s time to find the perfect dress — though, for those who have a petite frame, ordering online can be daunting. To ease your search, I’ve rounded up the best petite dresses for wedding guests that are all worn and approved by customers 5 feet 4 inches and under. There are dresses in a variety of styles, lengths, and colors to complement each season and wedding dress code.

What To Look For When Shopping For Petite Dresses For Wedding Guests

While there are no hard and fast rules, and you should wear whatever you love, there are a few things you can keep in mind when shopping for petite dresses. First, some stylists suggest those with petite frames follow a 2/3 - 1/3 rule: The bottom portion of a dress should be twice as long as the top portion. For example, dresses with empire waistlines (fitted just below the bust) are often recommended over a dress with a drop waist. Above-the-knee dresses can also limit the chances that a piece is too long. Also, opting for three-quarter, short sleeve, and sleeveless styles might reduce the need for alterations. When in doubt, you can check the dress measurements to ensure the sleeves and skirt won’t be too long.

How To Follow Wedding Dress Codes

Of course, the dress length and style you choose will also depend on the formality of the wedding. If your invite requests casual or cocktail attire, short and mid-length dresses are a great option, while long evening gowns might be a better fit for formal and black-tie events.

You’ll also want to consider the color. You probably already know to stay far away from white when choosing a wedding guest dress, but as an example, you may also want to avoid red and black at non-Western weddings. And when it comes to seasons, rich jewel tones are popular for fall weddings while bright pink, yellow, and blue might pop at summer nuptials.

Finally, for hours of sitting, eating, and dancing, you’ll definitely want to consider comfort. Flowy materials can be great options for a warm-weather wedding, while a fabric with some stretch will make movement easier. Also consider the thoughtful design elements (hello, pockets) and fit.

With these considerations in mind, check out this list of the best petite dresses for wedding guests.

1 This Timeless Fit & Flare Dress Grace Karin Cocktail Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something you can wear to weddings and lots of other formal occasions, this little black dress has several features that make it great for petites: It’s tucked below the bust, sleeveless, and has a short A-line skirt. Plus, it’s made from a polyester-spandex blend that offers comfort and stretch for long hours on the dance floor, and at under $40, it’s a steal. In addition to black, it’s also available in 30 other colors, including dark green, wine, and blue. This dress is hand-wash only. A glowing review: “After reading as many reviews as possible, I went with a medium [...] I tried it on and was blown away!!!! It nipped in my square waist and put my girls on display in the best possible way! The length is lovely for my 5’1” frame. Definitely ordering other colors!! I’m normally a size 10 petite, 36C bra, 42in hips.” Sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus | Colors: 31

2 A Polished Lace Dress With Rave Reviews MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress Amazon $51 See On Amazon With over 12,000 positive reviews, this stunning lace cocktail dress with its delicate sleeveless design is sure to impress. While it isn’t specifically offered in petite sizes, the brand does have a helpful size chart that includes guidance based on height and plenty of self-described petite reviewers have found that it fits. A glowing review: “Unlike most dresses which are long in the torso, this one fits well for someone (like me) who's 5'2.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 15

3 This Cute Ruffle Dress That Comes In Lots Of Colors Floerns Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This cute dress is party-ready with fun flutter sleeves and a ruffled hem. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend for a bit of stretch, and it has a stylish yet comfortable fit and flare design. Plus, there’s a V-back for an extra dash of style. The best part? This dress is under $40 and comes in more than 20 colors. A glowing review: “The fabric is stretchy and comfortable. Very hip and stylish. Ordered a L, I’m 5’2’m 180lbs.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 27

4 This Glam Full-Length Dress With Lots Of Sparkle Alex Evenings Long Cold Shoulder Dress Amazon $138 See On Amazon Shopping for maxi dresses online can sometimes be a dicey proposition, but this full-length dress comes in petite sizes. It is available in five glitter options and three non-glittery styles, and it’s a great choice for formal weddings. It features a beautiful twisted cold shoulder design and reviewers find it glamorous yet comfortable to wear. But be warned: Some reviewers caution that the sparkly varieties will shed glitter. This gorgeous dress is also hand-wash only. A glowing review: “Love the dress. Fits perfect. I’m 5.2 120 pounds. 8 petite fits perfectly. No alterations needed. Love that! Color is beautiful.” Sizes: 4 — 16 Petite | Colors and styles: 8

5 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A High-Low Hem JASAMBAC Off Shoulder Cocktail Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Over 5,000 reviewers have given this off-the-shoulder cocktail dress a positive rating, with many mentioning its high-quality material and gorgeous fit. It’s made from a soft and slightly stretchy polyester-spandex blend, and the high-low hem and fit and flare silhouette is a great option for petite frames. Plus, you can choose from solid colors — including black, dark green velvet, and blue — and black dresses with different floral skirts. A glowing review: “This dress is AMAZING, especially for the price! I wore it to a wedding last night and felt so comfortable and elegant in it [...] the quality was thick and felt way more expensive than it is. Plus, it has pockets!!!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 45

6 A Flowy Chiffon Dress You Can Wear Again & Again S.L. Fashions Sleeveless Chiffon Tiered Cocktail Dress Amazon $99 See On Amazon This lightweight, sleeveless dress features layers of chiffon that create a gorgeously flowy look. It’s embellished with cute rhinestone shoulder details and can be dressed up or down so you’ll get plenty of wear out of it. Pair it with a cute jacket and a pair of sandals for an adorable casual combo. Just be aware that this dress is dry-clean only. A glowing review: “This dress was a hit. The style is perfect for a petite frame. Great for dancing.” Sizes: 4 — 18 (including petite and regular sizes) | Colors and styles: 9

7 This Sleeveless Lace Dress That’s Cute & Comfy Romwe Lace Sleeveless Cocktail Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a sleeveless design and relaxed fit, this lacy cocktail dress is both cute and comfortable — a major plus if you plan to hit the dance floor. The mini dress is made from 100% polyester, and according to a reviewer, there’s a built-in lining. And for extra style points, there’s also a keyhole detail on the back. A glowing review: “I purchased this to wear to a summer wedding. I have a hard-to-fit petite body with curvy hips and this fit just perfectly. I got tons of compliments and it was comfortable to wear all day and evening. The fabric feels and looks expensive, only it's not!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 12

8 A Casual Halter Dress Available In Over 30 Shades BTFBM Halter Neck Ruffle Short Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon While this versatile dress doesn’t come in petite sizes, the moveable sash and shorter length make it a great option for petite frames. It has a cute ruffle hem and halter neckline for some extra style points, too. It’s also machine washable for extra-easy cleaning, and it comes in lots of patterns, from classic solids to polka dots and floral prints. A glowing review: “Great little dress for an evening out! [...] Tie belt can be replaced to dress up or down. For me, a large was perfect! I'm 5'2", 38DD, 155 lbs.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 31

9 This Beaded Cocktail Dress With A Stylish Hem J Kara Flutter Sleeve Beaded Cocktail Dress Amazon $138 See On Amazon This cocktail dress features a beaded handkerchief hem that promises to complement every move you make on the dance floor. It features a fully lined bodice, V-neck design, and pretty flutter sleeves, too. Just note that this dress is dry clean only and some reviewers recommend ordering a size up for the perfect fit. A glowing review: “I received many compliments on both the dress itself and on how good I looked in it. I am short, just 5 feet. I weigh 140 pounds and usually wear a 12 Petite but normally have to do some alterations. This dress fit perfectly right out of the box. For the price the workmanship exceeded my expectations, the sequins and beads are just beautiful.” Sizes: 6 - 16 Petite | Colors: 14

10 An Elegant Number That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty R&M Richards Embellished Sequins Gown Amazon $146 See On Amazon This stunning flowy gown with sequin embellishments is perfect for a semi-formal or formal celebration. It features a detachable belt and a cute keyhole back design, creating a sultry and sophisticated look. In addition, the short-sleeved style of this dress means you won’t have to carry around a shawl or dress jacket if the weather is a little chilly. A glowing review: “I wore this dress to a formal outdoor wedding in Laguna Beach in October! I loved it!! This dress fit perfectly and the flow of the gown was amazing. Many, many, compliments (even from complete strangers not at the wedding).” Sizes: 4 — 22 (including petite and plus sizes) | Colors and styles: 7

11 This Flowy Halter Dress With A Beaded Collar S.L. Fashions Jewel Neck Sheath Dress Amazon $124 See On Amazon This airy halter dress features a beaded collar design that adds just a hint of sparkle for an elevated look. Meanwhile, the cascading center ruffle and light chiffon material create comfort and movement. Dry cleaning is recommended for this one, however, its versatility makes it one worth considering. A glowing review: “Love everything about this dress, fit, color, comfort and value. I waited too long to find a dress for a wedding I’m attending. This dress came right on time which I also appreciated greatly!” Sizes: 4 — 16 (including petite and regular sizes) | Colors: 6

12 A Crochet Detail Dress With Vintage Vibes S.L. Fashions Crochet Fringe Hem Dress Amazon $96 See On Amazon This sassy crochet fringe dress is definitely not from your grandmother’s closet. The blouson bodice and halter neckline paired with the textured material create a unique and beautiful dress. As an added detail, there’s a dramatic keyhole back. This dress is dry clean only and comes in five fringed styles. A glowing review: “I like my clothing a little on the looser side and it fits great [...] I bought it for a formal wedding I am attending and cannot wait to wear this dress.” Sizes: 4 — 18 (including petite and regular sizes) | Colors and styles: 5

13 This Elegant Number With Just A Bit Of Bling Alex Evenings Ruched Dress with Ruffle Amazon $229 See On Amazon This elegant dress with a lovely side-swept detail and rhinestone embellishment is a beautiful choice for a wedding celebration. The thicker nylon-spandex blend material helps create a smooth fit while the knee-length design is perfect for casual, cocktail, and semi-formal celebrations. It’s hand-wash only but comes in a variety of sizes and 20 colors. Just keep in mind that the petite sizes are only available in charcoal, navy, and plum. A glowing review: “Ordered this dress for a wedding. The 10 petite fit perfect. It was so comfortable! I felt great in it all night.” Sizes: 2 — 18 (including petite and regular sizes) | Colors: 20