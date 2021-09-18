Although summer has a reputation as being peak season for weddings, the most popular months to get married are in the fall, according to The Knot. If you have more than a few invitations on the calendar, you’re likely on the hunt for the best fall wedding guest dresses (and you might even be shopping at the last second in desperation). Deep breaths: Amazon hides a wealth of gorgeous dresses in the moody florals and jewel-toned velvets that the season calls for — even better, they’re all budget-friendly and can be delivered ASAP. If you’re not sure what’s right for your invitation’s dress code, though, read on.

Casual Weddings

Casual weddings are still a semi-formal event — even if you’re dressing down, you still want to be polished. Wrap dresses, dark floral numbers, and sophisticated sweater dresses are all seasonal options you can pair with flats or heels depending on what kind of wedding shoes are appropriate to the venue.

Cocktail And Formal Weddings

Weddings that stipulate formal or cocktail attire are a great opportunity to break out shorter hemlines, festive fabrics like satin or lace, and bolder colors. You don’t need a floor-length gown (yet) but fashion-forward styles like blazer dresses, a sharp lace sheath, or serious statement sleeves would all be welcome.

Black Tie And Beyond

This is your chance to go all out. A long formal dress is most traditional, although an embellished short dress with equally formal accessories will also stick the landing. But, really, the opportunity to wear the dress of your dreams only comes so often — I honestly encourage you to break out and have some fun with floor-sweeping numbers in velvet or sequins.

Ahead, 21 of the best fall dresses that will see you through even the most epic wedding weekends, from rehearsal dinner to reception.

1 This Flowy Wrap Dress In Gorgeous Satin Miessial Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Featuring luminous fabric and a stunning silhouette, this satin wrap dress nets you Zimmerman-worthy looks on a budget. And this is one dress listing that is chock-full of showstoppers: Choose from dress options with long lantern sleeves or breezier short sleeves and varying hem lengths — whichever one you fall for, it promises to look luxuriously laidback. The dress wraps and ties securely, sewn with attention to detail like a pass-through channel for the belt, for an eternally adjustable true wrap you’ll always feel comfortable in. Dress it up with strappy metallic heels and bold jewelry. A Helpful Review: “This dress is beautiful and I felt gorgeous in it. I loved how it was adjustable in the waist as this is basically like a robe/wrap dress with very long straps [...]I got tons of compliments on it and this will be my go to for other nice events and fall weddings I need to go to.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 2 — 14

2 This Luxe Velvet Dress With A Tulip Skirt Ababalaya Spaghetti Strap Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon With delicate spaghetti straps, this velvet maxi dress is perfect for early fall and its luxurious fabric will even serve you well through winter, whether the occasion is formal or black tie. (Just add a tuxedo jacket when the weather starts to turn.) The wrap tulip skirt is emphasized with delicate pleats, and there’s a short lining hidden underneath keeps the front slit from riding too high. That said, the brand will include a decorative clasp if you know you’ll want something extra secure. A Helpful Review: “I got this dress for a wedding and it was absolutely stunning! So many people couldn’t believe it was from Amazon! I will say, tall ladies beware.. the slit is a LITTLE high, but I had no major issues! I also got away with not wearing a bra! Love it!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Chic Lace Cocktail Dress You Can Wear For *So* Many Occasions MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Dress Amazon $47 See On Amazon With 10,000 ratings, this lace cocktail dress has 4.5 stars for being practically perfect in every way. You can wear it to weddings, work parties, anniversary dinners, and so much more. The classic sleeveless sheath is gorgeously formal with a layer of eyelash lace, and it looks great on its own or layered under a blazer. The lining is soft and the lace has a little stretch so you can count on being comfortable all night. An invisible zipper tucked into the back ensures its tailored fit is still easy to get out of. A Helpful Review: “I'd been eyeing this dress for a while and I finally ordered it for a wedding I was going to. [...] This dress was perfect. I got quite a few compliments and this dress looks much more expensive than it is. It was also very comfortable. If you're thinking about buying this dress, just do it. I think I'll probably grab it in at least one more color for the [next] dressy event I end up going to! Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Head-Turning One-Shoulder Cocktail Dress Mokoru Ruffle One Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sophisticated short formal dress got rave reviews from thousands of shoppers who needed a festive showstopper, with over 7,000 ratings resulting in 4.3 stars overall. It’s chicly tailored with a sleek one-shouldered fit accented by a wide ruffle that delivers major impact. Tailored in a thick unlined knit (a polyester-spandex blend so there’s plenty of stretch), there’s also a hidden zipper to ensure it’s easy to get out of. A Helpful Review: “Loved this dress! I wore it to my brother's wedding rehearsal dinner in September. It fits like a glove and the length is appropriate [...] The material is of decent quality and is a little thicker than I expected.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Megawatt Sequin Dress With Rave Reviews Kate Kasin Sequin Dress Amazon $59 See On Amazon This fan-favorite sequin party dress comes in full-length formal gowns as well as in shorter cocktail hemlines, so there are plenty of dazzling options to consider for your special event. They’re all fully lined, and so saturated with sequins that you won’t even notice if a few slip off. Although a few shoppers noted the underarms could get scratchy towards the end of the night, fans noted that it was a small price to pay for a dress that looked good on virtually everyone in a wedding party and photographed so well. It already has over 7,000 ratings on Amazon. A Helpful Review: “It is super sparkly and makes you feel beautiful. Go for it! I have seen similar dresses sell for 3x as much and you cannot really tell the difference...I loved it so much I took it with me on my trip to Paris and had anniversary pictures taken in it. Overall this is a fantastic dress for a special occasion.” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 2 — 22

6 This Sheath Dress With Killer Statement Sleeves SheIn Plus-Size Embellished Mesh Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This plus-size sheath dress serves up major sophistication. Impeccable bodycon tailoring in an otherwise simple dress lets mesh applique statement sleeves steal the show with a flutter of texture. Since the sleeves are sheer, they’ll help you stay cool on the dance floor — or an unexpected heatwave — but they have enough coverage to feel appropriate towards the end of the season, too. A Helpful Review: “This dress was perfect for attending an outdoor wedding. I was afraid it would be too thick but it was breathable and comfortable. So happy I got this dress!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 A Multiway Dress So You Never Wear The Same Look Twice 72STYLES Convertible Infinity Dress With Bandeau Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you have a ton of weddings scheduled, it might be smart to invest in a convertible infinity dress — its long straps can be knotted a million different ways, from strapless gowns to kimono sleeves, letting you create dozens of distinct outfits from one single garment (72 ways and counting — you won’t even need new accessories). This one is made with four-way stretch and reinforced seams to accommodate the most intricate styles, and comes with a bandeau for extra coverage. It even resists wrinkling if tossed in a suitcase should you be traveling. A Helpful Review: “Honestly, this was a fantastic dress! It was a bridesmaid dress my friend wanted for her wedding and it was perfect! The fact that everyone can wear it a different way but still match was the best...You can tighten it up with the top straps and if it's a little too long, just kind of roll it up a little and then tie the top.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: One size (0-16); One size plus (18-24)

8 This Romantic Floral Party Dress With A Cult Following Dokotoo Plunge Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon fans have weighed in on this floral party dress, which is so festive and fashionable without skewing too formal. A plunging neckline is framed by long lantern sleeves and a cinched, shirred waist over a flouncy tiered skirt. The open back is just as dramatic, framed by a delicate ruffle and a beaded row of buttons at the nape. That said, it only looks diaphanous: Inside, the front of the bodice and throughout the skirt are both fully lined. At least 50 shoppers reported buying it specifically for raking in compliments at a wedding, and according to their enthusiastic reviews, it delivered. A Helpful Review: “Wore this dress to a wedding and received tons of compliments! The dress material is thicker than I thought it would be and the zipper and buttons are a very nice touch. The bell sleeves are ADORABLE. You can roll them up and they stay in place. The dress feels light on and is also thick enough to where it won’t fly up if it gets caught in a gust of wind.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Versatile Faux-Wrap Dress With Beautiful Draping LAOLASI Plus Size Long Sleeve Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This faux wrap dress is your secret weapon in busy wedding seasons. It’s office-worthy with long sleeves and a knee-length hem, while the goddess-like draping makes it easy to dress up. In a stretch knit, though, nobody will have any idea just how comfortable you are. A Helpful Review: “LOVE THIS DRESS!!!! I received so many compliments at my brother's wedding. [...] The material is not thin at all and very comfortable for a fall or winter event. Might be a bit hot for a summer function, just my opinion. [...] By far my favorite dress!” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X-Large Plus

10 An On-Trend Blazer Dress UNIQUE21Asymmetric Blazer Dress Amazon $48 See On Amazon A blazer dress is sharp and sophisticated, and as you can see here, plays so nicely with trending accessories. Double-breasted tailoring and gold buttons nod to bespoke menswear while the asymmetrical hemline and wrap front update this classic into a ready-to-wear dress. Shoppers were repeatedly impressed by the quality of fabric, noting it was soft and elastic with a full satin lining that was satisfyingly heavy. And those pockets? Fully functional. A Helpful Review: “I’ve always wanted a blazer dress! [...] It’s not thin or cheap looking! It’s very well made with high end material and it’s even lined on the inside! [...] If you’re standing still or walking, it’s the perfect length. It is kind of short. [...] I’m just waiting for the color I actually wanted to come back in stock so I can order it too! LOVE THIS BLAZER DRESS!!” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 2 — 20

11 A Hippie-Chic Maxi Dress With Lace Sleeves Zattcas Floral Lace Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This pretty maxi dress is easygoing and elegant, with enough mileage to see you through the entire season. Its faux wrap bodice belts at the waist with a long matching sash over a skirt that just skims the floor, and it doesn’t require a strapless or multiway bra. (Might as well wear your comfiest.) In a rayon jersey knit, it feels buttery soft and even the lace sleeves have a pleasantly silky finish. Since the sleeves are long but sheer, they’re lightweight for early fall outdoor weddings and look appropriate for winter ceremonies, too. A Helpful Review: “It literally fits like a glove. Length of dress covers my feet when I'm standing, but as soon as I start walking my feet emerge, so you won't trip on the dress whatsoever. Sleeve length is perfect. Material is super soft and stretchy. I ordered this for an outdoor wedding and it is going to be perfect!!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

12 A Vintage-Inspired Evening Dress In Jewel-Toned Velvet Ever-Pretty Long Trumpet Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Retro-luxe in rich velvet with dreamy dolman sleeves that fall like a bell to your elbow, this long formal dress is elegant yet unfussy. The deep wrap top is mirrored by a low back — fans recommended a hidden safety pin, depending on the event, but raved about the high-end quality especially in its fabric. The velvet is smooth and luxurious with great stretch: comfortable enough to dance in all night. It was a favorite for weddings, and the kind of dress you’ll keep for family photos. A Helpful Review: “I'm beyond obsessed with this dress! Ordered it for a fall wedding I'm attending and it fits perfect. I'm 5' 4.5" 180lbs and it touches the ground perfectly. The color is gorgeous and it's not too thin or too thick.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 10— 26

13 This Retro Fit-And-Flare Dress That Has Reviewers Obsessed IHOT Vintage Tea Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This fit-and-flare dress is subtly retro, but over 2,400 Amazon shoppers left overwhelmingly positive ratings for its modern-day versatility. With a refined boat neck and bell skirt, it’s graceful enough for any occasion. If you want to really play up its volume like the picture, though, reviewers recommended adding a crinoline (sold separately). An invisible zipper fastens everything in the back, and the built-in sash tie waist finishes in a bow. It comes in a high-stretch cotton blend you’ll get years of wear out of — which, even better, is easy to care for. A Helpful Review: “LOVE. THIS. DRESS. My friends had a wedding last month and I wanted something a little casual but still very classy and this dress hit the nail on the head. It’s exactly my style, made of a good material and is exactly as pictured so I just bought another one! Be sure to buy [a] petticoat with it too, though. It really sells the vintage/retro look [...]” Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Sharp AF Sheath Dress With An Origami Neckline Marycrafts Sheath Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that can play nicely at a wedding but look just at home at the office, this tailored sheath dress has a body-conscious fit with a demure neckline accented by a foldover pleat. It feels surprisingly nice for the price in a medium-weight rayon knit that’s fully lined, with a short slit in the pencil skirt for mobility, as well as an invisible zipper. Other sophisticated options within the same listing include full-sleeved pieces and sheath dresses with wide wrap waists. A Helpful Review: “Beautifuldress!!! Very elegant and well made. I got one in pink and the same in black because I fall in love with it. I got many compliments on this dress. It could work for a vintage style or just a super classic dress. You want to look fantastic.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 0 — 22

15 A Regal Cape Dress That Looks High-Fashion SheIn Cloak Sleeve Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This über-svelte dress is such a sharp semiformal option, it looks like you got it on Rent The Runway. The simple A-line dress is topped by split capelet sleeves with structured shoulder pads for seriously sophisticated drama. The fabric earned high marks from reviewers for being surprisingly comfortable and extremely stretchy, but not too light to keep its shape. To seal the deal, it even has a pair of hidden pockets that, obviously, shoppers raved about. Choose one statement accessory to go with, and let the dress stand out. A Helpful Review: “Absolutely beautiful and simple yet so elegant! My boyfriend bought it for me for a wedding and when I tried it on it fit like a glove and it has pockets! It is a little thin but not too much nothing a slip can’t fix. It’s soft I love it!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Sweater-Weather Dress With A Pleated Skirt VamJump Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon For cozy, casual weddings, this stylish sweater dress comes in two options, and they’re both reigning favorites among Amazon shoppers. The crisp pleated skirt with a wrap top and belt shown here is classic and a little bit more conservative, while the bodycon sweater dress with a lower wrap top has more day-to-night potential. They’re made from the same absurdly soft viscose knit. Not convinced? This pick has earned a 4.5-star rating overall after nearly 1,000 reviews. A Helpful Review: “I bought this dress last minute for a wedding that's in 2 days. I took a leap of faith that it would fit and I was not disappointed! The material is so nice and it fits perfectly. Falls in all the right places, very soft and comfy on the skin...I'm extremely happy with this purchase and would recommend to anyone.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Stunning Velvet Wrap Dress GUBERRY Long Sleeve Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Another breathtaking velvet dress option, this time with long sleeves and a shorter hemline that’s cocktail-ready. A figure-hugging ruched wrap-over design is the only embellishment it needs — and the elastic gathering coupled with an incredible amount of stretch means it slips right on overhead. The interior is fully lined for a soft-touch finish, but overall it’s light and breathable. Fans recommend that you may want to size up if skirts tend to head north on you, but fully 70% of shoppers left it a glowing five-star rating nonetheless. A Helpful Review: “This dress was exactly as pictured! The fabric wasn't crazy thick, but it felt quality on, is definitely opaque, and I did not have any weird lines through it. fits very true to size. I ordered a small and it fit perfectly. I bought navy and ended up exchanging for green just for my event but both colors looked exactly as pictured. It was the perfect dress to wear to a fall/winter wedding!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 A Little Black Shirt Dress That’s Modern Yet Timeless The Drop Long Sleeve Tie-Wrap Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon Paging fashionistas: The Drop’s wrap shirt dress is a fresh classic for your wardrobe. The peaked lapels, French cuffs, and structure shoulder pads look and feel tailor-made, while a delicate drawstring waist that secures the true wrap style. The medium-weight Tencel Lyocell twill imparts a soft sheen and sturdy drape that feels made to last — you could wear this with boots to a casual wedding or your biggest statement jewelry and heels for a cocktail event and feel confident either way. A Helpful Review: “Jenee did a good job with this one. I love a long sleeve short dress. This will be great for fall and winter, the material is substantial, too thick for Philly hot summers. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Best-Selling Black Tie Evening Gown For Under $100 WOOSEA V-Neck Split Evening Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you want to spring for a black tie fall wedding guest dress that will see plenty of action long after the ceremony, this formal dress is made from a stretch crepe with a matte finish that doesn’t read as avowedly seasonal compared to, say, velvet. The wrap top is a low V with wide straps so you can wear a regular bra underneath for comfort, and the long slit comes to a stop just a few inches above the knee so it’s dramatic yet wearable. A Helpful Review: “Very comfortable and a nice stretch. Not loose, but enough stretch to bend and dance. Wore this to a black tie wedding and got tons of compliments. The slit is a nice touch. It’s a steal at this price.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Short Semiformal Dress With A Tailored Ruffle Hem Floerns Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This short semiformal dress has excellent day-to-night range. In a sweet silhouette and matte polyester crepe it’s a solid daytime option you could wear with ballet flats or kitten heels. However, the structure created at its ruffled shoulders and skirt with a stylish asymmetrical hem looks incredibly sophisticated over sharp, pointed stilettos for an after-5:00 look. A Helpful Review: “The fit was amazing and I seriously got so many compliments on this dress! It was perfect for the wedding we were attending. This is probably my favorite dress now! Love love love! It’s good quality fabric and I will be ordering again.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 A Lace Dress That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Twinklady Lace A-Line Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon In floral lace with crochet inset panels, this A-line dress channels the romantic tailoring of Self Portrait pieces. It has a fitted bodice and full fairytale skirt with elbow-length sleeves that flare just above the arm’s natural bend. The lace itself has a soft finish — no scratchy scallops here — but for good measure it’s fully lined through the bodice and skirt in a high-stretch polyester knit, keeping the sleeves sheer for a pretty (and breezy) result. A Helpful Review: “I bought this dress to wear to a wedding I went to in Georgia last month. It fit me perfectly. I bought it in the dark red color with the nude lining and the color is so rich and beautiful. When I got to my destination, unpacked and hung the dress up, there was not one wrinkle in it. I wore the dress for six hours and it was so comfortable. It rained during the outside ceremony and I was afraid the color would bleed, but it did not. It also dried quickly.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large