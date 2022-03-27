Thanks to its extensive selection in terms of colors and style along with its inclusive sizing options, Amazon is one of the best places to find the best plus-size robes. Those wide range of options include everything from classic cotton terry robes with a tie waist to a cozy zip-closure fleece robe, and they’re all Amazon shopper approved and easy to take care of. Since the majority of robes have adjustable waists and draping designs, the fit is usually pretty adaptive, but all of the options below are available in at least a size 3XL, with many available in even larger sizes.

Most top-selling robes on Amazon are made from polyester, since this material is durable, affordable, and versatile enough to be woven into a huge range of different textures, including both an extra-warm velour robe and a silky, cooling satin robe below. That said, cotton is a popular choice for being breathable and soft. Cotton is also very absorbent which makes a robe made of the material in a spa-like waffle texture or a classic terry bathrobe ideal for right out of the shower. Finally, a little spandex works with almost any other material to add some stretch for more comfortable lounging.

After considering the material, consider which length would best suit your preferences. Also consider if you’d appreciate a robe with pockets for added functionality. Another common option? A hood is an easy way to add extra coziness. These robes are top-sellers on Amazon because they check all of those boxes and more.

1. A Fan-Favorite Comfy & Classic Robe

The Just Love velour robe has earned almost 8,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, and for several good reasons: For one, it’s made from ultra-soft velour, but its shorter length and thick tie closure make for better mobility and an adjustable fit. For another, the subtle chevron patterning in your choice of nine colors combines style with comfort — and the roomy pockets add functionality. Finally, buyers can’t stop raving about the quality and durability, even after countless cycles through the washing machine, all for a reasonable price.

Material: 100% polyester

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

One reviewer wrote: “Cozy, warm, and soft, just the right thickness to keep you comfy and not overheated. I've washed it twice and it's keeping its shape and quality, it's even fluffier after a wash and tumble in a warm dryer :) only problem, my dog wants it for her blanket!”

2. A Soft, Lightweight Robe

For warm weather, hot sleepers, or busy morning routines, there’s this Hanna Nikole robe. Its short design and 95% rayon construction mean that it’s breathable, lightweight, soft, and absorbent, so it’s great for everything from lounging to wearing while you blow-dry your hair. Even the sleeves are designed to be a little bit shorter so they won’t get in the way of whatever you’re doing. It also has pockets and comes in solid colors (like black and navy blue) as well as eye-catching patterns (like leopard print, tie-dye, and florals). Machine washability isn’t specified by the brand, but multiple reviewers report washing it without issues.

Material: 95% rayon and 5% spandex

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

One reviewer wrote: “This robe far exceeded my expectations. First off, it's very soft and SO comfy! It's lightweight so that combined with the softness makes it perfect. [...] And let's not forget the best part.... it has pockets!”

3. A Cozy Plush Fleece Robe With A Hood

Maybe you’re looking for a robe for the cooler months or maybe you just love to curl up in plush, cozy comfort year-round. Either way, this Alexander Del Rossa bathrobe is made from thick flannel fleece and has an oversize hood, so it’s one of the warmest options around. While the waist tie is thick and textured, the robe also has a secondary tie inside so it stays securely wrapped. Finally, the large pockets, ample color and pattern options, and long length have helped it to earn a 4.7-star overall rating after input from thousands of reviewers. It can be washed on the gentle cycle.

Material: 100% polyester

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-4X

One reviewer wrote: “I am cold all the time during the winter, so I have started wearing this around the house over my normal clothes, on the winter days when I just cannot get warm. I will be ordering another one once my size is back in stock. If you buy your normal size, you will end up with a slightly oversized robe, which I personally think is great.”

4. A Stylish Satin Robe For Less Than $25

If you’re looking for a soft and lightweight satin robe, the more than 900 five-star ratings for this one prove that this is a great option. Despite its silky texture (which, according to one reviewer, “feels amazing” on the skin), it still washes easily thanks to being made from durable polyester. While it doesn’t have any pockets, it does have dropped shoulders, a plunging V-neck, a versatile knee-length design, and seven color options to choose from. Finally, despite its reasonable price tag, it’s apparently so nice, some buyers wore it on the morning of their wedding day.

Material: 95% polyester and 5% spandex

Available sizes: 1X-2X — 4X-5X

One reviewer wrote: “This Robe is just like the picture, extremely soft and so elegant, fit perfectly. Will buy other colors.”

5. The Best 100% Cotton Robe

Terry cotton has a plush, towel-like feel, so it’s suitable for wearing right out of the shower. That said, it’s also skin-friendly and breathable, making it great for those with sensitivities and warm for cold-weather use. This Dreams & Co. terry robe is made from pure cotton and has a thick, absorbent texture with a tie belt and roomy front-patch pockets. It also comes in your choice of nine solid colors, and its 53-inch length envelopes you in comfort. Plus, it’s machine washable.

Material: 100% cotton

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “This is exactly what I was looking for and I love it! It is so comfy and I love the texture. This is like being wrapped in a warm, fluffy towel. The size is great and roomy. The color is very vibrant and true to the picture for the teal.”

6. The Best Waffle-Knit Robe

Designed to mimic the robes you’d find at a high-end hotel or spa, the Monarch bathrobe is made using combed loop cotton woven into a waffle texture. As a result, it’s highly absorbent without feeling overly heavy or bulky. The design features belt loops, three-quarter-length sleeves, and an adjustable waist tie. Finally, the patch pockets are definitely big enough for your hands, phone, remote control, or all of the aforementioned at once. It is machine washable, but be careful about drying — some reviewers noted that it can shrink slightly.

Material: 60% cotton and 40% polyester

Available sizes: XX-Large — 4X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE this robe! I went to a spa while on vacation last year and they had robes like this. I searched until I found this one and gave it a chance. So glad I did because it’s perfect! It’s soft and not too heavy. I think it absorbs water fairly well considering how lightweight it is.”

7. A Long Modal Robe In Prints & Solids

Long robes don’t have to be thick and plush. If you want a luxurious, floor-length style without the excess warmth, this long robe is the way to go. The breathable, absorbent modal fabric and three-quarter-length sleeves are suitable for any season, especially since it’s thin enough for layering and absorbent enough for post-shower wear. This one also has pockets and a matching tie closure. Plus, it comes in solid colors as well as stylish patterns like florals and tie-dyes. It’s machine washable but tumble it to dry.

Material: 95% rayon/95% cotton (depending on the pattern) and 5% spandex

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

One reviewer wrote: “Normally wear a size 24. Stretch nice cotton washes and dries with no shrinkage. It's not too hot or cool it's right in between. The sleeves are not long or short they are like a 3/4 sleeve. Must have.”

8. A Short Robe With A 4.5-Star Rating

Due to its cotton-polyester-spandex blend, this short modal robe is everything you’d want your everyday robe to be: breathable, durable, and stretchy. It reaches to the knee and its pockets are big enough to hold the important stuff, while reviewers report that the dual waist ties actually stay put. Plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 1,800 shoppers have weighed in. The color options include solid shades, contrasting hems, and a couple bold patterns. It’s also machine washable.

Material: 60% cotton, 35% polyester, and 5% spandex

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 plus

One reviewer wrote: “I love this robe. I wanted a robe that was comfortable to wear around the house and not too hot or see-through. I am 5"6 326lbs and this fits great. [...] The fabric is soft and slightly stretchy. The pockets are great and easily hold cell phone, baby monitor etc. Color has held up well to washing.”

9. The Best Zip-Closure Robe

Robes are undeniably warm and comfortable — but the tie closure doesn’t always stay put, or they’re just not everyone’s style. Cue the Alexander Del Rossa zip-up robe, which (rather than securing around the waist) has a zipper that spans almost the entire length. As a result, it offers warmth and coverage no matter how much you’re moving around. In addition to the smart design, it also has roomy pockets and a long length. It’s made of thick, plush fleece in your choice of 10 colors and patterns. You can wash it on the gentle cycle. No wonder more than 3,500 customers have given it five stars.

Material: 100% polyester

Available sizes: Small-Medium — 5X-6X

One reviewer wrote: “If you're looking for warm, comfortable, and practical around the house, this thing is awesome. [...] I can wear it over other clothing, plenty of room. Loving having the zipper instead of a belt, this robe does not open up unless you want it to.”