A pullover bra can offer comfort and support in the most effortless package, whether you're WFH or completely off duty. And the best pullover bras have plenty of stretch so they go on and off with ease — no struggles in sight. You’re not likely to find contoured cups or underwires, but you can score pullover bras with removable pads and targeted seams for greater coverage and security. And if you’re worried about this type of bra being relegated to the "boring" section of your drawer, worry not — there are a surprising number of nice-looking options out there.

You might want a soft lounge bra you can wear with cute tops and your favorite sweatshirt. In that case, a pretty lace bralette can peek out of necklines and, if it has an open front and back, you’ll naturally have a little more room to wiggle it on. There’s also a genius bandeau bra on this list with multiway straps that disappear under strapless dresses and one-shouldered tops alike without having to re-hook anything. One longline sports bra below even went viral on social media for being both a fantastic bra and nearly perfect crop top.

Granted, there’s a lot to be said for the classic cotton pullover bra — and, in fact, one of the bestselling bras on Amazon (it's the first pick below) falls under this category. You can wear it to workout or to sleep in, then sling it into the wash with your towels if you so choose — no special care required. A seamless bra is another good standby for easy wear under thinner tops; you'll love the slinky feel and invisible coverage.

No matter what your day has in store, these seven comfortable bras — including a couple really great multipacks — are ideal everyday basics.

1. An Affordable Cotton Bra Set With 29,000 Reviews

A soft tank-style bra with wide straps and a simple elastic band is the equivalent of a classic cotton brief, and just as essential: These bestselling Fruit of the Loom bras, available in convenient multi-packs, have over 29,000 Amazon ratings, earning praise for their reliable comfort, quality, and support. Woven from 95% cotton with just enough spandex, they'll be soft, breathable, and easy to wear for years to come. In lieu of cups, the bra is sewn with a double layer of cotton in front for seamless coverage. "Let me tell you, these bras are an absolute blessing," wrote one shopper. "They support me but do not create uncomfortable pressure points anywhere, and I can easily put them on and take them off." Another reviewer was similarly thrilled: "These are the comfiest lounge bras I've found...They're honestly my daily bra because underwire is the devils invention."

Available colors: 17 (various multi-color 3-pack offerings)

Available sizes: 34 – 50

2. A Sleek Seamless Bralette With Adjustable Straps

A classic pullover bra with adjustable straps is another one to have in your arsenal, and Calvin Klein brings iconic, casual comfort to this go-to style. This lightly padded bra is made from smooth microfiber with nearly 25% spandex and seamless edges for a barely-there feel, while removable cups — and the ability to wear it as a racerback bra — expand the number of options to wear it. "These bras are SO comfortable. The fabric is pleasantly soft, but stretchy enough to enable the bra to be put on/taken off without feeling you’re gonna pull your shoulder out of socket. The cups are removable and shaped like a tear instead of a circle so they don’t give you that fake boob look and sit flush with your chest," one fan praised. "I am planning to rebuy after mine have died. Been wearing them daily for several months and no signs of death anytime soon!"

For a more traditional sporty pullover style, you might want to consider this seamless pullover Bali bra, with wider straps, that's also practically invisible under clothes.

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3. A Supportive Plus-Size Bra That Doesn’t Use Underwires

If you want a comfortable pullover bra but require a little more structure to feel secure, this bestseller is made from a sturdy-yet-silky nylon blend that has a low dose of spandex for just enough stretch to throw on with ease. The material is even moisture-wicking with four-way stretch and sculpted knit panels to gently lift without wires. Fans praised it as being one rung down from a sports bra yet light enough to sleep in. "These are now the most comfortable bras that I own. Most similar bras do not hold my girls as securely as these do yet I don't feel undue pressure or binding," one shopper wrote. "This bra is perfect for after work, when you can't stand your regular bra anymore or for those lazy weekends. I have washed mine a couple of times and the quality is still the same as when I bought it."

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X – 6X

4. A Wildly Popular Longline Sports Bra

The soft cotton-like finish on this TikTok-famous sports bra (with over 21,000 ratings on Amazon) will have you reaching for it even on lounge days. The nylon knit has a little more stretch, with 13% spandex, that's moisture-wicking yet breathable. Although it's spaghetti straps aren't adjustable, you do get removable pads for custom coverage. A longline style nets you a little extra support, and it even doubles as a solid crop top that's not too short. "These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag," one reviewer commented. "The colors are clean and gorgeous, exactly how they look in the photos [...] I really couldn’t be any happier! Can easily be used as workout clothing, or even be dressed up for a night out."

For a similar option in more extended sizes, also consider this cami bralette from HDE.

Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5. This Pretty Lace Bralette You'll Want In A Few Colors

Who says off-duty bras have to be basic? This gorgeous lace bralette pulls over easily in a nylon-spandex blend. It features a plunge front and back which equals more room to throw it on. Par for the course with bralettes: the straps aren't adjustable, but its removable cups offer light shaping. Extra width in the band and shoulders give good support plus a nearly full coverage fit, and those scalloped edges look so pretty peeking out from under a sweater or tee. "Excellent quality, great fit - I couldn't be more pleased. I'm going to buy at least four more in different colors. I mean, for this price, how could you not?" a reviewer raved. It even gets softer with washing, according to fans. It's available in neutral hues and bolder ones, like red and indigo.

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6. A Convertible Bandeau Bra That’s Pretty Genius

This soft convertible bra is the Swiss army knife of your underwear drawer: Wear it as a bandeau, sporty racerback, or one-shouldered bra. The nylon blend has a low dose of spandex — just 4% — but it has four-way stretch so you'll be able to pull it on while still having enough structure and hold to stay in place when you're going strap-free. The foam cups on this bra are stitched in place so they'll never get lost in the wash, and a center seam helps combat the uniboob look. "This is the only bra I wear (if I can help it) I own three of them. One I got three years ago and still wear it...For as many washer dryer cycles it’s been through it’s doing fantastic," one fan remarked. (Another reviewer was going on six years — they really hold up.) "One thing I really love is the strap placement they stay put and don’t move around and I don’t ever have to mess with them while wearing," a shopper raved.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

7. A Multi-Pack Of Everyday Bralettes With Spaghetti Straps

This six-piece set of seamless lounge bras was made for stocking up without having to hunt for multiples of your new favorite. Made in a soft synthetic blend that one reviewer described as "like Tshirt material with flex," these pullover bralettes feel ultra-comfortable and smooth. They come with removable padding and have an easy pull-on style that fans were quick to point out was ideal for lounging around the house. "They provide nice support without having that horrible underwire. They aren't super padded, but padded enough that you don't see anything you don't want to see!" one shopper reported. "They are super comfy as well. The only thing is that they top part is a bit higher than your average bra, so you will see the top of it if you wear any lower-cut shirt. Other than that, I would totally buy these again.