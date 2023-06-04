Retinol has long been hailed as the gold standard in skin care for its ability to speed up skin cell turnover and increase collagen production. But the retinol treatments and creams you use on your face aren’t always suitable for the delicate skin underneath your eyes. “Eye skin is more sensitive and thinner,” dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., explains to Bustle. “Using a cream that is tailor-made for eye anatomy may help to minimize irritation and reactivity,” she adds. Because retinol is such a potent ingredient, the best retinol eye creams feature the vitamin A derivative towards the end of their ingredients lists. According to Dr. Gohara, you’ll also want to look for moisturizing and soothing ingredients in your eye cream, such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and colloidal oatmeal. You can boost your results by looking for eye creams that combine retinol with antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C, too, as Dr. Gohara explains that the former offers soothing benefits and the latter further helps to fade hyperpigmentation and boost collagen production.

The Expert

Dr. Mona Gohara, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut and an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. Dr. Gohara serves as Vice President of the Women’s Dermatologic Society, chairs the Social Media Task Force of The American Academy of Dermatology, and chairs the Media Relations Work Group of The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Shop The Best Retinol Eye Creams

In a hurry? Here are the best retinol eye creams:

1. The Derm’s Pick: Best Soothing Retinol Eye Cream

What We Like:

Contains soothing ingredients

Comes recommended by the expert

Cruelty-free

What We Don’t Like:

Nothing

This eye cream uses microencapsulated retinol, which helps to improve the active ingredient’s stability and also helps to minimize the risk of irritation as it penetrates the skin over a sustained period of time. First Aid Beauty’s Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream also gets Dr. Gohara’s seal of approval because it includes a mix of ingredients that works to moisturize and soothe the skin. “It features colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, and vitamins C and E to help calm and soothe even the most sensitive skin,” she explains, while adding that the allergy-tested and fragrance-free formula would be a good starting point for those who might be wary of retinol eye creams. While it takes continued use (and time) to see the benefits of retinol, this eye cream also includes caffeine and micro-pearl to help instantly depuff and create a brighter, more luminous effect.

Active Ingredients: Retinol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Colloidal Oatmeal, Allantoin, Glycerin, Squalane, Shea Butter, Caffeine, Ceramide, Aloe Vera, Hyaluronic Acid | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

2. Best Retinol Eye Cream Under $20

What We Like:

At under $20, it’s quite cheap for an eye cream

Has a soothing metal tip

What We Don’t Like:

Doesn’t contain many soothing ingredients

Not cruelty-free

For a budget-friendly retinol eye cream, the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment combines retinol with the antioxidants Dr. Gohara loves so much — vitamins C and E — at less than half the price of FAB’s eye cream. Caffeine helps to constrict the blood vessels and temporarily reduce under-eye puffiness, while ingredients like glycerin, apricot kernel oil, and hyaluronic acid provide plenty of moisture. Though this eye cream is fragrance-free and does offer some anti-inflammatory benefits, it’s not the best choice for sensitive skin as it’s missing soothing ingredients.

Active Ingredients: Retinol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Apricot Kernel Oil, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No

3. Best Retinol Eye Cream, According To Amazon

What We Like:

Reasonably priced at less than $25

What We Don’t Like:

Doesn’t contain many soothing ingredients

Not cruelty-free

Another budget-friendly option, RoC’s Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream is an Amazon favorite with more than 15,000 five-star ratings to date. The drugstore staple is backed by clinical studies that show it’s effective at smoothing skin, reducing puffiness, and fading signs of fatigue within 12 weeks of use. Listing retinol as its star ingredient, the cream is also formulated with glycerin and panthenol, making it a solid choice for those whose skin is not particularly sensitive (or who have used retinol in the past with no adverse reactions).

Active Ingredients: Retinol | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Panthenol | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No

4. Best French Pharmacy Retinol Eye Cream

What We Like:

Ophthalmologist-tested

Lightweight, oil-free formula

What We Don’t Like:

Not cruelty-free

Another gradual-release formula, La Roche-Posay’s Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream combines retinol with caffeine, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and the brand’s own soothing thermal spring water from France. A French pharmacy staple, it has more of a gel consistency if thicker creams aren’t your thing, and the formula is oil-free, to boot. While it doesn’t contain an abundance of soothing ingredients, the gradual-release technology makes it gentler for those with sensitive skin (it’s also been dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-approved for sensitive skin and eyes).

Active Ingredients: Retinol | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No

5. Best Retinol Eye Cream With Skin-Plumping Peptides

What We Like:

Includes peptides

Cruelty-free

What We Don’t Like:

Expensive

This one is a bit of a splurge, but if plumping up your skin is your primary concern, Murad’s Renewing Eye Cream works twice as hard as the other eye creams on this list. In addition to Dr. Gohara’s favorite trio of retinol, vitamin C, and vitamin E, the cream includes several peptides, which can signal the skin to increase collagen production. You also get moisturizing and soothing benefits from the lightweight formula, which includes well-known ingredients like glycerin, mango seed butter, and hyaluronic acid, as well as the lesser-known wild yam root extract and clover flower extract to help calm irritation.

Active Ingredients: Retinol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Jojoba Esters, Glycerin, Mango Seed Butter, Wild Yam Root Extract, Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Evening Primrose Oil, Panthenol | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

6. Best Does-It-All Retinol Eye Cream

What We Like:

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

More concentrated formula

Cruelty-free

What We Don’t Like:

Expensive

May be irritating to those with sensitive skin

Technically, this one isn’t an eye cream, but if you prefer to use lightweight products under and around your eyes, consider this multitasking eye serum from Dr. Dennis Gross. In here, encapsulated retinol is combined with two plant-based ingredients, bakuchiol and rambutan, which the brand explains are gentler retinol alternatives that still work to speed up skin cell turnover and increase collagen production. AHAs and BHAs are also included to slough away dead skin cells (retinol isn’t actually an exfoliator, FYI), and ferulic acid serves to provide the skin with protection against sun damage. The serum contains multiple moisturizing and calming ingredients, too, including green tea leaf extract, hyaluronic extract, and centella asiatica extract. It’s definitely a bit of a splurge, but the brand says that one pump of the serum is enough to cover the entire area around both eyes — from your lids and under-eyes to that space between your eyebrows.

Active Ingredients: Retinol, Bakuchiol, Ferulic Acid, Rambutan, Glycolic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Salicylic Acid | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Centella Asiatica Extract, Caffeine, Licorice Root Extract, Panthenol, Pepetides, Glycerin | Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

7. Also Consider: This Eye Cream With A Soothing Retinol Alternative

What We Like:

Gentle enough for sensitive skin

Cruelty-free

What We Don’t Like:

Technically, not a retinol eye cream

If you’ve found that your skin doesn’t tolerate retinol well but you don’t want to give up on its multiple benefits, bakuchiol is a dermatologist-approved alternative. The plant-derived ingredient doesn’t work in exactly the same way as retinol, but it provides similar benefits without the risk of irritation (you’ll just have to be patient, as bakuchiol may take longer to see visible results). Gentle enough to be applied both morning and night, this Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Eye Cream uses bakuchiol to speed up skin cell turnover and improve firmness and elasticity, while a combination of plant-derived ingredients (like watermelon fruit extract, beet root extract, and clover leaf extract) help with everything from moisturizing and brightening to even protecting against sun damage.

Active Ingredients: Bakuchiol, Vitamin E | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Beet Root Extract, Watermelon Fruit Extract, Soybean Oil, Clover Leaf Extract| Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

FAQs

Who Should Use A Retinol Eye Cream?

Because retinol is a weaker version of the prescription-only vitamin A derivatives known as retinoids, it’s typically better tolerated by most skin types. But that doesn’t mean anyone can use it. “Eczema, psoriasis, or any skin type that is easily irritated [should avoid retinol eye creams],” Dr. Gohara shares. She also notes that avoiding heavily fragranced retinol eye creams is key.

How Do You Apply A Retinol Eye Cream?

How you apply your retinol eye cream will also determine how your skin reacts, with Dr. Gohara recommending you reserve the active ingredient for nighttime only (and always use SPF during the day). “Apply less than a pea-sized amount, then moisturize after use,” she says, adding that you should always apply your eye cream on clean skin. “Work up gradually,” she stresses, explaining that you should start by applying your retinol eye cream just one night a week. After the first week, Dr. Gohara says you can increase to two times a week (spacing out your application nights) for two weeks, and continue building on this application method as your skin adjusts to the retinol.

Can Retinol Cause Dry Skin?

You should absolutely pair your retinol eye cream with a moisturizer, but even so, you may still experience signs of retinization, which include redness, dryness, and peeling. But this is generally just an adjustment period (and a good indicator that you’re not yet ready to increase your application frequency). If you’re really struggling, you can try to follow what is referred to as “the sandwich technique,” of applying your moisturizer first, followed by your retinol eye cream and another layer of moisturizer. And, of course, speaking with your dermatologist is always the best bet, as they can help to create a routine tailored to your specific skin needs.

Expert:

