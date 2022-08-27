Whether you’re trying to encourage longer, stronger locks or regrow hair entirely, the best scalp massagers for hair growth might be able to help. With over 2,000 product results on Amazon, though, it’s difficult to know which one to pick. That’s why I got in touch with an award-winning dermatologist to explain the science behind massage-induced hair growth — and to help me narrow down the options.

The Expert

A board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King, MD specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. King is also a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with a degree in biochemistry and received her MD from Columbia University before winning multiple awards in her field.

Do Scalp Massagers For Hair Growth Work?

According to Dr. King, there are two studies indicating that “regular scalp massages may lead to thicker hair” — one in 2016 and another in 2019. During both of these studies, human dermal papilla cells (or the cells at the bottom of hair follicles) were stretched via massage, resulting in growth. “So the idea is that scalp massage increases hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles,” Dr. King wrote in an e-mail to Bustle. “It's also thought that a scalp massage may help dilate blood vessels beneath the skin, thereby encouraging hair growth.”

What To Look For In A Scalp Massager

While Dr. King notes that you could just as easily use your fingertips for scalp massages, the right tool may make it easier and more enjoyable. First, since Dr. King recommends that you “apply light to medium pressure to the scalp, moving in small circles” for “at least 5 minutes at a time, at least twice per day,” the scalp massager should be comfortable, lightweight, and convenient to use. (Some reviewers may also prefer a waterproof design, so they can implement it into their daily routine while showering.)

Second, the bristles or “fingers” should effectively stretch the hair follicles, and Dr. King writes that “rubber massagers [tend to] create the most stretching.” While Amazon also carries electric scalp massagers with high reviews, Dr. King notes that the performed studies showed positive results for “stretching, not vibration per se” — so if you opt for a vibrating option, be sure that it effectively stretches the scalp, too. Of course, everyone’s results will be different and it’s always a good idea to talk to a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

Shop The Best Scalp Massagers

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for scalp massagers.

1. The Overall Best Scalp Massager

Pros:

Over 100,000 Amazon reviews to back it up

Less than $10

Ergonomic, waterproof, and available in lots of colors

Cons:

It caused knots for a few reviewers

The HEETA scalp care massager is one of those cult-favorite Amazon items that people seemingly can’t get enough of. Currently, it has over 122,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars. Its waterproof design means that you can easily use it in the shower for a more thorough shampooing while you massage. Plus, its handheld, ergonomic shape and rubber-like silicone fingers also help it encourage new growth. Finally, it comes in just about any color you could want and it has a string hole for hanging.

One reviewer wrote: “At the beginning I didn’t think that by only using this my hair would grow; however after three months of using it, my hair has grown at least 3 inches and certain thin areas I’ve filled up. I highly recommend this.”

Materials: plastic body and silicone fingers | Waterproof: yes | Available colors: black/purple, green, purple, pink, rose red, sea blue, sky gray, black/turquoise, yellow

2. The Best Value

Pros:

Two for the price of one

Over 50,000 reviews

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it’s not the most durable

Maybe you want one for your home and one for on-the-go use — or maybe you’re anticipating your roommate, partner, or kids stealing your scalp massager (because according to reviewers, that happens often). Either way, this two-pack of scalp massagers is a great value. Even though the pair costs less than $10, they’re still ergonomic, waterproof, handheld, and made with silicone fingers. That way, they effectively boost circulation and stretch hair follicles.

One reviewer wrote: “This product is genius. I’ve always suffered from dry scalp and product build up and the only time my scalp ever used to get the true attention it needed was at hair appointments. Once I ordered this omg my scalp is in love my hair is growing [...] Not to mention it feels soooo good!”

Materials: plastic body and silicone fingers | Waterproof: yes | Available colors: green and purple, black/blue and black/gray, black/green and black/purple, black/purple and black/blue, black and black, blue and pink

3. The Best Electric Scalp Massager For Hair Growth

Pros:

Rotates its silicone nodes to mimic human fingers

USB-rechargeable with a battery life of up to eight hours

Waterproof with four pattern modes

Cons:

More expensive

As previously discussed, vibrations alone haven’t been scientifically proven to boost hair growth — stretching of the hair follicles was. But unlike most electric scalp massagers out there, this one has four silicone nodes (each with 21 smaller nodes) that rotate in four distinct patterns in order to emulate human fingers. As a result, it’s the lowest-effort option when it comes to stimulating hair follicles. It is USB-rechargeable on the included base for up to eight hours of use, and since it’s waterproof, you can even use it in the shower.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm a hairdresser and I believe that scalp massage and blood flow provided by scalp massage are incredibly important to hair growth. I decided to try this massager as it also had the option to use in the shower. So far I've been so happy with it that I've had an additional three or four clients and buy it for their own use. Truly am happy with this massager and the warranty that comes with it.”

Materials: plastic body and silicone fingers/button | Waterproof: yes | Available colors: black, blue, white

4. The Best Scalp-Massaging Detangling Brush

Pros:

Detangles as well as massages

Has over 65,000 reviews

Works on any hair type, wet or dry

Cons:

Bristles aren’t rubber

If you’re looking for an easier way to implement scalp massages into your daily routine, the right brush may be able to help. The Crave detangling brush uses cone-shaped bristles to gently separate knots in hair, wet or dry — that way, you’re not damaging or pulling out the hair you do have — but the bristles’ soft, flexible plastic texture is also pleasant for light scalp massages. No wonder it has more than 65,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Just keep in mind that they’re not made from the dermatologist-recommended rubber bristles.

One reviewer wrote: “Like a massage for my scalp. Don’t see any hairs in my brush, which is something because I have spiral curls. This is the first brush that has ever been able to brush my curls and not rip or pull my hair.”

Materials: plastic | Waterproof: no (but can be used on wet hair) | Available colors: black, blue, coral, pink, purple, turquoise

Expert:

Hadley King, MD, board-certified dermatologist

Studies Referenced:

English, R. S., Jr, & Barazesh, J. M. (2019). Self-Assessments of Standardized Scalp Massages for Androgenic Alopecia: Survey Results. Dermatology and therapy, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30671883/

Koyama, T., Kobayashi, K., Hama, T., Murakami, K., & Ogawa, R. (2016). Standardized Scalp Massage Results in Increased Hair Thickness by Inducing Stretching Forces to Dermal Papilla Cells in the Subcutaneous Tissue, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4740347/