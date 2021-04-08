If you’re in the market for sheer black tights, there are a few things to keep in mind before you click “Buy Now.” The best sheer black tights are typically constructed from a durable and stretchy blend of spandex, nylon, and/or elastic, and the sheerness of a pair of tights is typically measured by denier, which refers to the weight of the yarn used. Typically, sheer tights have a denier rating of 40 or less, and any pair of tights over 40 denier is considered opaque. While most black sheer tights start at around 15 denier, popular options can also be found as low as 10 denier.

While tights might seem simple at first glance, they can actually have some noteworthy features. As you shop, take a look at the seams around the waist and toe: Some tights are built with seams that lay flat and smooth, leaving minimal markings against the skin. Other sheer black tights have additional back seams, which lends them a more retro look.

Control tops can add more support around your stomach, hip, and thigh areas, and reinforced toes can offer extra comfort and longevity (a great choice if your tights tend to rip or get holes in the toes over time). Footed tights are the most common, but footless sheer black tights are also available. By and large, tights are best cared for by hand-washing — although it’s possible to find machine-washable pairs if you absolutely hate washing clothes by hand.

1. The Best Overall Sheer Black Tights

These sheer Calvin Klein tights feature a control top for added support around the waist and hips, plus seams that lay flat against your skin (but they don’t have seams in the back). Reviewers love how comfortable and soft they are, with one fan writing, “Very nice, sheer, and soft.” Some reviewers have reported that these tights run small, so consider sizing up for a more comfortable fit. They aren’t machine-washable, but they are available in a range of eight colors, including shades called “almost black” and “black.”

Promising Amazon review: “This is my first time to use this hose and I am pleasantly surprised and impressed with the comfortable fit at the hips and waist. The hose is holding up nicely with repeated use.”

Denier: 15 | Material: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Available sizes: A, B, C, D

2. The Best Budget Sheer Tights

At under $10, these wallet-friendly Hanes tights are a fan favorite on Amazon. In addition to the built-in control top, they feature a reinforced toe to prevent ripping along the toe seam. One reviewer described, “The price is reasonable and they are comfortable and durable. What more can you ask for!” When it comes time to clean the tights, the manufacturer recommends hand-washing. They come in a variety of colors and also in packs of two or six.

Promising Amazon review: “Five Stars [...] Perfect fit and a nice sheer black color.”

Denier: 15 | Material: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Available sizes: A-B, C-D, E-F, G-H, I-J

3. A Budget Pair In A Wide Range Of Sizes

With five sizes to choose from, these sheer Silkies tights offer durability and comfort, including a built-in control top. While the manufacturer does not list the denier, it refers to this style as “day sheer.” And one reviewer described them as “silky sheer.” They come in black, as well as lighter shades like taupe and beige.

Like the Hanes tights above, this pair has an excellent price point — but without a denier rating from the manufacturer, it’s hard to know just how sheer they are. That’s a potential trade-off if you’re looking for a very specific amount of sheerness in your tights.

Promising Amazon review: “Silkies exceeded my expectations & is well worth the money. It fits very well, is comfortable & durable. I will definitely continue buying Silkies and recommend them to everyone.”

Denier: Not listed by manufacturer | Material: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

4. The Best Sheer Black Tights Without A Control Top

Don’t like a control top on your tights? This version of Hanes tights doesn’t have it! Amazon reviewers describe the tights as quite comfortable overall, and indicate that they’re easy to get on and off. Plus, they’re soft to the touch.

While the manufacturer does not list the denier, it refers to this style as “silky sheer.” Choose from a variety of different colors — including two black shades called “barely black” and “jet” — and multi-packs as well.

This pick is hand wash only.

Promising Amazon review: “These pantyhose are so comfortable. They are long-wearing, sheer, and fit perfectly. No bagging. No tightness. Forget control-top and enjoy wearing these non-control pantyhose.”

Denier: Not listed by manufacturer | Material: Nylon, spandex | Available sizes: A-B, C-D, E-F

5. The Best Footless Sheer Black Tights

These footless sheer black tights have a capri-style silhouette with seams that are designed to lay flat against the skin to prevent irritation and indentations. They also feature a control top, snug waistband, and an ultra-tight fit. As a result, both reviewers, as well as the manufacturer, recommend sizing up. They’re also available in a lighter Honey hue.

Promising Amazon review: “I was pleasantly surprised as to how nicely these hosiery fit. I will be purchasing more”

Denier: 12 | Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

6. The Best Super-Sheer Black Tights

Clocking in at just 10 denier, these Wolford tights are the sheerest pair on this list. While the control top offers support along the stomach and hip, the double-entwined elastane is stretchy enough to move with you (as opposed to constrain you), and the soft waistband amps up the comfort factor. The toes are reinforced for extra durability, too.

Promising Amazon review: “These are well worth the cost. I've had pairs that last at least 2 years. They feel great and retain their stretch. Highly recommend.”

Denier: 10 | Material: 81% nylon, 19% elastane | Available sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

7. The Best Barely Sheer Black Tights

These Hue black tights are just under the 40-denier opaqueness threshold. One reviewer referred to the tights as “semi-sheer,” while another wrote that they’re “right in between sheer and opaque.” Like most of the sheer black tights on this list, these offer a built-in control top. According to the manufacturer, the tights are engineered to stay in place — and reviewers agree that they don’t fall down or tear as you wear them. However, they must be washed by hand.

Promising Amazon review: “These are my favorite sheer tights. [...] Fits well, sheer, lightweight, good control top, comfortable.”

Denier: 32 | Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex | Available sizes: 1, 2, 3

8. The Best Sheer Black Tights With A Back Seam

Berkshire’s sheer tights feature a vintage-inspired back seam design and a control top. Plus, if this is the look for you, reviewers have raved about the comfort, stylishness, and durability of these tights. One customer provided some context: “These are the only sheer tights I’ve found that don’t tear! [...] The seam up the back of the leg is super cute too!” Since these tights are very thin and don’t have a reinforced toe, however, you may want to be extra careful to be gentle as you pull them on.

Promising Amazon review: “I’ve wore five times already and no snags!! Literally the best pair of tights. [...] I also love how high they come up, it makes it so they don’t roll at the waist.”

Denier: 20 | Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Sizes available: 1-2, 3-4, 2 Plus, 1X-2X, 3X-4X