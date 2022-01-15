Personally, I’m of the belief that bras should always be optional no matter your outfit, but if you’re the type of person who prefers some support alongside your braless lifestyle, you can have your cake and eat it too. Cue the best shirts you don’t have to wear a bra with. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and designs, but they have some things in common: These all provide support, structure, and/or camouflaging while remaining comfortable and stylish.

One of the most tried-and-true options here is a top with a built-in bra. While this is a pretty common feature in camisoles and spaghetti-strap tanks, there are also brands that put padding or other support into their T-shirts and blouses. You can find a few of those below.

You can also choose a top that skips the built-in bra but is structured in other ways: seams, thicker fabric, and compression-stretch material can all help you feel more supported in the chest area. Finally, you can camouflage; these tops don’t provide much in the way of structure, but their darker colors, looser fit, busy patterns, and layered ruffles might make you feel more confident when going braless.

All of these shirts fit into at least one of the above three categories so you can skip the bra with confidence and support, and they’ve got the reviews to back them up.

1. This Best-Selling Padded Tank

A bra, a workout top, a tank when tucked into high-waisted bottoms — this best-selling Lemedy top is super versatile because of its built-in support pads. It also has a thick, double-layer compression material that wicks away sweat and stays put during movement. You can get it in just about any solid color you could want, so it’s no wonder it has over 45,000 reviews on Amazon.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “The BEST basic tank! I have this in 3 colors (white, black, and a salmon/pink) and I’m reordering the white because I wear it so much! [...] The built in bra and pads are great so you can just throw this on with a [pair] of jeans, shorts or leggings for the warmer weather and go! I also wear it for working out and it keeps everything in place.”

2. This T-Shirt With A Built-In Bra

Made from soft, stretchy modal fabric, this T-shirt is super comfortable, but it’s also really functional thanks to its shelf bra with built-in pads. That way, you can just throw it on and head out the door — or wear it around the house while working out, cleaning, or lounging. It comes in your choice of eight colors, all with capped sleeves and a scoop neck.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Love the idea of the shirt. I’m one to take my bra off as soon as I get home from work, but with unexpected company not so great. This shirt is perfect.”

3. This Flowy Tunic With Built-In Support

It’s as comfortable as your favorite pajama top, but this swingy blouse still elevates your outfit with its lace trim and scoop neck. You can get it with or without sleeves, and both styles have built-in support. According to many reviewers, the permanent padding is even thick enough for larger chests.

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Really great when you want a comfy top in summer and NOT wear an extra bra. This is padded and has a loose elastic band to hold the pads down (not ride up). My fav part is the flowy bottom.”

4. A 2-In-1 Strappy Tank

This icyzone workout tank has a built-in sports bra you can see, but unlike most other exposed bras, this one is stylish and eye-catching: The back opens to reveal a strappy, criss-cross design that complements the flowy tank, and you can get it in eight different colors. It also has flat-lock stitching to reduce chafing and keeps you cool with its moisture-wicking material.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “The material is very soft and the built-in bra is very supportive. I definitely want another one of these shirts.”

5. This Halter Bodysuit That’s Surprisingly Supportive

While it doesn’t have any built-in padding, reviewers wrote that this bodysuit is “thick and non-see-through,” not to mention “tight enough that no bra is needed.” It comes in a huge range of colors, including darker shades that are significantly more opaque, and the halter neckline can be dressed up or down. Since it’s a bodysuit, it always stays tucked in, but the crotch has snaps to make going to the bathroom much easier.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “This is the best purchase I have ever made off of Amazon! I have E-F size [...] and I have never felt so comfortable and supported [without] wearing a bra. The material is so comfortable and soft.”

6. A Lace Peplum Top With Some Structure

The mesh back and shoulders are open, so i could be tricky to wear with a bra, anyway. Luckily, this lace peplum top is lined in the front with a sturdy material that has made multiple reviewers confident in going braless. All of the available colors have short sleeves, a high illusion neckline, and a looser fit that tapers out at the waist.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “This top is very comfy and pretty. It's sturdy enough that I could get away with wearing no bra, but my navy bra also looks good under it. The unlined parts did not feel too revealing.”

7. This Workout Crop With Removable Pads

Most reviewers have opted to wear this workout crop during — you guessed it — workouts, since it’s stretchy, chafe-resistant, moisture-wicking, and has a built-in bra (with removable pads) for support. It’s more stylish than most due to its cropped silhouette and open cut in the front. That said, you could just as easily wear it while sleeping, lounging, or running errands. Some have even incorporated it into their going-out wardrobe. However, a few reviewers recommend sizing up.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great top it fits just right. It fits secure and is great for when I workout.”

8. This Blouse With A Zipper Neckline

Darker colors and patterns have a camouflaging effect when you’re going braless, which is why this chiffon blouse is a good pick for this category. It’s also got a looser silhouette with an adjustable zipper in the front, so you can customize your neckline. Tuck it into pants or a skirt or let the curved hem out for a flowy effect. It comes in multiple prints and solid colors as well.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “The top is comfortable and lightweight...but not see-through so you won't need to wear a camisole underneath. That's a BIG bonus these days considering most tops these days are so sheer.”

9. A Best-Selling Flannel That’s Thick & Loose

This button-down flannel is way thicker than many others out there — so much so that it’s halfway between a shirt and a jacket. According to many reviewers, that makes it warm, cozy, and opaque, not to mention great for a no-bra day. You can get it in a huge range of plaid colors, with or without chest pockets, but all of them have functional buttons and rollable sleeves.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Was super impressed with the quality and comfort of this. I wear it constantly! Fits true to size.”

10. This Bodysuit With Built-In Compression

Looking for a bodysuit that’s stylish, versatile, and provides a little support without any kind of bra? This one checks every box. It has a sheer mesh back and long sleeves with a higher neckline, but the compression effect in the front eliminates the need for any additional chest support. Finally, the crotch has a hook-and-eye closure so it won’t pop open while you’re on the move. The only drawback might be that it only comes in one color, black.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I sized for my bust (34 DDD) and this thing is perfect. If I could put the take my money meme I would because I don’t even have to wear a bra with this which NEVER happens for me. I’ll definitely buy some more of these.”

11. A Peplum Blouse With Structural Seams

Due to its vertical seams and thicker polyester-spandex material, this peplum blouse has significantly more structure than your average top. It also has wide straps and a higher sweetheart neckline, all of which make it ideal for support while living the no-bra life. You can get it in tons of different colors and designs (and the thin belt is included), but according to reviewers, even the lighter shades and simpler patterns are totally opaque.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I get compliments on this top when I wear it and I feel good in it. I like the neckline as I have ample chest and nearly everything shows too much (this is perfectly modest). I will probably purchase more in other colors.”

12. This Thermal Shirt With A Built-In Bra

This long-sleeve T-shirt is about as versatile as they come: The cotton-spandex material is soft enough for sleeping and breathable enough for working out, while the scoop neck and long sleeves are easy to dress up or down. But the best part? It has a shelf bra with wire-free pads built in, so you can just throw it on and get started with your day. Get it in more than a dozen shades, as well as a few turtleneck options with a built-in.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Super comfy and the best part is that the built-in bra wasn't very padded. I was able to wear it to sleep and nurse my baby and I would actually forget I have it on during the day. Aside from that functional and super comfy, it provides good support.”

13. This Flowy Tube Top With An Adjustable Tie

When opting to skip the bra, layering can be your best friend. This tube top does all the hard work for you with its tiered, ruffled design over the chest. Even though it’s made from flowy chiffon, the opaque layers and elasticized edges are great for camouflaging, though it might not be the most supportive. It also has a tie in the front so you can customize the waist despite the looser silhouette. Choose your favorite out of over 15 colors.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “The ruffle at the bust means no bra necessary. [...] It would make a great vacation shirt that you could dress up or down. The picture doesn’t do justice.

14. A Cotton Swing Tank With A Padded Shelf Bra

The 100% cotton material of this padded flowy tank is soft and skin-friendly. Plus, the straps are adjustable so you can customize the fit. The color options range from black to bright red. And, last but definitely not least, there are pads built right into the camisole-style shelf bra. It’s really no wonder reviewers wear this for everything from “lounging around the house” and “walking to the mailbox” to “a night out.”

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I am a hard to fit plus size because I wear a 3x but have a small cup size. This top is perfect I hope the quality stays like it is. Very soft and breathable fabric for hot summers. The bra is great actual cups and not just a shelf.”

15. This Knit Top With A Wrap Design

Its ribbed-knit, sweater-like fabric offers some structure. That said, because this off-the-shoulder blouse also has a folded, asymmetrical neck that crisscrosses over the chest, it offers additional support and camouflaging should you decide not to wear a bra. It comes in long-sleeve options as well as short, and it’s fitted, so you can tuck it into your bottoms if you want. Choose from more than 20 colors and patterns, including some striped styles.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “Love this top, [fits] tight and stretches, good for tucking in high waisted pants, top [fits] tight enough that I don’t need to wear a bra with it.”