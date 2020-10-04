Taking extra precautions with your feet when you're using a public shower is necessary if you want to avoid coming in contact with fungal infections or bacteria. But what sets the best shower sandals apart from the rest is that not only do they have quick-drying synthetic materials, they also have non-slip soles and a supportive footbed so that you can stay steady on your feet even on the slickest of surfaces. And while they are meant to fill a particular need, many of the sandals below are so comfy and stylish that they can also double as reliable options for beach vacations or other casual outings.

A majority of the water sandals you'll come across as you shop will be made of durable synthetic materials that will feel like cushy foam or rubber. From there, you'll find a few key differences in the details of the footbeds. If you're looking for more than just the standard smooth surface, you can get a pair with tiny massaging nubs, which not only soothe achy feet but also can help provide extra grip for wet skin. Likewise, small drainage holes can also lend protection by keeping water circulating out, thus your foot drier and bacteria and fungus less likely to thrive. No matter which style you go with, a sole with extra traction will ensure you stay grounded on damp floors.

Of course, the upper style you choose should also give you the proper fit. For the most "barely there" feel — grab a pair of flip flops with a flexible thong strap. Slides, on the other hand, may feature adjustable straps or buckles, which is a huge bonus for those with hard-to-fit narrow or wide feet.

Finally, you don't have to choose between comfort and style, as the best shower shoes come in a variety of cool designs and colors to match your taste. In fact, I've also included one pick that may surprise you — a fashionable, yet still very practical, clog.

1. These Classic Slides With Cushioned Support

With more than 6,500 positive Amazon reviews, these Adidas Adilette slides are a major crowd-pleaser thanks to their stellar comfort. Though they do have a one-piece construction without an adjustable strap, they do boast arch support, as well as the brand's token "Cloudfoam" (like memory foam) footbed with a 0.5-inch platform. The single-bandage upper is durable, yet soft and keeps feet from sliding out onto wet floors As a bonus, many also mention how well these work for wide feet even though they don't come in official "wide" sizes. The shoes have textured traction on the soles to prevent falls and are lightweight and quick-drying. Bonus: If the black-and-white stripe isn't for you, you can also get these in a number of cute colors, including pastel blue, mint, and pink.

Rave review: "These are the most comfortable shower shoes/sandals I have ever worn. The thick sole fits your feet great. Will never use slippers or any other shower shoes again. Highly recommend."

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5-11

2. A Pair Of Reliable Flip Flops For The Shower & Beyond

Made with the brand's proprietary "Croslite" foam material, the Crocs flip flops are lightweight and flexible, yet also provide support for your feet. The upper soles have massage-pod footbeds that not only feel great but also help keep feet from sliding around when wet. The lower soles have tracking to minimize slips and the toe straps are made soft TPU that won't hurt your feet. The quick-drying shoes are also so weightless that one reviewer compared them to "walking barefoot."

One reviewer's praise: "These are by FAR the most comfortable sandals i have ever put my foot in!!!! I got them because I wanted something neutral and durable and waterproof for the campground showers. These fit snug, are comfortable even for a long walk, and only weigh a couple of ounces so they are soooo light. I couldn't be happier."

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4-11

3. An Affordable Slide With Clever Drainage Holes

The drainage holes in these shower slides keep water from pooling at your feet, thus lowering the chance that bacteria and fungus will also be given an opportunity to thrive. The holes also help the EVA slides dry in a snap. The footbed features a bumpy, convex design that gives toes and heels a nice massage as you walk. The soft, flexible material will feel good on tired feet, while the anti-slip sole will keep them grounded in wet bathrooms. Reviewers do mention that these are more narrow than many similar styles, so you may want to size up if your feet are on the wider side.

One reviewer's praise: "I use these everyday to shower at the gym and they are perfect! Very grippy and I've never slipped in the slightest. They also dry very quickly and are completely dry by the time I get dressed after showering."

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6.5-13

4. These On-Trend Sandals That Come In A Ton Of Colors And Prints

With their two adjustable straps, these shower sandals could pass as Birkenstocks only they cost much less. The shoes' padded and contoured comfort footbed will mold to the shape of your foot and is made with soft, flexible EVA foam. The sandal also has a raised arch and a non-slip sole. They're also extremely lightweight, according to reviewers, and quick-drying. And they're available in a ton of colors and patterns, making them perfect to wear outside of the shower as well.

One reviewer's praise: "I love them! I bought these for a trip to Mexico which would involve playtime at a nearby river and showering in a shared shower (don’t want to walk around bare feet in those!) they worked great for these and more! I also found myself wearing them around town because they were so cute, lightweight and comfortable. And they’re so easy to clean afterward. Definitely recommend!"

Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 6-10

5. A Pair Of Adjustable Slides With A Massaging Foot Bed

Another popular pick from Adidas these Adissage slides come with a slightly higher price tag, but you'll two key added benefits. The first is an extra "soft and cushiony" adjustable velcro strap that makes it easy for you to get your proper fit (a perk for those with wide feet). And the second is EVA nubs on the footbed that massage feet as you walk (just note that several reviewers pointed out that the nubs may feel a little stiff at first, but do soften with each use). Rounding out the highlights is a slip-resistant sole, "Cloudfoam" cushioning on the midsoles, and a quick-dry synthetic material.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3-12 (UK sizes)

One reviewer's praise: "The slides are non-slip. I wear them at the pool, shower, and when I am using the self serve car wash. So nice to have good, non slip footing around water. I find the food bed comfortable, but if you have sensitive feet it may take a couple wearings to adjust."

6. And A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Clogs

Though not technically "sandals," these iconic Crocs clogs are actually amazing shower shoes— and they have a 4.8-star rating across nearly 100, 000 reviews to prove just how worthy they are. They are made with "Croslite" foam, the brand’s signature material for comfort, and have plenty of ventilation holes to add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly. They're roomy in the toe and won't rub your skin, but also have pivoting heel straps to ensure a secure fit. The traction outsole will help keep you steady on wet, tile floors. In addition to being quick-drying, durable, and light, reviewers overwhelmingly find these clogs to be incredibly comfortable, with one writing "my feet are in heaven."

Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 4-19

One reviewer's praise: "These shoes were so comfortable I put them on, went to bed with them on, showered with them on, and have yet to take them off. They’re so comfortable , they’re a part of my very existence now. Thank you!"