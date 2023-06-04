Christian Dior and Balenciaga sock sneakers took the world by storm a few years ago for their sleek silhouettes and ultra-comfy designs. But these days, you don’t have to pay a luxury price to get the look. Stylish, lightweight, and ultra-cushioned, the best sock sneakers are appropriate for a range of activities, from jogging to errands — and you can find some great styles on Amazon, starting at around $30.

How To Shop For Sock Sneakers

All sock sneakers will have soft uppers usually made from lightweight, breathable textiles that conform to shape of your foot, but where they differentiate is in the details. If you love the OG designer style, look for a sleek, ankle-height shaft in classic black with a chunky lug sole in contrasting white, or go bold with a unique honeycomb sole and an eye-catching, Day-Glo bright shade. Logo-stamped straps add a textural element to this otherwise sleek style, as do subtle perforations in the uppers (which happen to aid with airflow, as well). And although the slip-on style of most sock sneakers are what many love about this style, some do have laces if you like being able to adjust the fit.

Next, consider details that can enhance your sneaker-sporting experience. For example, workouts and long walks likely call for features like bouncy memory foam insoles, shock-absorbing properties, or substantial arch support. Other notable features to consider are rear pull tabs, which make these often laceless shoes easy to slip on and off. On the other hand, padded ankle collars add an extra bit of plush comfort that help prevent blisters and chafing, particularly if you choose to go sans socks.

From shock-absorbing running shoes to on-trend fashion sneakers, there’s something for everyone on this list of the best sock sneakers around.

1 Some Designer-Inspired Ankle-Height Sock Sneakers WXQ Knit Upper Fashion Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Featuring ankle-height knit uppers that are perforated for extra breathability and a convenient pull tab, these sock sneakers are reminiscent of the Balenciaga shoes that helped start the trend; one shoppers even wrote, “Very on trend at the moment and obviously on a fraction of the price of the Balenciaga version.” While these are *technically* fashion sneakers, they are comfortable enough for a day spent walking around town since they have flexible, lightweight soles with ventilation to help minimize sweat and keep your feet dry, as well as a some padding that several reviewers note adds just enough support. Helpful review: “After wearing them almost daily for over a year, i can say confidently that these were the best pair i have bought in a while. I used to wear them to just run errands, but now with my new job i wear them everyday to work.They're super light and comfortable.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 34

2 A Pair Of Wildly Popular Sock Sneakers With Extra Cushioning Slow Man Sock Sneakers Amazon $38 See On Amazon Made from a water-resistant mesh fabric that’s both stretchy and breathable, these sock sneakers have a ribbed collar and texturized uppers that resemble real crew socks. Garnering an impressive 56,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these ultra-popular kicks are equipped with air cushion technology (peep the bubble on the heel) for lightweight comfort, and the platform soles offer arch support (and give you just about an extra inch, to boot). The wide toe box allows for plenty of wiggle room for your toes. Helpful review: “Have bought several pairs of these ~ reliable fit, support, a spring in my step. Perfect for travel, too!” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 27

3 These Cult-Favorite Adidas Sock Sneakers adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon Boasting over 13,700 five-star ratings, these slip-on sock sneakers from adidas are designed for running, but their sleek aesthetic is stylish enough to wear day-to-day. With lightweight textile uppers, these shoes are equipped with the brand’s Cloudfoam insoles, a lightweight midsole cushioning that creates all-day comfort. Criss-cross elastic straps emblazoned with the brand logo help create a snug, stable fit. Helpful review: “These sneakers are so light & super cute on. I especially like the pull-on tabs on the back, it makes it easy to slip on. I can't tell you how many compliments I get when I wear them out!” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 45

4 A Pair Of Perforated Sock Sneakers With Memory Foam Insoles TIOSEBON Casual Mesh Slip On Shoes Amazon $43 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers are ideal for long days on your feet, since they have perforated uppers for air flow and a snug yet comfortable elastic ankle with a convenient pull tab that makes them easy to slip on and off. With substantial arch support and bouncy memory foam soles, lots of reviewers note that they feel “super light & airy.” The flexible fabric offers plenty of give for a fit that won’t constrain your toes, but they’re also available in wide sizes if you’re looking for extra space. Helpful review: “This is the most comfortable shoe I’ve purchased in a long time. It fits great. I purchased it for walking laps and it provides great support and is so comfortable” Sizes: 5 — 13 (available in wide) | Colors: 35

5 A Pair Of Sleek Sock Sneakers With Adjustable Bungee Laces konhill Casual Slip On Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon With flexible knit uppers and an equally flexible sole, these ultra-comfy sock sneakers have a lightweight construction with cushioned insoles. A stretchy yet snug fit around the ankle makes for a stable fit, but these also have bungee-style laces that you can pull tighter for more security. And they’re available in some pretty colors, from blush (pictured) to deep violet and sky blue. Helpful review: “Wow seriously I didn’t think so but, Cuter in person! Not just cute but INCREDIBLY comfortable! For work, fitness, or just some fun I HIGHLY recommend! You can easily dress them upOr dress them down!” Sizes: 5 — 13 (available in wide) | Colors: 21

6 Some Shock-Absorbing Running Sock Sneakers SDolphin Memory Foam Running Shoes Amazon $48 See On Amazon These flexible sock sneakers are ideal for exercise, from running to weight training. They’re made from lightweight, breathable mesh uppers and have padding behind the ankle to minimize chafing, plus memory foam cushioning and a touch of arch support. One review noted, that even after rigorous workouts “your feet don't hurt when you take them off.” While these do have adjustable laces, reviewers note that you can still slip them on and off without having to untie them. Helpful review: “These shoes are SO comfy!! I’m very glad I chose these over the name brand ones that were over half the price. They are super stylish and I’ve went on a handful of runs with them so far and they’ve held up nicely. There is great support and my knees weren’t hurting from the impact of running like they did with my previous worn out shoes. I’m normally a size 6 so got that size and the shoes feel ever so slightly roomy, but tightening the laces up remediates pretty much all the looseness.” Sizes: 6 — 12.5 | Colors: 28

7 These Skechers Sock Sneakers With Cooling Cushioning Skechers Ultra Flex Statements Sneaker Amazon $66 See On Amazon Sketchers are known for comfort, and these low-top sock sneakers are no different. They have a cooling memory foam footbed, making them a particularly comfortable choice for sweaty feet, or for going sockless. Plus, they have decorative laces for that classic sneaker look — just note that they’re not functional laces. Helpful review: “These shoes fit like a glove! They are stretchy, have good arch support and are lightweight [...] Even though they are easy to slip on and off, the material bounces back to hold the shoes in place so they never feel like they're falling off.” Sizes: 5 — 13 (available in wide) | Colors: 3