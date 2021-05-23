Whether you wear athletic shoes, slip-ons, high-tops, or hybrid loafers, the best socks for sneakers help to keep your feet comfortable and dry. Most sneaker-friendly socks will cut off at the ankle or below in order to remain predominantly hidden under your shoe. That said, the best fit for your needs will also be the correct thickness, design, and material, all of which go hand in hand.

Yes, you’ll be wearing your socks with sneakers, but what kind specifically? Answering this question first will help you to narrow down your options. For example, the best socks for running are thicker to cushion the impact and more moisture-wicking to handle sweat, while the best socks for casual slip-ons tend to be thinner and lower-cut.

You should also consider the material as you shop. All of the most common fabrics come with their own benefits, but as a general overview: Cotton is skin-friendly and breathable; bamboo is quick-drying and resists odors and bacteria; polyester is affordable and durable; wool is especially warm; and elastane (or spandex) helps your sock to fit securely and move with you.

According to both real reviewers and the aforementioned criteria, these are the best socks to wear alongside all kinds of sneakers.

1. The Best Budget Socks For Sneakers

If you’re the type of person who’s looking for a good deal, Hanes low-cut socks are the way to go. This pack of 10 pairs is largely made from cotton for comfort, breathability, and durability, but it also contains spandex for a form-fitting stretch. The socks’ ankle-height design works with sneakers of all kinds, while their thicker bottoms help to cushion your feet as you walk — all for roughly $1 a pair. They’re available in white and black.

Material: 69% cotton, 28% polyester, 1% natural latex rubber, 1% spandex, 1% other fiber

Available sizes: 5-9 — 8-12

One reviewer wrote: “I wear size 8 1/2 sneakers and these are a perfect fit. They’re surprisingly soft, they’re comfortably snug and the price is right. I’d buy them again.”

2. The Best Socks For Running

With more than 20,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, it’s hard to ignore these CelerSport ankle socks — especially if you’re using them for running, sports, or working out. Their combed-cotton construction means they’re great for wicking sweat and optimizing airflow, while their extra-thick padding absorbs shock and their reinforced toe resists wear. Each sock also contains a compression band around the arch to support your feet while you move and a padded tab on the heel to prevent chafing. Snag them in four color options, including the black and gray combo pack shown above.

Material: 88.3% cotton, 10.7% polyester, 1% spandex

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “The heel tab is great - nicely padded to keep my hiking and running shoes from rubbing and blistering above my heel at my Achilles’ tendon area like every other no-show sock I’ve bought. I’m probably going to order another pack and chuck my older socks.”

3. These Comfortable Socks For All-Day Wear

For those who are on their feet all day long, there are these Saucony performance socks. They’re a best-seller in their category because they incorporate several features to reduce foot fatigue, namely: mesh fabric for breathability, cushioning for comfort, arch support for compression, special seams to prevent chafing, and a padded tab to protect your heel. They’re also available in tons of cool colors, and everyone from nurses to owners of cleaning companies have attested that when you’re on your feet all day, these socks stay dry, comfortable, and supportive.

Material: 98% polyester, 2% spandex

Available sizes: 5-7 — 10-13

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for comfort and cushion and these provide both. I’m a nurse and wore them today. I was on my feet all day, seeing 28 patients before Noon! These held up great all day.”

4. The Best No-Show Socks

Oftentimes, standard socks are too thick and too high-cut for lightweight slip-on sneakers and other styles. That’s where these no-show liner socks come in handy. Even though they’re mostly made from durable cotton, they’re still thin and low-cut enough to remain virtually invisible while you’re wearing them. They’re also made with silicone grips on the heels to prevent them from slipping down like so many other liners do. No wonder they're a best-seller with more than 21,000 reviews.

Material: 80% cotton, 17% polyester, 3% spandex

Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

One reviewer wrote: “Soft and comfy. They do exactly what you need them to do: stay on your feet, out of sight, while you’re out and about in your sneakers or slip ons! Very glad I bought these!”

5. The Best Cooling & Sweat-Wicking Socks

Because they’re made from fabric that’s derived from real bamboo, these Bam&bü no-show socks are cooling, wick away sweat, and help keep unwanted odors at bay. The seamless toe also prevents chafing, while the added spandex and low-cut design ensure near-invisible comfort in any sneakers. Last but not least, they come in your choice of four solid colors.

Material: 98% bamboo, 2% spandex

Available sizes: 5-7.5 — 9.5-12

One reviewer wrote: “I work long hours, and my feet often get sweaty and have an odor after I get home from work. However, when wearing these socks, both of these problems are solved! They keep my feet dry all day and there is no odor. Great product!”

6. The Warmest Socks For Sneakers

These Merrell ankle socks are bulkier than the average sneaker sock, but if you’ve got a shoe that accommodates a higher cut (like a high-top sneaker or sneaker/hiking-boot hybrid), they’re as warm and cozy as they come. They have a reinforced heel and toe for durability, arch band support to reduce fatigue, and a 25% wool composition for extra warmth and breathability. They also come in two other styles: low-cut and crew socks.

Material: 59% acrylic, 25% wool, 15% nylon, 1% Lycra spandex

Available sizes: 4-10

One reviewer wrote: “Bought these to keep my toes warm during winter. I like to jog even if it’s wet outside (and I live in Portland, so winter is both cold and wet...), and these keep my feet warm even if they are soaked in slushy ice water. Highly recommend!”

7. The Cult-Favorite Sneaker Socks

There are about 150,000 Google searches for the phrase “bombas socks” each month and that’s because there’s something special about this cult-favorite. Yeah, they’re a splurge, but they’re also truly designed for comfort. One reviewer described them as “so comfortable,” adding that the thickness of the socks are “just right with sneakers.” In addition to the comfy honeycomb arch support system, they feature targeted zone cushioning, a Y-stitched heel, a seamless toe, and a blister tab around the cuff. Finally, since they’re made with both polyester and cotton, they’re durable as well as breathable. Choose from 10 colors, as well as packs of two.

One reviewer wrote: “About 8 years ago, I discovered Bombas. OMG! Changed my life! They are perfect. Good support, good padding where needed, cool colors, and THEY DON’T SLIDE DOWN! [...] Seems pricey at the time....but I can wear them every day for several years. They hold their shape. Worth every penny!”