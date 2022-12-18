Denim is famously versatile, but comfortable? Not so much. That’s where the best stretchy jeans come in: Containing anywhere from 1% to 7% stretch, they offer the timeless look of non-stretch denim, but with a more flexible, less constricting fit. If you’re hunting for the best stretchy jeans, here’s what to think about as you search.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Stretchy Jeans

Where traditional denim is made from 100% cotton, stretchy jeans will be blended with a small percentage of Lycra, elastane, or spandex (all essentially the same thing, just under different names). Most stretchy jeans contain 2% or 3% stretch, though if you like the structure of rigid denim but crave a touch more flexibility, opt for 1% stretch; or, if it’s more of a legging feel you’re after, choose a style with the maximum amount of stretch (one pair of jeggings on this list is made with 7% spandex). Some styles are also blended with polyester or viscose to soften up the cotton quotient even more.

Most stretchy jeans come in form-fitting silhouettes, like skinnies, jeggings, or flares and straight-leg jeans with a slim fit through the hip and thigh. That said, you’ll find a handful of more relaxed-fit options on this list as well, including a pair of boyfriend jeans and some on-trend wide-leg pants. Just note that jeans with stretch may lose some of their shape with multiple wears and washes, so if you’re choosing a jean with a higher percentage of stretch and you like a snugger fit, you may want to size down.

Ready to find a pair of jeans with both versatility and flexibility? Keep scrolling for 12 of the best stretchy jeans on Amazon.

1 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With Over 85,000 Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over 85,000 people have weighed in on these skinny jeans from Levi Strauss, launching them into best-seller status. Amazon reviewers rave that they’re comfortable while keeping their shape, thanks to the addition of 2% elastane. Featuring an easy pull-on design in a mid rise, this pair is available in three inseam lengths and a selection of colors and prints, from classic blue washes to brick red and even cheetah print. Contrast the slender silhouette with an oversized sweater and some platform biker boots. Enthusiastic review: “I love these pants! Every time I wear them I get compliments [...] They are super comfy and don't stretch out throughout the day. They aren't so tight that they're uncomfortable. Just supportive. These are my go-to jeans now. [...] Planning to get another color when they are on sale again!” Sizes: 2 — 28 Plus (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams and plus) | Colors: 18 | Material: 61% Cotton, 37% Polyester, 2% Elastane

2 A Pair Of Plus-Size Stretchy Jeans With A Versatile Straight Leg Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Straight Leg Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon These stretchy jeans feature a snug fit through the hips and thighs that opens into a subtle straight leg, striking the perfect balance between straight and skinny jeans. They’re blended with 2% spandex for plenty of movement, and the elastic, mid-rise waistband doesn’t dig or gape. Choose from eight blue washes, including the timeless deep blue pictured that’s particularly well-suited for day-to-night dressing; for an easy and sophisticated look, wear them with leather loafers, a silk tank, and a luxe cashmere cardigan. Enthusiastic review: “[...] I have to say, these jeans gave me the perfect flexibility and comfort all through the day. [...] I'm buying another couple of pairs, and these are now my ‘go to’ jeans especially for work. They're perfectly comfortable all day, they don't shrink much either, if any at all. They're just the perfect size and fit for any use, anywhere. I truly love them!” Sizes: 16 — 30 (available in petite, plus, and long) | Colors: 8 | Material: 87% Cotton, 11% Polyester, 2% Spandex

3 A Pair Of High-Rise Skinny Jeans With Mild Compression Democracy Ab Solution High Rise Ankle Jean Amazon $55 See On Amazon These jeans might be skinny, but they won’t feel restrictive; blended with 2% Lycra, plus 12% super-soft rayon, they’ve got plenty of stretch to move with you. Not only do these high-waist jeans have a hidden, anti-gape elastic waistband, they also features a sweetheart-shaped yoke at the back for a subtle lift, plus mesh panels along the waist for some subtle compression — after all, who doesn’t love to feel secure? Enthusiastic review: “These are the best jeans! They fit so well and are comfy all day. Lots of stretch but doesn't lose shape through the day. Will buy this brand again!” Sizes: 2 — 16 | Colors: 9 | Material: 63% Cotton, 23% Polyester, 12% Rayon, 2% Lycra Spandex

4 A Pair Of Bootcut Wranglers You’ll Wear More Than You Think Wrangler Retro Premium Five Pocket Trouser Jean Amazon $83 See On Amazon A bit of an early-aughts throwback in the best possible way, these on-trend bootcut jeans will surprise you with their versatility. Featuring a mid rise with a contoured waistband, these jeans are fitted through the hips and thigh and are made with 2% spandex for ease of movement. That doesn’t mean they’re not polished, though — the trouser-style hem looks upscale paired with sleek heels and a button-down silk shirt, though they can easily lean casual with a long cardigan and boots. However you style them, you’ll reach for them again and again. Enthusiastic review: “These fit like a glove! They can stretch but do run true to size. These sit right on/bellow my bellybutton and don’t ride so high on my back. The boot reminds me of a flair/boot cut fit so its a good happy medium [...] these jeans are a great price and a staple in your closet. 100% recommend buying & i was skeptical at first.. IMPRESSED!” Sizes: 25W x 32L — 33W x 36L | Colors: 4 | Material: 80% Cotton, 18% Polyester, 2% Spandex

5 These Popular Jeggings That Look Surprisingly Polished Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon With over 7,700 five-star ratings, these jeggings by Amazon Essentials have earned a cult following on Amazon. Combining the polish of a skinny jean with the comfort of your favorite pair of leggings, they have a pull-on waistband — so easy! — and a cropped length (available in three different inseams) that’ll look great with virtually any style of shoe. Two front patch pockets and two back pockets add structure, and prevent these from feeling overly athleisure. Enthusiastic review: “The fabric these jeggings are made of is thick enough to look like real jeans, but just a soft and stretchy as leggings. Way better quality than most jeggings. I got the black and the dark wash and I really like both of them. I love having no button to cut into my tummy when I sit, or bulky zipper under my shirts and sweaters. [...] These are likely to become my go-to jeans to wear with sneakers or boots.” Sizes: 0 — 20 (available in short, long, and plus) | Colors: 23 | Material: 64.5% Cotton, 32.5% Polyester, 3% Elastane

6 This Pair Of Classic Levi’s Straight-Leg Jeans With A Hint Of Stretch Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Love the look of a classic pair of Levi’s, but want a little more movement in your denim? The Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans are blended with 1% elastane for a hint of stretch, as well as viscose and polyester for extra softness, so they’ll be comfortable to move around in while still keeping their shape. Featuring a mid-rise with an easy fit, they’re available in short, medium, or long inseams, so you can find your perfect fit. There’s no wrong way to style these timeless jeans, but the straight leg would look especially great cuffed and paired with a chunky lug-sole boot and denim chore jacket for a monochromatic, workwear-chic look. Enthusiastic review: “This is the fourth pair I bought this year and possibly my fave. Love that they come in lengths, as I am a perfect "short" [...] Just a hint of stretch to help adjust to various curvatures. Overall excellent jeans. Oh, and NOT EXORBITANTLY PRICED!!! Real jeans for real women!” Sizes: 26 — 42 (available in short, regular, and long) | Colors: 18 | Material: 69% Cotton, 23% Polyester, 7% Viscose, 1% Elastane

7 A Pair Of Stretchy Boyfriend Jeans You’ll Live In Jessica Simpson Mika Best Friend Relaxed Fit Jeans Amazon $64 See On Amazon A pair of boyfriend jeans belong in every denim wardrobe, and this pair is even more comfortable than most. With 2% elastane, this pair will have plenty of stretch while keeping their shape, and the rolled cuffs add to the casual vibe. Featuring a mid rise in a timeless medium blue wash with the perfect amount of fading, try contrasting the relaxed and casual silhouette with a fitted turtleneck sweater and a chic leather loafer. Enthusiastic review: “These jeans are very comfortable and I love that I can wear them longer or roll them up for a cute capris look! They have a stretchy material, however they don't get stretched out when I wear them all day. I'll be buying more of these for sure! Hope everyone else loves them as much as I do.” Sizes: 14 — 24 | Colors: 1 | Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane

8 These Premium Cropped Jeans With An Edgy Frayed Hem PAIGE Cindy Jeans Amazon $188 See On Amazon An edgy, frayed hem sets these stretchy jeans by premium denim brand PAIGE apart. In a light wash, this pair features a mid rise and 2% spandex for dreamy stretch, and subtle fading and whiskering adds a little extra edge. And just because these would look amazing on casual days doesn’t mean you should ignore their dressy potential; play into contrasts and pair them with a sleek stiletto for night out. Enthusiastic review: “Tired of ripped holes at knees? Get these destroyed hem jeans. Cool with sandals.” Sizes: 23 Regular — 32 Regular | Colors: 1 | Material: 93% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 2% Spandex

9 A Pair Of Extra-Stretchy Skinny Jeans That Come In Tons Of Washes Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean Amazon $54 See On Amazon Whether you prefer your denim bright or faded, classic blue or winter white, this pair of mid-rise skinny jeans will fit the bill — they’re available in 42 different colors, so you’re sure to find one you love. This pair also has 6% Elasterell and 1% Lycra, making them some of the stretchiest jeans on the list, and reviewers report that not only are they comfortable, but they keep their shape. The ankle-length inseam (available in six inseam lengths!) will pair with so many styles of shoe; for a modern update, pair these with a knee-high lug-sole boot. Enthusiastic review: “[...] these pants are my new FAVORITE pants. I LOVE them. They keep their stretch after multiple washes and the color is amazing! They are 100% worth the money, now I’ve got my eyes on a pair of shorts from the same brand!” Sizes: 24 — 35 (available in 26-, 27-, 28-, 29-, 31-, and 33-inch inseams) | Colors: 42 | Material: 93% Cotton, 6% Elasterell-P, 1% Lycra Spandex

10 A Pair Of Jeggings You’ll Want To Buy In Multiples No Nonsense Classic Jeggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of jeggings gives you all the style you crave, but blended with 7% spandex for unbelievably stretchy comfort you’ll reach for again and again. Featuring a high rise and stay-put pull-on closure, faux front pockets, and two functional back pockets, this pair will become your new daily uniform. Considering that they ring up at under $20 a pop, you’ll want to follow the advice of thousands of shoppers and pick up a few pairs. Enthusiastic review: “I have 4 pairs of these pants (2 Medium Denim, 2 grey) and I love them all. It is the most comfortable fit, but not plastered to my legs either. Loose where they need to be but not baggy. I get compliments all the time [...] The faux pockets and faux zipper look in front look great and the 2 back pockets are functional and hold a Samsung S20 phone with no problem. Best of all, no pulling your britches up when bending over!” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 7 | Material: 61% Cotton, 32% Polyester, 7% Spandex

11 A Pair Of Splurge-Worthy Stretchy Jeans That’ll Stand The Test Of Time MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans Amazon $238 See On Amazon If you’re looking to invest in your denim, consider this pair of ankle-length jeans by MOTHER; they feature an edgy frayed hem in a cropped bootcut silhouette for a look that’s effortlessly cool, however you style them. The mid-weight denim has 2% elastane to ensure these will feel as incredible as they look, and the high rise works with all kinds of tops (crops included). Add a pair of sock boots and a leather jacket, and you’re ready for date night. Enthusiastic review: “Just love these. My first splurge on jeans and they are worth it in my opinion. Great cut.” Sizes: 23 Regular — 32 Regular | Colors: 5 | Material: 81% Cotton, 11% Lyocell, 6% Polyester, 2% Elastane