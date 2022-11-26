While sweatpants are great for chilling at home, running errands, and everything in between, there are times when you might want a little less warmth and bulk. Fortunately, sweat shorts are equal parts cozy and breezy. The best sweat shorts are made of soft fabric — either cotton, polyester, or a blend of both — and feature comfortable elastic waistbands. Not too loose and not too tight, they come in a variety of styles and inseam lengths.
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Sweat Shorts Material
A lot of sweat shorts are made with a knit cotton fabric known as
French terry, a mid-weight material that’s soft and nubby on the inside and smooth on the outside. This breathable material is often blended with polyester, which adds durability to the fabric as well as moisture-wicking power. (Note that sweat shorts made from 100% polyester tend to wick sweat better than cotton blends, which are more absorbent.) If you’re looking for something heftier, though, opt for fleece, a heavyweight material that’s thick, plush, and soft — much like a comfy sweatshirt. And if you’re in the market for something with a little stretch, it’s worth opting for a material blended with spandex. Inseam
Besides the fabric itself, the inseam length — the measurement taken from the top of the inside of the leg to the bottom hem — is going to be a factor in deciding which pair to buy. The shortest sweat shorts have an inseam length of 3 inches, while the longest have an inseam of 11 inches, which is essentially the length of a Bermuda short.
Style & Other Features
You may love the convenience of stashing your small essential items in side pockets, or you may prefer the streamlined look of a pocketless option. Color and pattern variety might play a role in your decision as well — some of the options below come in a wide range of hues and prints, while others only come stocked in basic neutral shades. The one thing the
most comfortable sweat shorts have in common? They feature elastic waistbands that are stretchy and won’t dig in.
Below, I’ve rounded up the
best sweat shorts for lounging, sleeping, working out, and beyond. Shop The Best Sweat Shorts In a hurry? These are the best sweat shorts on Amazon: The Basic French Terry Sweat Shorts That Are Super Soft: Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Shorts The Stretchy, Lightweight Shorts With Cuffed Hems: ZERDOCEAN Sweat Shorts The High-Waisted Shorts That Come In Dozens Of Colors: MakeMeChic Drawstring Sweat Shorts The Classic Champion Sweat Shorts Without A Drawstring: Champion Athletic Gym Shorts The Fleece Shorts That Are Thick & Cozy: Amazon Essentials Fleece Sweat Shorts The Hanes Sweat Shorts With A Longer Bermuda Length: Hanes Bermuda Sweat Shorts The Shorts With A Contrasting Stripe: ZERDOCEAN Casual Sweat Shorts The Highly Rated Shorts That Come In Vibrant Patterns: Colosseum Simone Cotton-Blend Shorts The French Terry Shorts With A Cool Fold-Over Waist: ODODOS Fold-Over-Waist Sweat Shorts The Cuffed Shorts With A Close Fit: 90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts The PUMA Shorts Made With Sustainable Cotton: PUMA Sweat Shorts The Wallet-Friendly Multipack Of Stylish 2-Tone Shorts: EUISVI Sweat Shorts 1 A Pair Of Basic French Terry Shorts That Are Super Soft Highlights: Ultra-soft French terry material Close but comfortable fit 3-inch inseam
These
ultra-soft French terry shorts are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester for a soft feel. They have a close but comfortable fit, securing at the waist with a drawstring closure. With a 3-inch inseam, the shorts’ curved hem hits at your upper thigh. A pair of side pockets provides a spot for you to hold your small items. According to a reviewer: “I love these shorts. If I could wear them everyday I would! So soft on the inside and extremely comfortable. They fit my waist tight, but aren't uncomfortable. I also really like the length.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 6 2 These Stretchy, Lightweight Shorts With Cuffed Hems Highlights Spandex adds comfortable stretch Close but comfortable fit 10-inch inseam
These
lightweight sweat shorts are made from a blend of 60% cotton, 35% polyester, and 5% spandex, which means they’re breathable, sweat-wicking and stretchy — i.e., super comfortable. The high-waisted shorts have an elastic-drawstring waistband and a 10-inch inseam with a cuffed hem. With a close-to-the-body fit, they come in colors like coffee, wine red, and classic gray. According to a reviewer: “These shorts fit well and they are SO comfortable. I will be buying more. The material is extremely soft.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors and styles: 12 3 These High-Waisted Shorts That Come In Dozens Of Colors Highlights: Unlined material is lightweight Looser fit 3-inch inseam
Here’s a great pair of
cheap sweat shorts that are perfect for warmer weather — the 100% polyester fabric is unlined for a lightweight feel. The elastic band and drawstring closure sit high on the waist, while the 3-inch inseam hits the upper thigh. Available in dozens of colors, these slightly baggy shorts are perfect for those who want to stay cool and comfy. According to a reviewer: “My new favorite shorts. I now own 5 colors. They aren’t fleece lined, so you can still stay cool and comfortable. They are the perfect length and not overly baggy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 39 4 A Pair Of Classic Champion Sweat Shorts Without A Drawstring Highlights: Breathable 100% cotton material Iconic Champion logo at hem 3.5-inch inseam
Replete with the Champion logo, these
cotton sweat shorts have a classic athleisure vibe. They’re made from breathable 100% cotton with a stretchy waistband that sits at the hips and a 3.5-inch inseam that reaches the upper thighs. Designed without pockets or a drawstring, these shorts capitalize on simplicity and comfort. According to a reviewer: “The shorts are very comfortable, just the right size, and the fabric is good quality. The perfect [shorts for] every day walking, riding my bike or cleaning around the house. Going to order more in different colors!!!!! LOVE THESE SHORTS and the price!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 5 The Fleece Shorts That Are Thick & Cozy Highlights: Thick, plush material Breathable & sweat-wicking 3-inch inseam
If you’re in the market for something a little cozier, these
fleece shorts are thick and soft — much like a heavyweight sweatshirt. Made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, this pair offers both breathability and sweat-wicking powers. The pocketed shorts feature an elastic-drawstring waist and a 3-inch inseam that hits the upper thigh. According to a reviewer: “It's made from the same sweatshirt material that men's clothing tends to be made out of- the sturdy, thick, and soft stuff. The stitching is strong and well done and these strike me as the type of shorts that will get even more comfortable the more you wash them. Plus, they have pockets!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 6 A Pair Of Hanes Sweat Shorts With A Longer Bermuda Length Highlights: Longer Bermuda length Hem can be rolled up for versatility 11-inch inseam
Looking for some shorts that are a little longer? These
Bermuda-length sweat shorts from Hanes feature an 11-inch inseam, with the hem hitting right above the knee. The 90% cotton, 10% polyester French terry fabric is soft and breathable, perfect for all-season wear. A drawstring waist closure and deep, reinforced side pockets make these shorts ultra-functional, as well. According to a reviewer: “I love these Bermuda Shorts, I bought them for hanging around the house, but I can also wear them for a quick grocery trip. I love the length, most of the others are too short. These are the most comfy shorts I have.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 3 7 These Shorts With Contrasting Stripes Highlights: Stylish contrasting stripes on either side Slightly longer inseam and looser fit 9-inch inseam
With a 9-inch inseam, these
athletic sweat shorts are designed to reach your lower thigh. They’re great for those who want a short that’s a little longer but not quite Bermuda length. With a drawstring closure, elastic waistband, and deep side pockets, they’re roomy and comfortable. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the stretchy shorts feature a contrasting stripe on either side as a sporty touch. According to a reviewer: “Great shorts! Super comfy and good quality! I ended up buying three more pairs in different colors!” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Available colors: 9 8 These Highly Rated Short Shorts That Come In Vibrant Patterns Highlights: Highly rated Retro dolphin hem 3.5-inch inseam
Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 35,000 reviews on Amazon, these
dolphin-hem sweat shorts strike the perfect balance between comfy and cute. They’re made from a lightweight blend of 52% cotton and 48% polyester, with a low-rise waistband and drawstring closure. The body-hugging shorts have an inseam of 3.5 inches, so they’ll hit your upper thigh. There are so many colors and patterns to choose from, as well as options with and without pockets. According to a reviewer: “I LOVE these!! They fit like a glove and are super cute too! The length is perfect. I was worried they would either be too long or too short, but they were just right.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 31 9 These French Terry Shorts With A Cool Fold-Over Waist Highlights: Stylish fold-over waist Mid-rise fit 3-inch inseam
Made out of a cozy French terry fabric that consists of 82% cotton and 18% polyester, these
classic sweat shorts can be worn all year round. The fold-over waistband and drawstring add a stylish touch, while the side pockets allow you to keep your small essentials with you throughout the day. With a mid-rise fit and a 3-inch inseam, these shorts will land around your upper thigh. They come in several neutral shades, but no bright colors — so they’re best for those who like to stick to gray, beige, and black. According to a reviewer: “These are perfect - very soft and non binding, exactly what I was looking for. I now have them in gray and black. So light and comfortable, especially nice in this recent heat wave! Oh, and you can easily roll the waist down if you like.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 10 10 These Cuffed Shorts With A Close Fit Highlights: Cute cuffed hem Spandex adds stretch 5-inch inseam
Made from 96% polyester and 4% spandex, these
comfy sweat shorts are stretchy and moisture-wicking, and they have a close-to-the-body fit. Designed with a 5-inch inseam, the cuffed hem hits around your mid-thigh. Available in several neutral colors, the shorts have pockets and an elastic-drawstring waist. According to a reviewer: “I wanted a nice pair of shorts that I can lounge in, work out in and run errands in. These fit the bill perfect! They are a good heavy weight, quality material. They are extremely soft and they are so comfortable to wear. [...] These are the perfect shorts that you need to add to your collection of comfy/cross-functional shorts.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 10 11 These PUMA Shorts Made With Sustainable Cotton Highlights: Classic Puma logo near pocket Made of sustainable cotton materials 4-inch inseam
These comfy
athletic sweat shorts from PUMA are made from 32% polyester and 68% cotton that’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative (BIC), which promotes environmental, social, and economic responsibility. With a 4-inch inseam, the shorts have a hem that falls at the mid-thigh, and rather than a traditional drawstring closure, they have an elastic waistband with an internal drawcord. To finish off the look, the shorts feature the iconic PUMA logo next to one of the side pockets. According to a reviewer: “These shorts fit as expected. They’re super soft and comfortable. I love that they have pockets too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 14 12 A Wallet-Friendly Multipack Of Stylish 2-Tone Shorts Highlights: Unique 2-tone design Wallet-friendly multipack 3.1-inch inseam
For a wallet-friendly price, you get two pairs in this
sweat short set that features a unique two-tone design. Made of 65% polyester and 35% cotton, the roomy shorts are both breathable and moisture-wicking. The elastic band and drawstring closure sit high on the waist, with roomy side pockets right below. Since they have a 3.1-inch inseam, this pick will reach around your upper thigh. The color-block design gives these shorts an on-trend look — pair them with a crop top or tank for a stylish ensemble. According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love these shorts, from the color, to the length, even the little brand label is adorable. These shorts [look] identical to ones I've seen in popular stores and online, the color is a really nice shade and goes with all of my summery tops.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 7
