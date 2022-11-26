While sweatpants are great for chilling at home, running errands, and everything in between, there are times when you might want a little less warmth and bulk. Fortunately, sweat shorts are equal parts cozy and breezy. The best sweat shorts are made of soft fabric — either cotton, polyester, or a blend of both — and feature comfortable elastic waistbands. Not too loose and not too tight, they come in a variety of styles and inseam lengths.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Sweat Shorts

Material

A lot of sweat shorts are made with a knit cotton fabric known as French terry, a mid-weight material that’s soft and nubby on the inside and smooth on the outside. This breathable material is often blended with polyester, which adds durability to the fabric as well as moisture-wicking power. (Note that sweat shorts made from 100% polyester tend to wick sweat better than cotton blends, which are more absorbent.) If you’re looking for something heftier, though, opt for fleece, a heavyweight material that’s thick, plush, and soft — much like a comfy sweatshirt. And if you’re in the market for something with a little stretch, it’s worth opting for a material blended with spandex.

Inseam

Besides the fabric itself, the inseam length — the measurement taken from the top of the inside of the leg to the bottom hem — is going to be a factor in deciding which pair to buy. The shortest sweat shorts have an inseam length of 3 inches, while the longest have an inseam of 11 inches, which is essentially the length of a Bermuda short.

Style & Other Features

You may love the convenience of stashing your small essential items in side pockets, or you may prefer the streamlined look of a pocketless option. Color and pattern variety might play a role in your decision as well — some of the options below come in a wide range of hues and prints, while others only come stocked in basic neutral shades. The one thing the most comfortable sweat shorts have in common? They feature elastic waistbands that are stretchy and won’t dig in.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best sweat shorts for lounging, sleeping, working out, and beyond.

1 A Pair Of Basic French Terry Shorts That Are Super Soft Amazon Essentials Terry Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Highlights: Ultra-soft French terry material

Close but comfortable fit

3-inch inseam These ultra-soft French terry shorts are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester for a soft feel. They have a close but comfortable fit, securing at the waist with a drawstring closure. With a 3-inch inseam, the shorts’ curved hem hits at your upper thigh. A pair of side pockets provides a spot for you to hold your small items. According to a reviewer: “I love these shorts. If I could wear them everyday I would! So soft on the inside and extremely comfortable. They fit my waist tight, but aren't uncomfortable. I also really like the length.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 6

2 These Stretchy, Lightweight Shorts With Cuffed Hems ZERDOCEAN Sweat Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Highlights Spandex adds comfortable stretch

Close but comfortable fit

10-inch inseam These lightweight sweat shorts are made from a blend of 60% cotton, 35% polyester, and 5% spandex, which means they’re breathable, sweat-wicking and stretchy — i.e., super comfortable. The high-waisted shorts have an elastic-drawstring waistband and a 10-inch inseam with a cuffed hem. With a close-to-the-body fit, they come in colors like coffee, wine red, and classic gray. According to a reviewer: “These shorts fit well and they are SO comfortable. I will be buying more. The material is extremely soft.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors and styles: 12

3 These High-Waisted Shorts That Come In Dozens Of Colors MakeMeChic Drawstring Sweat Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Highlights: Unlined material is lightweight

Looser fit

3-inch inseam Here’s a great pair of cheap sweat shorts that are perfect for warmer weather — the 100% polyester fabric is unlined for a lightweight feel. The elastic band and drawstring closure sit high on the waist, while the 3-inch inseam hits the upper thigh. Available in dozens of colors, these slightly baggy shorts are perfect for those who want to stay cool and comfy. According to a reviewer: “My new favorite shorts. I now own 5 colors. They aren’t fleece lined, so you can still stay cool and comfortable. They are the perfect length and not overly baggy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

4 A Pair Of Classic Champion Sweat Shorts Without A Drawstring Champion Athletic Gym Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Highlights: Breathable 100% cotton material

Iconic Champion logo at hem

3.5-inch inseam Replete with the Champion logo, these cotton sweat shorts have a classic athleisure vibe. They’re made from breathable 100% cotton with a stretchy waistband that sits at the hips and a 3.5-inch inseam that reaches the upper thighs. Designed without pockets or a drawstring, these shorts capitalize on simplicity and comfort. According to a reviewer: “The shorts are very comfortable, just the right size, and the fabric is good quality. The perfect [shorts for] every day walking, riding my bike or cleaning around the house. Going to order more in different colors!!!!! LOVE THESE SHORTS and the price!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

5 The Fleece Shorts That Are Thick & Cozy Amazon Essentials Fleece Shorts Amazon $13 See On Amazon Highlights: Thick, plush material

Breathable & sweat-wicking

3-inch inseam If you’re in the market for something a little cozier, these fleece shorts are thick and soft — much like a heavyweight sweatshirt. Made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, this pair offers both breathability and sweat-wicking powers. The pocketed shorts feature an elastic-drawstring waist and a 3-inch inseam that hits the upper thigh. According to a reviewer: “It's made from the same sweatshirt material that men's clothing tends to be made out of- the sturdy, thick, and soft stuff. The stitching is strong and well done and these strike me as the type of shorts that will get even more comfortable the more you wash them. Plus, they have pockets!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

6 A Pair Of Hanes Sweat Shorts With A Longer Bermuda Length Hanes Bermuda Sweat Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Highlights: Longer Bermuda length

Hem can be rolled up for versatility

11-inch inseam Looking for some shorts that are a little longer? These Bermuda-length sweat shorts from Hanes feature an 11-inch inseam, with the hem hitting right above the knee. The 90% cotton, 10% polyester French terry fabric is soft and breathable, perfect for all-season wear. A drawstring waist closure and deep, reinforced side pockets make these shorts ultra-functional, as well. According to a reviewer: “I love these Bermuda Shorts, I bought them for hanging around the house, but I can also wear them for a quick grocery trip. I love the length, most of the others are too short. These are the most comfy shorts I have.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 3

7 These Shorts With Contrasting Stripes ZERDOCEAN Casual Sweat Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Highlights: Stylish contrasting stripes on either side

Slightly longer inseam and looser fit

9-inch inseam With a 9-inch inseam, these athletic sweat shorts are designed to reach your lower thigh. They’re great for those who want a short that’s a little longer but not quite Bermuda length. With a drawstring closure, elastic waistband, and deep side pockets, they’re roomy and comfortable. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the stretchy shorts feature a contrasting stripe on either side as a sporty touch. According to a reviewer: “Great shorts! Super comfy and good quality! I ended up buying three more pairs in different colors!” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 9

8 These Highly Rated Short Shorts That Come In Vibrant Patterns Colosseum Simone Cotton-Blend Short Amazon $15 See On Amazon Highlights: Highly rated

Retro dolphin hem

3.5-inch inseam Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 35,000 reviews on Amazon, these dolphin-hem sweat shorts strike the perfect balance between comfy and cute. They’re made from a lightweight blend of 52% cotton and 48% polyester, with a low-rise waistband and drawstring closure. The body-hugging shorts have an inseam of 3.5 inches, so they’ll hit your upper thigh. There are so many colors and patterns to choose from, as well as options with and without pockets. According to a reviewer: “I LOVE these!! They fit like a glove and are super cute too! The length is perfect. I was worried they would either be too long or too short, but they were just right.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

9 These French Terry Shorts With A Cool Fold-Over Waist ODODOS Fold-Over-Waist Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Highlights: Stylish fold-over waist

Mid-rise fit

3-inch inseam Made out of a cozy French terry fabric that consists of 82% cotton and 18% polyester, these classic sweat shorts can be worn all year round. The fold-over waistband and drawstring add a stylish touch, while the side pockets allow you to keep your small essentials with you throughout the day. With a mid-rise fit and a 3-inch inseam, these shorts will land around your upper thigh. They come in several neutral shades, but no bright colors — so they’re best for those who like to stick to gray, beige, and black. According to a reviewer: “These are perfect - very soft and non binding, exactly what I was looking for. I now have them in gray and black. So light and comfortable, especially nice in this recent heat wave! Oh, and you can easily roll the waist down if you like.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 10

10 These Cuffed Shorts With A Close Fit 90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Highlights: Cute cuffed hem

Spandex adds stretch

5-inch inseam Made from 96% polyester and 4% spandex, these comfy sweat shorts are stretchy and moisture-wicking, and they have a close-to-the-body fit. Designed with a 5-inch inseam, the cuffed hem hits around your mid-thigh. Available in several neutral colors, the shorts have pockets and an elastic-drawstring waist. According to a reviewer: “I wanted a nice pair of shorts that I can lounge in, work out in and run errands in. These fit the bill perfect! They are a good heavy weight, quality material. They are extremely soft and they are so comfortable to wear. [...] These are the perfect shorts that you need to add to your collection of comfy/cross-functional shorts.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

11 These PUMA Shorts Made With Sustainable Cotton PUMA Sweat Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Highlights: Classic Puma logo near pocket

Made of sustainable cotton materials

4-inch inseam These comfy athletic sweat shorts from PUMA are made from 32% polyester and 68% cotton that’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative (BIC), which promotes environmental, social, and economic responsibility. With a 4-inch inseam, the shorts have a hem that falls at the mid-thigh, and rather than a traditional drawstring closure, they have an elastic waistband with an internal drawcord. To finish off the look, the shorts feature the iconic PUMA logo next to one of the side pockets. According to a reviewer: “These shorts fit as expected. They’re super soft and comfortable. I love that they have pockets too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14