The world has no shortage of sweatshirts, but the softest sweatshirts take this clothing category from a wardrobe staple to something you'll never, ever want to take off. Prior to Amazon, you likely had to feel an article of clothing first-hand to be able to tell how soft it was — but now, thanks to comprehensive reviews, ratings, photos, and product descriptions, you don't even have to leave your house in your quest for the most comfortable clothing. Before you pick your next sweatshirt, however, you'll want to consider the material and the style.

Most best-selling sweatshirts are made from cotton, polyester, or a mix of the two. That's largely because these fabrics produce clothing that's soft, breathable, durable, and affordable, all at the same time. They're also really versatile, so they can be woven into a wide range of different textures — some of the softest being fleece, sherpa, or terry.

Keep in mind that "sweatshirt" is a pretty vague term — it's basically any top that's thick and cozy, so you might want to narrow down a preferred style. Hoodies, zip-ups, cardigans, and pullovers all apply, and some might suit your preferences and needs better than others.

Ready to get shopping? These are 12 of the softest sweatshirts on Amazon, according to hundreds of real reviewers who can stop raving about how cozy they are.

1. The Most Popular Fleece Pullover

This sweatshirt from Hanes has more than 14,000 ratings and 4.3 stars overall on Amazon — and even though it's made from unbelievably soft cotton-and-polyester fleece, it's one of the most affordable options you can find. Its classic design features a ribbed crew neck, hem, and cuffs, and it's tagless so there's no scratchiness. Get it in your choice of 12 solid colors.

Material: 50% cotton/50% polyester

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "This sweatshirt exceeded my expectations. I wanted something just for sleep but it is so great I actually wear it out and about. [...] It is perfect. Super soft even after washing."

2. The Best Fuzzy Jacket

If you're looking for something fuzzy and warm, reviewers rave that the Dokotoo open-front jacket is the "most comfortable thing [they] own." Because it's plush and oversized with a hood, it feels more like your favorite robe than anything else — but its ribbed-cuff sleeves, functional pockets, and cardigan-like fit make it ideal for wear outside of the house, too. It even has some spandex thrown in for added stretch. Get it in solids or a range of prints like tie-dye, stars, and plaid.

Material: 95% polyester/5% Spandex

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "This garment is pure genius, soft, warm, loosely comfortable. This is probably my very favorite piece of clothing."

3. A French Terry Zip-Up

The Hanes full-zip hoodie is a must-have classic that's softer than most due to its brushed French terry interior. It also has a hood, tagless collar, and split kangaroo pockets. Plus, it comes in five different shades, both heathered and solid. Due to its thin (but warm) fabric, it's a great pick for layering or wear during in-between seasons.

Material: 60% cotton/40% polyester

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Love this hoodie! Perfect as a lightweight layer. I’ve been wearing it over tank tops & it’s great. Comfortable soft knit fabric."

4. The Best Sherpa Hoodie

Reviewers have given the MEROKEETY sherpa fleece more than 2,000 perfect five-star ratings because it's plush, stretchy, soft, and cute. It has a half-zipper design for the warmth of a pullover with the customization of a zip-up. It also comes in a huge range of solid colors, patterns, and designs, from plaid to color-blocked. Some with hoods and others with collars.

Material: 95% Polyester/5% Spandex

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Literally obsessed with how soft this is! I love that it is lined with the same material, making it so cozy!I got a small and it fits just right. It does have a drawstring at the bottom if you want it to be more snug around the hips. I’m ordering more in different colors!"

5. A Zip-Up Hoodie Made With Fleece

The Just My Size hoodie features a soft fleece material, while the outside is low-pill and durable. It's made from a mix of cotton and other fibers — some of which are recycled — but most importantly, reviewers say it's "amazingly comfortable" while also appreciating the roomy pockets and banded cuffs.

Material: 50% cotton/50% other fibers

Available sizes: XX-Large — 5X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Just what I was looking for: a nice, soft hoodie that I can layer for winter or wear in the office when it gets cold. Can't beat the price and it fits just right."

6. A Zip-Up Or Pullover In Lots Of Fun Patterns

This Angashion hoodie has dual pockets, a drawstring, and comes in your choice of either zippered or pullover. It's also made from a warm, soft material, but its primary selling point is the huge selection of stylish prints. You can get it in tie-dye, camouflage, floral, animal print, and more, so it's something reviewers love to wear "for a casual outing or while running errands."

Material: 85% polyester/15% cotton

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "I just received it today and I am very happy with my purchase. The print is cute, just as pictured here and the material is very soft and light."

7. A Warm Zip-Up With 12,000+ 5-Star Ratings

If you're looking for a great-quality sweatshirt that prioritizes softness and warmth, the Columbia Benton Springs jacket is backed by more than 17,000 ratings giving it 4.7 stars overall. It's made from 100% polyester fleece both inside and out and has a full zipper with a structured collar. Finally, it has a few brilliant features that add to its comfortability and practicality, including drawstring sleeves, an adjustable waist, security pockets, and petite options. Get it in just about any solid color you could want.

Material: 100% polyester

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

One reviewer wrote: "I've had several of these Columbia jackets in the past but this one by far is the softest I have ever had. [...] Soft and comfortable and definitely worth every penny I paid for it."

8. The Best Cropped Hoodie

The MAKEMECHIC cropped pullover (available in dozens of colors) has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating because it expertly combines comfort with style. Even though it's lightweight, the polyester-cotton fabric is "super soft," according to past buyers. It also has a cropped silhouette, so it's as much a statement piece as it is your new favorite loungewear.

Material: 61.1% polyester/32.9% cotton/6% spandex

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "When they arrived I was impressed with the heavy weight of the fabric and the stitching. Longish crop-top length and so cute with jeans, leggings, whatever!"

9. The Best Quilted Hoodie

Quilted hoodies add some texture and warmth for a wardrobe staple unlike anything else in your closet. This one from BTFBM comes in lots of different colors, but it's also offered in full- or half-quilted designs, not to mention varying necklines, pocket options, and textured patterns. No matter which one you opt for, the cotton-polyester fabric is soft against the skin.

Material: 65% polyester/35% cotton

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "I really like this quilted sweatshirt! [...] Very soft as well as cozy - will definitely be looking into getting an additional color!"

10. The Most Relaxed Fit

The GADEWAKE sweatshirt has a blouse-like appearance for a feel that's comfortable, but a look that's a little bit dressier than your average pullover. The fabric is lightweight and soft to the touch while the tunic design is roomy and flowy. Each of the eight color options has dual pockets and two-tone cuffs.

Material: 65% polyester/35% cotton

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "I love this sweatshirt! It is SO soft. It’s a basic tunic shape so - it fits like a tunic. No surprise there. But oh my goodness it is so cozy and comfy. As soon as I tried it on I ordered another one in a different color. Just love it!"

11. A Sporty Branded Hoodie

This Trefoil hoodie features the Adidas logo, large and centered — but it's not just about the branding. Reviewers write that the 100% cotton fabric is "so soft" and "comfortable to wear," as well as stretchy and breathable for workouts. There's also a roomy kangaroo pocket to hold your essentials. Get it in over 20 solid colors. There are also a wide range of sizes including extra-long options.

Material: 100% cotton

Available sizes: XX-Small/Long — 4X

One reviewer wrote: "If you love Adidas, you need this. I bought olive green and it’s true to the photo color. [...[ You won’t be disappointed!"

12. The Most Durable Sweatshirt

Carhartt is known for high-quality, durable outerwear, and the brand's Clarksburg hoodie is no exception. It's made from heavy-weight cotton-polyester fabric and has well-made features including a full-metal zipper, three-panel hood, hand-warmer pockets, and metal grommets. Since it's a workwear brand, it can stand up to movement, moisture, and washes. No wonder more than 1,000 reviewers have weighed in to give this style (available in nine colors) a 4.7-star overall rating.

Material: 55% Cotton/45% Polyester

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: "Bought carhartt hoodies for the whole family for Christmas. They were a hit. Super soft and warm and thick. Slightly water resistant also. Perfect for working outside in the Washington weather."