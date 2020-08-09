Whether you're entertaining at your house or headed to meet friends, a quality pair of dressy sweatpants will keep you feeling comfortable and looking polished at the same time. Even better? Many of them are so budget-friendly, that once you find a pair you love, you may even go back and get them in more colors. And thanks to the high-quality selection of loungewear out there today, grabbing more pairs — or discovering new ones— is as easy as scrolling through Amazon.

When you start shopping for elevated sweatpants, you'll find your options are not just limited to those oh-so-cozy fleece-lined kinds (though there are some awesome pairs if that is what you're looking for!). You can step up your game with a flowy cropped or flare-legged hem, or choose to go for a straight, classic fit that has all the appeal of professional trousers without any of the zippers, flys, or clasps. With its chic cuffed hem and fitted shape, the jogger pant has become akin to leggings as a modern-day go-to for everyday wear, but when you go for a pair in velvet or with a contrasting trim, they're immediately upgraded to dressy status. And if you really want a pair of sweatpants that look like pants, there are several styles that could easily be mistaken for jeans.

I've rounded up a list of the best dressy sweatpants on Amazon below. No matter which ones strike your fancy, you'll find that they all have details that make them so easy to wear, including pull-on elastic waistbands and breathable fabric blends.

1 These Classic Black Joggers You'll Wear With Everything AJISAI Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon When you have a pair of classic black joggers like these, you'll find yourself reaching for them over and over again. "These were exactly what I was looking for! Dressy enough to wear for errands and date night with a nice top but could also definitely work for workouts," reported one Amazon shopper. Beyond a drawstring waist and shallow front pockets, the silhouette remains minimal and clean, so they'll look great with literally all your shoes and tops. Made of a blend of nylon and spandex, these are more lightweight and breathable than your average sweatpants, however, several Amazon reviewers reported that the quality is so great that they make for excellent Lululemon alternatives. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 These Sweats That Resemble Professional Trousers Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant Amazon $8 See On Amazon More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Hanes sweatpants a five-star review because they're not only a great deal, but they also simply "fit the bill" in terms of comfortable clothing that goes above and beyond loungewear. With a slightly flared leg and a pull-on, drawstring-free waist that lies flat under clothes, they look more like a polished pair of trousers than sweatpants. And while there is a fleece lining inside, the looser fit and lightweight material will keep you from getting overly hot. They come in a standard 31-inch inseam, but you can also pick up a few colors in a petite length. Bonus: These are from Hanes' EcoSmart Collection, so they're made out of plastic bottles. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large (petite and regular)

3 A Pair Of Velvet Joggers You Can Dress Up Or Down Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Leggings for Women Amazon $22 See On Amazon Velvet track pants were big in the late '90s and early oughts, but now, they're making a comeback in a much more modern way: as velvet joggers. With their sleek silhouette, these are perfect for pairing with strappy heels and sneakers alike. However, they're made of a plush, stretchy material that doesn't feel restricting. Several shoppers called out the fabric for being surprisingly soft and high quality for the price point. "I can't stop petting my legs when I'm wearing them!" wrote one. Rounding out the appeal is an adjustable drawstring waist and functioning front pockets. Available sizes: Small - 2X-3X

4 A Lightweight Pair Of Tailored, Straight Leg Pants AmeriMark Womens Sweatpants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lightweight and cool, these 100% cotton sweatpants have a classic fit that makes them look like tailored, but slightly relaxed slacks. Highlights include a cinched, elastic waistband with a drawstring tie and two roomy front pockets. The straight hem hits right at the ankles, making them just right for pairing with chic white sneakers or stylish leather flats. Available sizes: 1X- 4X

5 These Soft Sweats That Look Like Real Jeans PajamaJeans Women's Skinny Stretch Knit Denim Jeans Amazon $43 See On Amazon Are they sweatpants or are they jeans? As their name suggests, these PajamaJeans will give you the best of both worlds! Pull them on over your legs (there's an elastic waistband with a hidden drawstring) and you'll immediately notice the buttery soft texture of the brand's token "Dormisoft Denim" knit material (a blend of cotton and spandex). On the outside, however, is where the small details shine: There are five functioning pockets, a faux fly, brass rivets, contrasting stitching, and a deep indigo wash that looks just like real denim (though there are plenty of other colors to choose from). Pictured here is the midrise skinny fit, but you can also find them in a high-waisted version or a bootcut style. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

6 These Athleisure-Chic Joggers That Are Sold In Over 40 Prints SweatyRocks Drawstring Active Pants With Pocket Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a solid stripe down the leg and matching trim on the waistband and ankles, these stylish joggers will pair effortlessly with all the tops in your wardrobe — think flowy button-downs, blazers, and tees, or even a bodysuit. Another winning detail of these sweatpants (beyond their soft and comfortable fit)? The functioning front pockets, which will always come in handy. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 A Cropped Pair Of Sweats That Look Like Culottes Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cropped sweatpants that are reminiscent of stylish culottes are a great transitional piece to have in between warm and cooler seasons. These hit at about mid-calf, and feature a drawstring waist and deep pockets. The cotton-polyester blend makes the wide legs feel extra flowy, but they're still thick enough to stay durable for long-term wear. In addition to the pretty pale pink, they come in a handful of other goes-with-everything neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 These Affordable Joggers That Come in Hundreds (!!!) Of Colors & Prints Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon With so many colors and prints to choose from, it'll be hard to narrow down which of these Leggings Depot joggers you need to add to your cart first. Though traditional solid colors (like navy blue, brown, black, olive green, and dozens of others) will always have a place in your closet, you can also get these wallet-friendly sweatpants in prints — like camouflage, leopard, and floral — that make them dressier and unique all at the same time. The jogger style shown here is made from a stretchy but opaque blend of polyester and spandex, but you can also get them in a french terry fabric or choose for a more wide-legged lounge pant. Available sizes: Small - 3X

9 These Classic Sweats With A Subtle Lace-Up Detail JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus Size Jogger with Lace-up Legs Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes it's the smallest of details that make pieces in your wardrobe go from basic to stylish, and these sweats, with their sweet, crisscrossed laces at the bottom hems, are no exception. Also making these wide-leg pants worthy of the dressy category is the soft, heathered French terry fabric that almost looks like tweed if you catch it at the right angle. In addition, you'll notice a drawstring on the waist and oversized pockets, which one Amazon shopper mentioned were deep enough to fit a smartphone. Just note that a few reviewers reported that these run long (the manufacturer doesn't provide the inseam measurement), so if you are petite, you may need to consider getting them shortened. Available sizes: 16 - 32

10 A Soft & Stretchy Pair Of Slouchy Harem Pants NOAHELLA Womens Joggers Sweatpants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These slouchy pants are super soft, stretchy, and breathable. Besides a relaxed fit (the material is a blend of polyester and spandex), they feature a wider, elastic waistband, a dropped crotch, and pockets that are deep enough for your keys and phone. Get them in three rich colors: gray (pictured), burgundy, or black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

