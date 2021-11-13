65 Best Gifts Under $20 On Amazon That Nobody Will Know Are Cheap AF

Picture this: you have an extensive list of people that you’re shopping for, and you want to get nice things for all of them without completely draining your bank account. Or, perhaps you want to treat yourself, but you have a strict budget to work with. Many of us, myself included, have been there before. Thankfully, we have this list of the 65 best gifts under $20 on Amazon that no one will know are cheap AF. You might want to keep it bookmarked for the days when you need a little help in the shopping or gifting department.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you, but there are a number of things on this list that are tough to resist, like an ice cream sandwich maker, a curtain of twinkle lights, and a reusable smart notebook. There’s a wide range of giftable picks, including kitchen gadgets, tech accessories, cozy home necessities, conversation-starters, and even those “I never knew I needed that but now I can’t live without it” kind of things.

So, regardless of whether you’re shopping for someone else or putting together a wish list of your own, you’ll find plenty of ideas here. Apologies in advance if your finger gets tired of pressing that “add to cart” button.

1 These Rose Quartz Skincare Tools For Relaxing Facial Massages BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this elegant jade roller and gua sha set on its own or with a favorite serum or oil. Both tools provide a cooling sensation and facial massage that can offer skincare benefits, comfort, and more. In addition to rose quartz, the set, which comes in a gift box, is also available in traditional green jade and other colors.

2 A Versatile Folding Tray Table That You Can Use For Serving Food Or WFH Home-it Bed Tray Table Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who says the best meals are eaten at tables? This bamboo tray with folding legs makes an excellent addition to your bed or couch, giving you plenty of space for plates, glasses, and more. The outer rim is raised to keep dishes in place, plus there are handles for easy carrying.

3 This Face Mask Mixing Kit For Skincare Beginners & Experts Plazuria Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $5 See On Amazon If someone you know likes to mix face masks at home or you’ve been eager to try it, this mask mixing bowl set provides everything you need (except the mask itself). Included in the set is one bowl, two silicone brushes, one spatula, and one bristle brush.

4 A Gentle Cleanser With Egg White Extract For Deeply Cleaning Pores SKINFOOD Egg Pore Cleansing Foam Amazon $11 See On Amazon Yes, it’s true; eggs are making an appearance in skincare. This egg white pore foam cleanser from SKINFOOD is gentle and effective according to reviewers and leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed among other benefits. It’s also available as a cleansing oil if that’s more your speed.

5 An Ice Cream Sandwich Maker So You Can Make Your Own Custom Treats With Just A Few Steps Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This ice cream sandwich maker allows you to bake perfectly-sized cookies, add ice cream, and freeze, all in one silicone mold. A spatula is included, too, so you’re ready for scooping and spreading as soon as you open the package. You can make four full-sized ice cream sandwiches at a time.

6 A Lemon & Sage Scented Body Butter With A Creamy, Smooth Texture bliss Body Butter Amazon $9 See On Amazon This long-lasting body butter moisturizer works especially well when applied to damp skin after a shower or bath, although it can add a luxe boost of moisture anytime. The paraben- and cruelty-free formula made with hydrating shea butter and coconut oil goes on richly and smoothly, absorbs quickly, and smells like fresh herbal and citrus goodness.

7 These Double-Walled Glass Mugs That Are Perfect For Espresso JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These insulated glass mugs hold just over 5 ounces of liquid, so they’re ideal for enjoying espresso. The double-wall insulation helps drinks stay warm without burning hands, and the transparent glass is sleek and modern. They’re durable, too, and safe for the dishwasher and the microwave.

8 A Hand-Held Ice Roller To Refresh, Reduce Puffiness & Alleviate Pain ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon This massaging ice facial roller is for anyone who wants an upgrade to their skincare routine or who’s looking for an extra way to soothe sore muscles and tension. It leaves skin soothed and refreshed, and the massage element helps with circulation and muscle tension, too. The roller head can be easily cleaned, and there are nine different color choices for the handle.

9 This Hydrating Gel-To-Oil Skin Elixir From Drew Barrymore’s Beauty Line Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir Amazon $16 See On Amazon This gorgeously packaged skin elixir from Flower Beauty, a line founded by Drew Barrymore, serves as both a primer and serum. The blend is comprised of six antioxidant-rich facial oils to hydrate skin, including jojoba, camellia seed, and lavender oils, and contains pearlescent pigments that provide extra shine. Even better, it comes in an elegant glass dropper bottle and makes a lovely display.

10 A Pair Of Acacia Wood Salad Servers You’ll Find Extra Excuses To Use Lipper International Acacia Oblong Salad Servers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These 12-inch acacia wood salad servers make a charming addition to the dinner table or picnic blanket. The oblong spoon and spork design make scooping and serving delightfully easy, and clean-up afterward is super simple since they just require a quick hand wash. The natural tones go with all sorts of serving styles or you can opt for coordinating pieces from the same line.

11 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Makes Delicious, Fresh Coffee OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not all coffee brewers are created equal, and this pour-over coffee maker is such an easy, efficient way to make a balanced and delicious cup. It holds up to 12 ounces of water and fits easily on top of your preferred mug, so coffee pours right into it. Nearly 4,000 shoppers give it five stars.

12 A Brightening Serum That Skincare Enthusiasts Swear By For Glowing Results Acure Brightening Glowing Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon The antioxidant-rich formula of Acure’s brightening glowing serum uses ingredients like argan oil, pumpkin seed oil, and cica to rejuventate and moisturize skin and improve moisture retention — all in an effort to brighten skin for a “glowy” look. This certified-organic product backed by over 3,000 ratings from happy shoppers is also vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

13 This Gorgeous Mug & Lid That Also Make A Delicious Cup Of Tea SWEEJAR Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $16 See On Amazon This porcelain tea mug stands out with its wooden handle and geometric design, and tea lovers will appreciate the stainless steel strainer that fits right into the mug. It holds up to 18 ounces of liquid so you can enjoy your tea without running out too quickly. Once steeped long enough, you can rest the strainer on the lid. The mug comes in 11 different colors with both bold and neutral tones to choose from.

14 These Macrame Plant Hangers For A Chic, Boho Vibe Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Macrame has gotten way cooler than what many of us did at summer camp. Each piece in this set of four plant hangers is unique, giving you the option to hang them together or apart, indoors or out. You can choose between ivory and brown cord, and hooks for hanging are included, too. They’re a fan favorite backed by nearly 4,000 enthusiastic shoppers.

15 This Pan That Cooks Perfectly Petite Pancakes COMMERCIAL CHEF Silver Dollar Pancake Pan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make identical silver dollar pancakes with this cast iron pancake pan. The molded shape allows you to cook seven cakes at once, each measuring 2.5 inches across. Plus, it even comes pre-seasoned to prevent sticking. The cookware line also includes a matching pan for biscuits or puff pancakes, too.

16 A Mini Donut Making Machine For Whenever A Craving Strikes Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever woken up and wanted donuts, but didn’t want to go through the trouble of leaving your home to get them, then this is your lucky day. In just a few minutes, this mini donut making machine can make up to seven donuts at once. The small appliance includes an auto-shutoff, so there’s no question for when they’re ready.

17 This Multipurpose Makeup You Can Use On Cheeks & Lips Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color Amazon $6 See On Amazon This cream blush & lip color combo is blendable, buildable, and offers rich color that suits a variety of skin tones. The EWG-certified formula leaves a dewy finish, and you’ll appreciate the compact case design that fits into any bag. The vegan formula is available in four shades and is also cruelty-free, paraben-free, and comes in tree-free packaging.

18 A Pair Of Sleek & Sophisticated Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These silky, satin pillowcases not only elevate your bedding situation, the smooth weave is notably gentle on hair and skin, too. This set is available in four sizes, and each comes with two pillowcases. The best part? There’s a rainbow of rich and elegant colors to choose from (dibs on sage green).

19 These Adorably Cozy Slippers For Lounging In Style Cozyfurry Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These fuzzy, open-toed slippers are the best of both worlds; they’re soft and cozy yet their sandal shape means you can slip them on and your feet won’t overheat (my favorite part). They’re available in three different sizes, plus there are 10 colors and patterns to choose from.

20 This Quiet & Compact Humidifier For A Super Subtle Upgrade To Your Home MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon This portable humidifier will only take up a few inches on your shelf or tabletop, but it will still provide plenty of humidity and comfort. It has two modes and a USB charge, so it’s super simple to use. It’s available in six different colors, so you can pick a favorite to match your home decor.

21 A Clever Ramen Cooker For Delicious Lunches On The Go Prep Solutions by Progressive 4-Piece Microwave Ramen Bowl Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your future self will thank you when you’ve prepped lunch in this four-piece, to-go ramen bowl. Compartments keep ingredients safe and separate, and inner fill lines help you get just the right portion. The lid has handles, too, so you can easily avoid burns. And it’s even dishwasher-safe.

22 This Geometric Tray That Will Be Your New Favorite Catch-All For Essentials Umbra Prisma Geometric Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sleek metallic tray is the perfect addition to your nightstand or for catching keys by your front door. The linen lining on the inner bottom of the tray is great for jewelry and other valuables, and the metal-coated frame (which comes in brass or silver) offers both style and stability.

23 These Gold (Yes, Gold) Eye Masks For Luxe Skincare At Home DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Meant for soothing puffy eyes and undereye areas, these gold eye masks have MVP skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, along with 24k gold, which is believed to have skincare benefits of its own. Sets of 15, 20, and 50 pairs of masks are available, so you can stock up with one easy purchase.

24 A Trio Of Fun & Functional Trays For Serving Or Displaying Items Avant Plastic Serving Tray (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Can one ever have too many matching serving trays? These cute and classic trays come in sets of three, so you can use them individually or together for a table display. They stack so they’re easy to store, and they’re top-rack dishwasher safe. Two sizes are available, and they come in both blue and white.

25 This Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot All Morning Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon What’s better than a steaming hot cup of coffee? A steaming cup of coffee that you don’t have to rush through drinking because it stays the perfect temperature thanks to a mug warmer. This gadget has a coaster-sized surface that fits mugs of varying sizes, along with a lengthy cord that makes it easy to position.

26 These Chic Hoop Earrings That Go With Everything PAVOI Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold-plated hoop earrings are the kind of jewelry you can wear on a casual day of errands or a glam night out. The open style hoop comes in four sizes ranging from 20 to 50 millimeters, and you have the choice of yellow, white, or rose finishes.

27 A Handheld Avocado Peeler To Make Dinner Prep A Breeze OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Finally, an easy way to shorten the time between peeling and eating that avocado. This 3-in-1 avocado slicer lets you open, pit, and slice the fruit in seconds, giving you perfect pieces for salad, smoothies, toast, and more. Plus, it’s top rack dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is no trouble.

28 This Set Of Vanity Mirror Lights That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Hollywood Dressing Room Brightown Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re getting ready to go onstage every time you brush your teeth, then these vanity mirror lights will be your new favorite thing. The added lighting makes a huge difference when you’re trying to apply makeup or skincare, or simply getting ready for the day. There are 10 brightness levels to choose from, and they come with the necessary adhesive, so installation is super simple.

29 These Hair-Drying Scrunchies That Gently Speed Up Drying Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep hair and drips out of your eyes with these microfiber scrunchies that can absorb water from wet hair as you wear them. They’re super soft, and they come in seven cute colors and patterns—so they look great on your wrist when you’re ready for your hair to come down, too.

30 This Cheese Knife Set That Instantly Upgrades Your Favorite Snack Plate ignited Cheese Knife Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This four-piece cheese utensil set, made of practical and pretty stainless steel, is a great way to elevate an appetizer plate at a party or your own cheese spread at home. Included are a cheese fork, a slicer, a cutter, and a spreader, and it also comes gift-ready in pretty packaging, too.

31 This Acrylic Flower Vase That’s Fun & Functional VOSAREA Acrylic Flower Vase Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cute and contemporary acrylic flower vase can either be a cloud or a flower, depending on your color choice (and there are 10 to choose from). You’ll find both transparent and opaque options, all of which measure roughly 7 inches across and 6 inches high, so it’ll fit on a bookshelf, windowsill, or tabletop.

32 A Set Of Colored Pencils That Turn Into Plants When You’re Done With Them Sprout Graphite Plantable Pencils (8 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the person in your life who has everything, or perhaps because they’re sustainable and clever, these plantable pencils are working writing implements that contain real seeds. So, when you’re done writing, you can plant it in the ground and grow a flower or herb.

33 These Bubble Candles That Make A Charming Addition To Tables & Shelves ACITHGL Bubble Candle (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made of soy wax with cotton wicks, these bubble candles bring charm and texture to any room. They have a floral scent and come in pairs, with one white candle and your choice of blue or green. At roughly 2.5 square inches on each side, they’ll fit anywhere from your nightstand to your bathroom counter to your bookshelf.

34 An Elegant Touch Lamp For Simple & Sophisticated Mood Lighting UNIFUN Touch Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon Compact and colorful, this rechargeable LED touch lamp can hold up to eight hours of charge when on a low setting, and four hours when used on high. A range of color choices and brightness settings are available, which you can adjust with a simple tap of your hand. More than 4,000 shoppers love it.

35 A Versatile Virtual Reality Headset To Step Up Your Tech Game BNEXT VR Headset Compatible with iPhone & Android Phone Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for adults and kids alike, this VR headset can work with a variety of phone sizes and styles. Devices go straight into the headset and make the wearer feel like they’re in the middle of the action. Two colors are available, both of which have adjustable straps and lenses.

36 This Versatile Cleansing Balm For Removing Makeup & More BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’ve never tried a cleansing balm before, they can be complete game-changers to a skincare routine. This balm-to-oil formula is specifically meant to remove make-up and sunscreen before a second round of cleansing, and it’s safe for the face, lip, and eye areas — it can even remove waterproof eye makeup.

37 A Body Scrub Brush That You Can Use Wet Or Dry C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Exfoliate wet or dry with this body scrubbing brush that works in or out of the tub. It has both boar’s hair bristles and small rubber nodes for gentle massage. A canvas hand strap helps it stay in place when it’s in use or gives you a way to hang it for easy storage.

38 This Under-Cabinet Hammock That Saves Space & Adds Style Prodyne Under Cabinet Veggie Hammock Amazon $12 See On Amazon This under-cabinet hammock is so cute, you’ll wish you had a human-sized one. It holds full-sized fruits and vegetables, easily allowing air to reach them for ripening. Th nylon net comes with a 14-inch wooden rod and two brass-plated hooks, plus an extender rope for hanging.

39 A Reusable Smart Notebook To Help You Save Trees & Time Rocketbook Smart Reusable Digital Notebook Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you can’t decide between analog or digital for your frequent notes and to-do lists, this reusable notebook will give you the best of both worlds. Whatever you write on the notebook can be scanned to the cloud with the help of the brand’s app, and your pages can be easily wiped clean. The cover comes in 11 different styles.

40 This Atmospheric Table Lamp Made Of Himalyan Salt Himalayan Glow White Salt Crystal Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perhaps you’ve heard about the potential benefits of Himalayan salt lamps, or maybe you’re feeling the cozy glow it emits; either way, this tabletop salt lamp can be a great addition to a home. The wooden base suits many decor styles and a dimmer switch makes it easy to use and customize for your space.

41 A Highly Popular Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use Indoors & Out XLeader SoundAngel A8 (3rd Gen) Touch Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Case Amazon $19 See On Amazon This simple and sleek portable Bluetooth speaker will be your go-to for inside and outside of your home, and you’ll love knowing it’s backed by over 21,000 five-star ratings. It’s easy to pack and it has a waterproof case, so it’s great at the pool, beach, and even in the shower. There are seven different colors to choose from.

42 This Wooden Tea Box That’s Equal Parts Form & Function LA Signature Natural Bamboo Tea Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wooden tea organizer is practical and pretty. The transparent glass lid lets you keep an eye on your collection, and the eight inner compartments lets you sort by type and variety. Or, if you’re not a tea person, it works just as well for holding craft supplies, jewelry, small trinkets, and more.

43 A Laptop Sleeve With A Handle & Zip Pocket MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve traveled with a laptop, or even taken a tablet to a coffee shop, you know how important a good carrier can be. This laptop sleeve has multiple features that protect one of your most important devices; the polyester exterior is durable and versatile, and there are both foam and sponge layers on the interior. It comes in six sizes and in 25 different colors.

44 This Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone For Way Better Selfies Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ring light has 36 LED bulbs but is still small enough to clip to your phone and provide you with lighting that rivals natural light. Three brightness settings and a rechargeable battery give you flexibility to use it whenever and however you need to.

45 A Countertop Makeup Organizer For Cosmetics, Jewelry & More Mantello Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep countertops tidy and your cosmetics collection perfectly neat with this makeup organizer that has a place for everything. At just under 12 inches wide and with a total of nine compartments, including two drawers, there’s plenty of space for your favorite products. It’s also easy to clean, with vents on the bottom so dust doesn’t collect. It’s available in white, black, and pink.

46 An Extender Shelf That Turns Outlets Into Sleek & Subtle Charging Stations Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon This outlet extender and shelf turns a standard outlet into six separate plug-ins, two USB ports, a USB C port, and a 6-inch wide shelf. It’ll finally bring order to all those devices, like phones, tablets, and even electric toothbrushes, that need charging.

47 A Cupholder That Turns Your Birthday Or Shower Into Ultimate Relaxation SipCaddy Shower Drink Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve ever stood in the shower or sat in the tub and thought, ‘Wow, if only there was a cup holder here!’ then today is your lucky day. This shower caddy drink holder gives you a place to set drinks of all sizes (including stemware) in, you guessed it, the shower. It adheres with an easy suction cup and comes in six different colors.

48 A Cookie Press That Helps You Bake Beautiful & Consistent Treats Wilton Preferred Press Cookie Press (13 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Recreate your favorite baking competitions in your very own kitchen with a cookie press that comes with 12 different discs for molding. The tool allows you to portion and shape your dough and create elegant and delicious spritz cookies and treats. It’s easy to use one-handed, and the transparent casing lets you keep track of your dough supply as you distribute it.

49 These Sophisticated Cocktail Tools That Are Great For Making Drinks Shaken (Not Stirred) Zulay Kitchen Cocktail Shaker Amazon $13 See On Amazon This stainless steel cocktail shaker set has a 24-ounce shaker, lid, and strainer; exactly what you need for delicious drinks at home. When you’re not mixing, the shaker set works for chilling too, and can come in handy with iced coffee, iced tea, and more. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

50 These Self-Watering Pots That Help Anyone Grow A Green Thumb Gardenix Decor Self Watering Pots (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re not normally a plant person or your home is practically a greenhouse already, this pair of self-watering pots saves you steps when growing plants. The 5-inch containers come with two water level indicators, so you always know how much water remains.

51 A Bright & Bold Neon Sign To Light Up A Room iceagle Love Neon Sign Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make a statement in any space with this neon light spelling “love.” It measures roughly 14 inches across and can be lit up with either batteries or USB power, so you have flexibility in where and how you place it. It comes in pink, warm white, and blue.

52 This Patterned AirPod Case Cover That Gives Your Device A Pop Of Style CAGOS Marble Airpod Case Amazon $11 See On Amazon With an AirPod case cover, not only will you give your tech accessories your own flair, but you’ll also be able to tell them apart from the pack, too. Each case comes with a carabiner hook and small key chain, and there are a whopping 34 designs to choose from, including patterns and prints.

53 A Simple & Sleek Wireless Charger To Elevate Your Charging Station Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wireless charger eliminates the needs for cords and clutter on your countertop, and makes it so all you have to do to charge your phone or device is simply set it down. It’s compatible with a variety of devices, including newer iPhones and AirPods, and it comes in black with three choices for the accent color.

54 A Traditional Matcha Set For The Perfect Cup Of Tea In The Comfort Of Your Home BambooWorx Matcha Tea Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This bamboo matcha tea set has everything one needs to prepare delicious tea, including a whisk, tea spoon, and scoop. Made with bamboo, which is said to help bring out the tea’s flavor, each tool enhances part of the process right down to the crema on top of your tea. It makes a great gift for the tea-lover in your life or for yourself.

55 An Adorable Ring Holder In The Shape Of Your Favorite Animal PUDDING CABIN Elephant Ring Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This animal-shaped ring holder is part decor and part delight. The ceramic dish has a diameter of approximately 4 inches, and there are a variety of animals and styles to choose from. So if a white elephant isn’t your favorite, perhaps a pink flamingo or gold bulldog, or even a green cactus will float your boat.

56 These Serving Utensils With Funny Googly Eyes OTOTO Pasta Monsters Salad Servers Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll be looking for excuses to invite friends and family over to show them your hilarious monster eye salad servers. Each set comes with a serving fork and serving spoon, and they work perfectly together for dishing up pasta, salads, and more. They’re BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.

57 A Ceramic Fondue Set & Butter Warmer That’s Great For Scaled-Down Fondue At Home Prepworks by Progressive Ceramic Fondue Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This butter warmer and fondue set holds small portions of dip, butter, chocolate, and more over delicate tea lights to keep small servings warm. They create an elegant yet functional display and are an easy, impressive way to elevate a meal. The set contains two ceramic ramekins, two metal frames, and two candles.

58 A Versatile Bamboo Book Stand That Holds Books, Magazines, Tablets & More wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you want to keep your cookbooks propped open or enjoy some hands-free studying or pleasure reading, this bamboo book stand has you covered. There are five different settings, or angles, for viewing, and metal clips to hold pages in place. It comes in four different sizes.

59 This Hanging Macrame Art That Has A Pouch For Storage TIMEYARD Macrame Hanging Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hanging, handmade macrame organizer will instantly upgrade your entryway or wall, especially if standard key hooks and mail organizers aren’t your thing. Altogether, it’s roughly 18 inches long and just over 11 inches wide, with a 6-inch deep pouch that’s large enough to hold magazines, mail, and other necessities. But rest assured, it’s a cute addition even when you’re not stashing letters in it.

60 These Portable LED Lamps For Your Yard, Porch, Campsite & More goofy Portable LED Lantern (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate how these portable LED lamps are easy to pack for a day trip or overnight outing. A hook is built into the design of each lantern, so they hang on branches, tents, and straps, and they emit a matte light that’s easy on the eyes. They’re also battery-operated, so you’re not at the whim of cords or chargers.

61 This Grown-Up Pencil Pouch That Holds All Your Office Supplies EASTHILL Large Capacity Canvas Storage Pouch Amazon $11 See On Amazon For planner enthusiasts, bullet journalists, or anyone who has an abundance of writing utensils they want to keep track of, this canvas pencil pouch will do the trick. It has two separate zippers for the main large compartment, and it can hold up to 50 pencils and pens. There are eight colors and styles to choose from.

62 These Hanging Twinkle Lights That Come With A Remote For Easy & Elegant Decor Brightown Hanging Window Curtain Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’ve ever looked at a single string of twinkle lights and wanted more, these hanging curtain lights will make your day. They contain hundreds of dimmable LED lights and come in 10- and 20-foot lengths. Four color choices are available: warm white, white, blue, and multicolor.

63 A Cozy Sleep Headband That Helps You Feel More Comfortable & Calm Perytong Wireless Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon This headband with wireless headphones can be worn during sleep, exercise, and everything in between. The band is lightweight and breathable with a secure fit so it’ll stay in place on your busiest — or most relaxing — days. The controlling buttons are positioned right at the center of it for easy adjustments. It comes in nine different colors.

64 This Pair Of Stainless Steel Tumblers That Keep Drinks Chilled CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Did you know that there are ways to keep drinks chilled without watering them down with ice cubes? Enter these stainless steel tumblers, which can keep drinks cool for up to nine hours (or hot for up to three). The pair comes in 19 different colors and styles, so you can choose the set that suits your personality best.