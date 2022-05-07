TikTok is packed with viral dances, tutorials, and more, but it’s also a goldmine for learning about stellar products from Amazon. The best TikTok leggings are wildly popular on the social media platform — there are seriously thousands of try-on videos featuring these picks — and they also have high star ratings on Amazon to back up their awesomeness. On this list, you’ll find a variety of leggings in different lengths (including full-length, 7/8, or capri options), colors and patterns, and with a range of features, so consider what’s most important to you and choose accordingly.

When it comes to leggings, some features that are better suited for certain activities. For example, if you plan on wearing your leggings for workouts, picks with a high, thick waistband, supportive compression, or a gusseted crotch are all ideal to make movement easy. A moisture-wicking material (such as polyester or nylon) will be most comfortable and fastest drying, too. You’ll also want plenty of stretch for comfort, whether you’re looking to lounge or work out, and for this, look for a high spandex (sometimes called elastane) content. For a dressier look, you can’t go wrong with faux leather leggings: They’re sleek, sultry, and stylish.

Other features to be on the lookout for include handy pockets to stash essentials, a scrunched detail to accentuate your behind, a cross waist that lies flat, or even unique textures to make your leggings stand out.

These eight pairs of leggings are the epitome of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt — but don’t worry, they’re all totally worth picking up.

1. The Most Popular Leggings On TikTok

When you see or hear people referencing the #TikTokLeggings, they’re likely talking about this pair from SEASUM. There are loads of videos on the social media platform raving about just how amazing these leggings are — and the whopping 80,000-plus reviews on Amazon (and solid 4.2-star rating overall) back them up, too. The high-waisted leggings are made from a stretchy combination of polyester and spandex, and they feature the famous butt scrunch detail to accentuate your behind. The honeycomb texture is eye-catching, and the thick waistband is wide and plenty comfortable.

Choose from a range of color and pattern options, as well as full-length or capri-length picks.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I became curious about these after I [saw] them go viral on Tiktok so I bought a pair. They are very comfortable and now my favorite pair of leggings! I highly recommend these to others to purchase.”

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

2. A Pair Of Textured, Scrunched Leggings For Under $10

These leggings have many similar features to the leggings above, including the butt scrunch detail and honeycomb texture, but there is one big difference: the price. For less than $10, this pick is an absolute bargain, and Amazon reviewers are totally here for them, hence the impressive 4.3-star rating overall they have on the site after 500-plus reviews. The leggings are made from a combination of nylon and spandex, and they have a high waist, gusseted crotch, and flatlock seams for comfort.

Choose from different solid-colored options, some of which feature ribbing detail.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are amazing. [...] I did get the expected reaction like we see on TikTok. I got the pink and the blue pairs that have the textured pattern.[...] I will definitely buy more!”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3. A Highly Rated Pair Of Leggings In 40+ Color & Pattern Options

Buttery soft and incredibly stretchy (with 29% spandex and 71% polyamide), these leggings from CRZ YOGA are widely praised on TikTok because they feel so similar to a popular pair from Lululemon — but for a much cheaper price. The leggings come in more than 40 colors and patterns, so there’s truly an option for all. These brushed leggings boast an ultra-thick, high waistband that’ll stay firmly in place during workouts, and the slight compression helps to ensure this, too. This pick features a 7/8 length and a 25-inch inseam.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I usually only swear by lululemon leggings, but I saw these pop in my feed on tiktok actually and they looked amazing on the person wearing them & she raved about these leggings. I immediately went here & bought a large in the black and they’re absolutely perfect. Buttery just like the lulu aligns and fit to your curves. [...] I definitely will be buying more in many different colors:))”

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

4. A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings

You’ll find yourself constantly reaching for these faux leather leggings, which fashion TikTok guarantees will remind you of a beloved (pricy) pair from Spanx. The TikTok-famous leggings are sleek and stylish, yet surprisingly comfortable at the same time. Made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, the leggings have a bit of stretch to them (its just enough to make getting them on and off easier). And a surprise perk is that this pick is lined with fleece for warmth. The high waistband is another feature that Amazon reviewers particularly adore.

Choose from two color options — black or sparkly black. However, this pick is line-dry only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was skeptical about a TikTok recommendation, but took a chance on these. [...] ordered a medium and I’ve never felt so snatched by a non workout legging before. Fit like a glove. Gives the ultimate Sandy from Grease vibes. May purchase another pair.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

5. A Pair Of Leggings With A Cross Waist

These leggings from ODODOS are packed with features that make them a favorite on both TikTok and Amazon. For one, the leggings boast a unique cross-front waist that lays flat and hits right below the belly button (at its lowest point) — perfect for if you prefer a slightly lower rise. Also, the fabric is seriously buttery soft with a good amount of stretchiness (20%-plus spandex to be exact) for comfort. With a range of sizes and inseam lengths available (choose from 21 to 28 inch options), you’ll certainly be able to get your hands on an option that feels right for your body. Some picks even have pockets!

Pick from a variety of patterns — like tie-dye, camo, chevron, and more — and solid color options, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these leggings because I saw a plus size women on tiktok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews and 90% of them were great so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see through at all! Definitely recommend these!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6. A TikTok-Approved Pair Of Leggings For Working Out

Both TikTok users and Amazon reviewers seem to agree… these leggings from AUROLA are a great pick for workouts, especially if you like the look of the Alphalete Amplify leggings. For one, the supportive leggings pass the squat test — they’ll stay firmly in place as you move and they aren’t see-through in the slightest. In addition, flatlock seams, a gusseted crotch, and a high waistband all combine, ensuring this pick is wildly comfortable to wear. The soft, stretchy material that these leggings are made from is another big plus, as is the slight scrunch detail on the butt that enhances your behind.

Choose from a range of solid color options, including pink, dark olive, and black. These leggings have a 7/8 length.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these leggings because they blew up on TikTok and I love them! They are not see through, super comfy, and great for the value! I will be buying more!”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7. A Pair Of Seamless Leggings With The Butt Scrunch Detail

With a solid 4.2-star rating overall on Amazon, after 7,000-plus reviews, it’s clear that these leggings from SUUKSESS are worth considering, and they also appear in tons of admiring TikTok videos and multiple Amazon reviewers use phrases like the “best leggings I ever owned.” The seamless leggings feature the viral butt scrunch detail, as well as some compression for support. Made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex, the leggings are both moisture-wicking and stretchy. Other features include an ultra-high waistband that won’t roll down (yes, even during workouts), as well as a gusseted crotch.

Select from different solid-colored options and even a few patterns, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I flipping love these leggings!!!!! [...] I’m gonna buy more colors! Iv been searching for leggings like this .. thanks to a girl on Tiktok I found them :) material is soooo good.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8. A Pair Of Popular Capri-Length Leggings

Prefer a capri-length legging? This pair from IUGA will surely be your new fave, and the brand’s leggings are also a TikTok favorite. The wildly popular leggings — boasting a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon, after 11,000-plus reviews — are packed with features you’ll love, including a wide, high waistband, a super stretchy polyester and spandex fabric, and even a convenient hidden pocket to secure smaller items. All of this for around $20? Yes, please!

Choose from a range of solid color options, including black, violet, and gray. While this pick is capri-length, shorts and full-length options are also available, should either of those be of interest.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I saw this leggings on tiktok like 10 times and i decided to see how good they were. And they did not disappoint!! Comfy on a budget”