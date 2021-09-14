Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Cara Delevingne's Patriarchy Slamming Met Gala Look

Cara Delevingne isn’t one to shy away from a bold look and she walked out onto the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with a statement to make. In fact, she wore what she had to say right across her chest. Delevingne’s “Peg The Patriarchy” vest caused a serious stir on Twitter.

No stranger to haute couture, the model and actress swapped a ballgown for the white bulletproof vest with the slogan “Peg The Patriarchy” written across it in red, designed and created by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri. “If someone doesn’t know what this means, you’re gonna have to look it up,” Delevingne told Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer [per Page Six.] All my thoughts are with those who have spent the morning delicately explaining the ins and outs of pegging to loved ones.

Delevingne said, “It’s about women empowerment, gender equality — it’s a bit like, ‘Stick it to the man.’” Very literal.

Some were quick to praise Delevingne and wanted to know where they could buy a matching t-shirt with the slogan on it. However, others questioned whether the statement actually made sense, or if the model was suggesting that pegging is something negative or emasculating.

Either way, Delevingne wore one of the most talked-about outfits at the Met Gala and surely that counts for something.

