The Kardashians are red carpet staples, so it’s no surprise that multiple members from the family attended the 2021 Met Gala this evening. And before even stepping foot on the steps of the Met, Kim Kardashian was already sparking thousands of tweets theorizing the meaning behind her outfit.

Kardashian made her way on down to the Met Gala in all black ensemble that is turning heads and raising eyebrows for its questionable meaning. Covering her entire body — yes, head to toe including face — the dress strongly resembled the one she wore during Kanye West’s Donda event last month. Except, rather than made of white, this version was constructed entirely of black fabric.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to brainstorm: Does this mean the couple is officially back together after Kardashian filed for divorce? Is it just a PR stunt? Will we actually get an answer, or will the Kardashians leave us with a million questions and countless possibilities?

One thing’s for certain: The Kardashians always know how to break through the noise and cause a conversation to erupt. And that most certainly was the case for this evening.

Here’s the best reactions from fans trying to understanding the meaning behind Kardashian’s outfit:

